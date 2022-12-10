Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
wccsradio.com
EISENHOWER PROJECT TO BE DISCUSSED BY COMMITTEE TONIGHT
The Eisenhower project will be on the agenda tonight for the Indiana School Board’s buildings grounds and transportation committee. Only two items are on the agenda for tonight. One of them is a presentation by Buchart Horn Architects on the proposed building plan. The other will be a discussion on the cost worksheet and options that are available for the project. Options include the size of the gym, playground amenities and other items.
wccsradio.com
BASKETBALL WINS FOR INDIANA GIRLS, HOMER-CENTER BOYS
Indiana clamped down on Knoch early and came away with a road win last night in Saxonburg. Jake Slebodnick has the story. Indiana coach Otto Peterson says he knew the Indians would have to contain a talented three-point shooting Knoch team. BOYS BASKETBALL. The Indiana boys took on DuBois last...
wccsradio.com
VIRGINIA (MOLOGNE) MEIDINGER, 89
Virginia (Mologne) Meidinger, 89, of Indiana, PA passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at The Gardens at Indiana. The daughter of Ralph and Edith (Shannon) Mologne, she was born October 23, 1933 in Blairsville. Virginia graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1951 and she attended the Connect Church.
wccsradio.com
IASD LOOKING FOR SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS
Like most school districts, Indiana Area is looking for substitute teachers, and the district has teamed with Kelly Education for an event on Monday, December 19th at the East Pike Administration Building. Attendees will be able to learn more about substitute teacher and substitute para-educator positions and can schedule interviews now. No teaching experience or certification is required to get a job, but a bachelor’s degree in any field is necessary.
wccsradio.com
IUP TEAMS ROLLING IN EARLY SEASON
The IUP basketball teams have been red hot to start their seasons and they kept it going last night. Jack Benedict has the recap of Sunday’s action at the KCAC. Men’s coach Joe Lombardi was happy with his team’s performance, even with a number of regulars sitting it out.
wccsradio.com
IUP’S BROWN, MORRIS HONORED
IUP wide receiver Duane Brown is an All-American again. The redshirt senior from Apollo- Ridge was named to the second team on the American Football Coaches Association Division II All-American team yesterday. Brown was also first team All-PSAC this season and was the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Year. He caught 74 passes for 1,145 yards and 18 touchdowns in the ’22 season. His touchdown reception in the Super Region One loss to Shepherd was the 50th of his career, two shy of Michael Mann’s all-time career record at IUP.
wccsradio.com
DAVID BUGGEY, 71
David Steven Buggey, 71, of Indiana died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness of Alzheimer’s Disease. The son of the late Raymond and Pauline (Yackuboskey) Buggey, he was born on July 22, 1951, in Indiana, PA. David was a...
wccsradio.com
DILLAN PALMER, 25
Dillan M. Palmer, 25 of Warren, OH, formerly of Black Lick, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home. He was born June 27, 1997 in Indiana, PA, the son of the late Destry Palmer and Cheri Doerr. Dillan was a 2015 graduate of Ligonier Valley High...
wccsradio.com
FEW DETAILS ON FIRE NEAR CREEKSIDE ON TUESDAY
Few details are known at this time about a structure fire last night in Creekside. Marion Center fire officials say they along with Indiana, Plumville and Creekside fire departments were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. for the reported structure fire on Fairman Hollow Road. Initial reports said that the fire started in the bathroom, and it spread quickly. No word yet on how much damage was done, or if anyone was hurt.
wccsradio.com
BETTY KERR, 88
Betty J. Kerr, 88, Indiana, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 while residing at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home. The daughter of Clifford and Selena (Bashline) Pentz, she was born August 18, 1934 in Indiana, PA. Betty was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed walking and reading.
wccsradio.com
DAY TWO OF TEDDY BEAR FUND DRIVE WEEK ANOTHER STRONG DAY FOR DONATIONS
Day two of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week is in the books, and collections were about as strong yesterday as they were on Monday. On Tuesday, volunteers collected $3,561 at the collection points at 7th and Philadelphia streets in Downtown Indiana. This comes after the week started with over $4000 in donations. Teddy Bear Fund Drive week will continue through Friday. This is part of Renda Media and Digital’s annual fundraiser to benefit child care at Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Free Care Fund of Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
wccsradio.com
ELIZABETH (McKAY) ASHBAUGH, 90
Elizabeth Jean (McKay) Ashbaugh, 90, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village. A daughter of the late John and Louise (Robinson) McKay, she was born Nov. 7, 1932, in Baltimore, Md. Mrs. Ashbaugh was a homemaker. She was dedicated to her family and enjoyed...
wccsradio.com
PITTSBURGH MAN ARRESTED ON PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS CHARGES
A Pittsburgh man was arrested in Indiana on Sunday on public drunkenness and related charges. Indiana Borough Police say that at 5:26 a.m. on December 11th, police were called out to the 400 block of Gompers Avenue for a report of a vehicle parked in front of the caller’s house for an extended period of time. Police named 20-year-old DeSean Lemir Reeves of Pittsburgh as their suspect. He was arrested on charges of public drunkenness and underage possession of alcohol.
wccsradio.com
WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN HOMER CITY
A home was destroyed by a structure fire this morning in Center Township. Fire crews from Homer City, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Black Lick and Brush Valley, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the county Hazmat team, were dispatched to a home located at 281 Two Lick Road in Homer City around 7:39 this morning for the fire. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said the fire started in the kitchen and was electrical in nature. He adds the flames were visible in the back of the home and in the ceiling when crews first arrived.
wccsradio.com
BUSY SUNDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
It was an active Sunday for Indiana County first responders. The day started early, with the Rossiter Volunteer Fire Department dispatch to Canoe Ridge Road in Burrell Township at 12:21 a.m. to assist medics on scene. At 5:23 a.m. a vehicle accident was reported on South 6th Street in White Township. Indiana Fire Association, Citizen’s Ambulance and Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene. No information has been provided on the crash. Later in the day, Indiana fire companies one and two were called out for an automatic fire alarm activation on Philadelphia Street in Indiana Borough. That was at 2:22 p.m.
wccsradio.com
ICE STORM WARNING STARTS TONIGHT
Icy roadways may be in store for drivers tomorrow as an ice storm makes its way through Indiana County. The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning starting at 10:00 tonight running until 10:00 Thursday night and will affect Indiana County along with portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties. AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Pydynowski talks about what we can expect to see over the next 24 hours.
wccsradio.com
STOVE FIRE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP LEAVES MINIMAL DAMAGE
No one was injured in a structure fire reported this morning in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana Fire Association and Citizens’ Ambulance to a home near the intersection of North 9th Street and Fairman Avenue shortly after 8:30 this morning. Assistant Fire Chief Lee Thompson confirmed the fire stemmed from a stove after something caught fire while one of the occupants was cooking breakfast.
wccsradio.com
TWO INDIANA COUNTY DEFENDANTS FEDERALLY INDICTED ON DRUG CHARGES
Two defendants from Indiana County were indicted for federal drug charges this morning. Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said in a news release that 52-year-old Eldon Sajko of Penn Run and 51-year-old James Emerson were both indicted by a federal grand jury this morning for federal offenses to drugs within the county.
Comments / 0