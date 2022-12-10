Day two of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week is in the books, and collections were about as strong yesterday as they were on Monday. On Tuesday, volunteers collected $3,561 at the collection points at 7th and Philadelphia streets in Downtown Indiana. This comes after the week started with over $4000 in donations. Teddy Bear Fund Drive week will continue through Friday. This is part of Renda Media and Digital’s annual fundraiser to benefit child care at Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Free Care Fund of Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

INDIANA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO