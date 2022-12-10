ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccsradio.com

BASKETBALL WINS FOR INDIANA GIRLS, HOMER-CENTER BOYS

Indiana clamped down on Knoch early and came away with a road win last night in Saxonburg. Jake Slebodnick has the story. Indiana coach Otto Peterson says he knew the Indians would have to contain a talented three-point shooting Knoch team. BOYS BASKETBALL. The Indiana boys took on DuBois last...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

IUP TEAMS ROLLING IN EARLY SEASON

The IUP basketball teams have been red hot to start their seasons and they kept it going last night. Jack Benedict has the recap of Sunday’s action at the KCAC. Men’s coach Joe Lombardi was happy with his team’s performance, even with a number of regulars sitting it out.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Apollo-Ridge’s Brinley Toland

Having lost no seniors to graduation, the Apollo-Ridge girls basketball team has quite a familiar roster this season. The way senior standout Brinley Toland sees it, that gives the Vikings an advantage. “We play really well together and have been playing together for a long time through in-house, middle school...
APOLLO, PA
wccsradio.com

VIRGINIA (MOLOGNE) MEIDINGER, 89

Virginia (Mologne) Meidinger, 89, of Indiana, PA passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at The Gardens at Indiana. The daughter of Ralph and Edith (Shannon) Mologne, she was born October 23, 1933 in Blairsville. Virginia graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1951 and she attended the Connect Church.
INDIANA, PA
wtae.com

Belle Vernon school district investigating racist TikTok video

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The Belle Vernon Area School District is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon's the football team taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur, according to the district superintendent. The football...
BELLE VERNON, PA
wccsradio.com

DAVID BUGGEY, 71

David Steven Buggey, 71, of Indiana died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness of Alzheimer’s Disease. The son of the late Raymond and Pauline (Yackuboskey) Buggey, he was born on July 22, 1951, in Indiana, PA. David was a...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

DILLAN PALMER, 25

Dillan M. Palmer, 25 of Warren, OH, formerly of Black Lick, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home. He was born June 27, 1997 in Indiana, PA, the son of the late Destry Palmer and Cheri Doerr. Dillan was a 2015 graduate of Ligonier Valley High...
WARREN, OH
wccsradio.com

B. MARLENE RAY, 90

B. Marlene Ray, 90, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born in Armstrong County on July 1, 1932 to Bernard and Mildred (Yount) Hankinson, she lived most of her life in the Indiana Area. Marlene was a 1950 graduate of East Brady...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

LOUISE (LEMMON) DUNMIRE, 83

Louise (Lemmon) Dunmire, 83, of Indiana, died Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. Friends will be received Thursday, December 22nd from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia Street. Her funeral service will be held Friday morning, December 23rd at 11:00 AM at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana. Rev. Patrick Lenox will officiate, assisted by Lay Minister and niece of Louise, Shelby Lemmon.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

FEW DETAILS ON FIRE NEAR CREEKSIDE ON TUESDAY

Few details are known at this time about a structure fire last night in Creekside. Marion Center fire officials say they along with Indiana, Plumville and Creekside fire departments were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. for the reported structure fire on Fairman Hollow Road. Initial reports said that the fire started in the bathroom, and it spread quickly. No word yet on how much damage was done, or if anyone was hurt.
CREEKSIDE, PA
wccsradio.com

EISENHOWER PROJECT TO BE DISCUSSED BY COMMITTEE TONIGHT

The Eisenhower project will be on the agenda tonight for the Indiana School Board’s buildings grounds and transportation committee. Only two items are on the agenda for tonight. One of them is a presentation by Buchart Horn Architects on the proposed building plan. The other will be a discussion on the cost worksheet and options that are available for the project. Options include the size of the gym, playground amenities and other items.
INDIANA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy