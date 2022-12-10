Read full article on original website
DAY TWO OF TEDDY BEAR FUND DRIVE WEEK ANOTHER STRONG DAY FOR DONATIONS
Day two of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week is in the books, and collections were about as strong yesterday as they were on Monday. On Tuesday, volunteers collected $3,561 at the collection points at 7th and Philadelphia streets in Downtown Indiana. This comes after the week started with over $4000 in donations. Teddy Bear Fund Drive week will continue through Friday. This is part of Renda Media and Digital’s annual fundraiser to benefit child care at Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Free Care Fund of Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
VIRGINIA (MOLOGNE) MEIDINGER, 89
Virginia (Mologne) Meidinger, 89, of Indiana, PA passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at The Gardens at Indiana. The daughter of Ralph and Edith (Shannon) Mologne, she was born October 23, 1933 in Blairsville. Virginia graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1951 and she attended the Connect Church.
Pitt visionary remembered for her legendary leadership
A centenarian praised for a lifetime of leadership in America is being remembered for her tireless dedication to the Girl Scouts organization, the University of Pittsburgh and numerous global endeavors. Frances Hesselbein, of Easton, died at her residence Sunday, Dec. 11. She was 107. The former CEO of Girls Scouts...
IUP’S BROWN, MORRIS HONORED
IUP wide receiver Duane Brown is an All-American again. The redshirt senior from Apollo- Ridge was named to the second team on the American Football Coaches Association Division II All-American team yesterday. Brown was also first team All-PSAC this season and was the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Year. He caught 74 passes for 1,145 yards and 18 touchdowns in the ’22 season. His touchdown reception in the Super Region One loss to Shepherd was the 50th of his career, two shy of Michael Mann’s all-time career record at IUP.
B. MARLENE RAY, 90
B. Marlene Ray, 90, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born in Armstrong County on July 1, 1932 to Bernard and Mildred (Yount) Hankinson, she lived most of her life in the Indiana Area. Marlene was a 1950 graduate of East Brady...
EISENHOWER PROJECT TO BE DISCUSSED BY COMMITTEE TONIGHT
The Eisenhower project will be on the agenda tonight for the Indiana School Board’s buildings grounds and transportation committee. Only two items are on the agenda for tonight. One of them is a presentation by Buchart Horn Architects on the proposed building plan. The other will be a discussion on the cost worksheet and options that are available for the project. Options include the size of the gym, playground amenities and other items.
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
IASD LOOKING FOR SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS
Like most school districts, Indiana Area is looking for substitute teachers, and the district has teamed with Kelly Education for an event on Monday, December 19th at the East Pike Administration Building. Attendees will be able to learn more about substitute teacher and substitute para-educator positions and can schedule interviews now. No teaching experience or certification is required to get a job, but a bachelor’s degree in any field is necessary.
BASKETBALL WINS FOR INDIANA GIRLS, HOMER-CENTER BOYS
Indiana clamped down on Knoch early and came away with a road win last night in Saxonburg. Jake Slebodnick has the story. Indiana coach Otto Peterson says he knew the Indians would have to contain a talented three-point shooting Knoch team. BOYS BASKETBALL. The Indiana boys took on DuBois last...
IUP TEAMS ROLLING IN EARLY SEASON
The IUP basketball teams have been red hot to start their seasons and they kept it going last night. Jack Benedict has the recap of Sunday’s action at the KCAC. Men’s coach Joe Lombardi was happy with his team’s performance, even with a number of regulars sitting it out.
DILLAN PALMER, 25
Dillan M. Palmer, 25 of Warren, OH, formerly of Black Lick, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home. He was born June 27, 1997 in Indiana, PA, the son of the late Destry Palmer and Cheri Doerr. Dillan was a 2015 graduate of Ligonier Valley High...
Burns requests documents from the Johnstown ARP
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns has lodged a Right-to-Know Law request for documents that detail why organizations were chosen to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan. Burns filed his request with Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff. Burns is asking Imhoff to supply him with: “Some entities that applied for grant […]
LOUISE (LEMMON) DUNMIRE, 83
Louise (Lemmon) Dunmire, 83, of Indiana, died Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. Friends will be received Thursday, December 22nd from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia Street. Her funeral service will be held Friday morning, December 23rd at 11:00 AM at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana. Rev. Patrick Lenox will officiate, assisted by Lay Minister and niece of Louise, Shelby Lemmon.
BETTY KERR, 88
Betty J. Kerr, 88, Indiana, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 while residing at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home. The daughter of Clifford and Selena (Bashline) Pentz, she was born August 18, 1934 in Indiana, PA. Betty was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed walking and reading.
Westmoreland to kick off blight blitz with Advance Furniture demolition in Greensburg
A six-story building that housed one of Greensburg’s first department stores more than a century ago soon will be only a memory. It originally featured the J.W. Pollins and Son’s dry goods and furniture business and the Galbraith and Jamison grocery store when it opened in 1903 at 221 S. Main St.
Out & About: Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary hosts annual Christmas auction
Linda Assard welcomed a steady stream of guests to her elegantly decorated Hempfield home on Dec. 1, for the Westmoreland Hospital Christmas Auction. Inside the door, they added to a basket overflowing with books destined for siblings of babies born in the Greensburg hospital’s Family Additions Maternity Center. Books...
Penn Highlands surgeons perform over 500 robotic-assisted joint replacements
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Orthopedic surgeons at Penn Highlands Healthcare say they have achieved outstanding results with its robotic-assisted knee and hip replacement surgery. The Mako SmartRobotic surgery has been used by surgeons for the past two years and has performed more than 500 joint replacement surgeries as of this fall. The innovative technology […]
Belle Vernon school district investigating racist TikTok video
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The Belle Vernon Area School District is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon's the football team taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur, according to the district superintendent. The football...
ELIZABETH (McKAY) ASHBAUGH, 90
Elizabeth Jean (McKay) Ashbaugh, 90, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village. A daughter of the late John and Louise (Robinson) McKay, she was born Nov. 7, 1932, in Baltimore, Md. Mrs. Ashbaugh was a homemaker. She was dedicated to her family and enjoyed...
CommUNITY Champion: Pittsburgh social worker discusses addiction, disabilities in book
A Pittsburgh man is offering hope through the written word. Jeff Parker faced some dark chapters in his life. Now, he wants to help others escape those places by sharing his story. "I started with epilepsy at a very early age," Parker told Pittsburgh's Action News 4. "I had very...
