Few details are known at this time about a structure fire last night in Creekside. Marion Center fire officials say they along with Indiana, Plumville and Creekside fire departments were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. for the reported structure fire on Fairman Hollow Road. Initial reports said that the fire started in the bathroom, and it spread quickly. No word yet on how much damage was done, or if anyone was hurt.

CREEKSIDE, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO