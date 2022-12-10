Read full article on original website
BASKETBALL WINS FOR INDIANA GIRLS, HOMER-CENTER BOYS
Indiana clamped down on Knoch early and came away with a road win last night in Saxonburg. Jake Slebodnick has the story. Indiana coach Otto Peterson says he knew the Indians would have to contain a talented three-point shooting Knoch team. BOYS BASKETBALL. The Indiana boys took on DuBois last...
IUP TEAMS ROLLING IN EARLY SEASON
The IUP basketball teams have been red hot to start their seasons and they kept it going last night. Jack Benedict has the recap of Sunday’s action at the KCAC. Men’s coach Joe Lombardi was happy with his team’s performance, even with a number of regulars sitting it out.
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Apollo-Ridge’s Brinley Toland
Having lost no seniors to graduation, the Apollo-Ridge girls basketball team has quite a familiar roster this season. The way senior standout Brinley Toland sees it, that gives the Vikings an advantage. “We play really well together and have been playing together for a long time through in-house, middle school...
Belle Vernon sees no ‘racial intent’ by football players in controversial social media video
The Belle Vernon football players involved in a controversial social media video weren’t trying to racially taunt anyone, said the school’s top administrator, but they will face consequences for including a racial slur. The TikTok video, which used an audio file popular in the app, was filmed on...
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Hits Michigan Hard
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Pitt Lands Commitment From Three-Star RB T.J. Harvison
The Pitt Panthers added a running back to their 2023 recruiting class.
Former Pitt QB Kedon Slovis' Transfer Interests Come from Out West
The former Pitt Panthers signal-caller is talking to multiple Power 5 schools.
Former Pitt Target, Gateway High Star Derrick Davis Enters Transfer Portal
The Pitt Panthers have a chance to recruit a big time prospect one more time.
Pitt Football Mourns Loss of Mississippi State HC Mike Leach
The Pitt Panthers joined in college football's mourning of Mike Leach.
VIRGINIA (MOLOGNE) MEIDINGER, 89
Virginia (Mologne) Meidinger, 89, of Indiana, PA passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at The Gardens at Indiana. The daughter of Ralph and Edith (Shannon) Mologne, she was born October 23, 1933 in Blairsville. Virginia graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1951 and she attended the Connect Church.
Belle Vernon school district investigating racist TikTok video
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The Belle Vernon Area School District is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon's the football team taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur, according to the district superintendent. The football...
DAVID BUGGEY, 71
David Steven Buggey, 71, of Indiana died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness of Alzheimer’s Disease. The son of the late Raymond and Pauline (Yackuboskey) Buggey, he was born on July 22, 1951, in Indiana, PA. David was a...
Ice storm warning issued for areas north, east of Pittsburgh
The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning and a winter weather advisory for parts of Western Pennsylvania for Wednesday night and Thursday. The alerts are scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Wednesday and last through 10 p.m. Thursday. Ice up to a half inch is expected to...
DILLAN PALMER, 25
Dillan M. Palmer, 25 of Warren, OH, formerly of Black Lick, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home. He was born June 27, 1997 in Indiana, PA, the son of the late Destry Palmer and Cheri Doerr. Dillan was a 2015 graduate of Ligonier Valley High...
B. MARLENE RAY, 90
B. Marlene Ray, 90, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born in Armstrong County on July 1, 1932 to Bernard and Mildred (Yount) Hankinson, she lived most of her life in the Indiana Area. Marlene was a 1950 graduate of East Brady...
LOUISE (LEMMON) DUNMIRE, 83
Louise (Lemmon) Dunmire, 83, of Indiana, died Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. Friends will be received Thursday, December 22nd from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia Street. Her funeral service will be held Friday morning, December 23rd at 11:00 AM at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana. Rev. Patrick Lenox will officiate, assisted by Lay Minister and niece of Louise, Shelby Lemmon.
Winter storm watch issued for ice accumulations in higher terrain outside Pittsburgh
Locations in higher terrain outside of Pittsburgh could see ice accumulating Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Tuesday. With cold air in place, freezing rain will start developing over the area around 10 p.m. Wednesday, meteorologist David Shallenberger said. In lower elevations, Shallenberger said the...
FEW DETAILS ON FIRE NEAR CREEKSIDE ON TUESDAY
Few details are known at this time about a structure fire last night in Creekside. Marion Center fire officials say they along with Indiana, Plumville and Creekside fire departments were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. for the reported structure fire on Fairman Hollow Road. Initial reports said that the fire started in the bathroom, and it spread quickly. No word yet on how much damage was done, or if anyone was hurt.
EISENHOWER PROJECT TO BE DISCUSSED BY COMMITTEE TONIGHT
The Eisenhower project will be on the agenda tonight for the Indiana School Board’s buildings grounds and transportation committee. Only two items are on the agenda for tonight. One of them is a presentation by Buchart Horn Architects on the proposed building plan. The other will be a discussion on the cost worksheet and options that are available for the project. Options include the size of the gym, playground amenities and other items.
Westmoreland to kick off blight blitz with Advance Furniture demolition in Greensburg
A six-story building that housed one of Greensburg’s first department stores more than a century ago soon will be only a memory. It originally featured the J.W. Pollins and Son’s dry goods and furniture business and the Galbraith and Jamison grocery store when it opened in 1903 at 221 S. Main St.
