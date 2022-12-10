Read full article on original website
Related
wccsradio.com
DAY TWO OF TEDDY BEAR FUND DRIVE WEEK ANOTHER STRONG DAY FOR DONATIONS
Day two of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week is in the books, and collections were about as strong yesterday as they were on Monday. On Tuesday, volunteers collected $3,561 at the collection points at 7th and Philadelphia streets in Downtown Indiana. This comes after the week started with over $4000 in donations. Teddy Bear Fund Drive week will continue through Friday. This is part of Renda Media and Digital’s annual fundraiser to benefit child care at Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Free Care Fund of Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
wccsradio.com
SUCCESSFUL DAY ONE OF TEDDY BEAR FUND DRIVE COLLECTIONS
The first day of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week in Downtown Indiana was a resounding success. On the first day of collections at the corner of 7th and Philadelphia streets, volunteers were able to bring in $4013 in donations. Renda Media and Digital regional vice president Mark Bertig said that he was happy with the first day’s results.
wccsradio.com
B. MARLENE RAY, 90
B. Marlene Ray, 90, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born in Armstrong County on July 1, 1932 to Bernard and Mildred (Yount) Hankinson, she lived most of her life in the Indiana Area. Marlene was a 1950 graduate of East Brady...
wccsradio.com
LOUISE (LEMMON) DUNMIRE, 83
Louise (Lemmon) Dunmire, 83, of Indiana, died Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. Friends will be received Thursday, December 22nd from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia Street. Her funeral service will be held Friday morning, December 23rd at 11:00 AM at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana. Rev. Patrick Lenox will officiate, assisted by Lay Minister and niece of Louise, Shelby Lemmon.
wtae.com
Historic Greensburg building among first targeted in battle against blight
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A piece of Greensburg's history for the past 100 years will be torn down Saturday. It's a moment officials described as bittersweet but also long overdue. "There's not a day that I don't think about this building and worry about something happening here," Greensburg Mayor Robb Bell said.
wccsradio.com
BETTY KERR, 88
Betty J. Kerr, 88, Indiana, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 while residing at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home. The daughter of Clifford and Selena (Bashline) Pentz, she was born August 18, 1934 in Indiana, PA. Betty was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed walking and reading.
Bedford County woman missing for weeks, last seen in Altoona
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for 27-year-old Zoe Thomas. She is described as a 5-foot-4 white woman weighing 130 pounds. She has pink hair and blue eyes. No photo was provided by […]
wccsradio.com
FEW DETAILS ON FIRE NEAR CREEKSIDE ON TUESDAY
Few details are known at this time about a structure fire last night in Creekside. Marion Center fire officials say they along with Indiana, Plumville and Creekside fire departments were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. for the reported structure fire on Fairman Hollow Road. Initial reports said that the fire started in the bathroom, and it spread quickly. No word yet on how much damage was done, or if anyone was hurt.
Cow statue dumped on Somerset lawn, property vandalized
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset Borough Police Department is asking for the publics help in finding a group teens who vandalized a property and left something quite peculiar on the owners lawn. A concrete cow painted like a zebra was dumped in the lawn of a resident in the Brierwood neighborhood. According to […]
Altoona Christmas concert to benefit food bank
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – John Dennis McCoy and friends will be hosting A Christmas Concert and admission is free with a food donation. The concert is set to take place on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Admission is free and McCoy and friends are instead asking guests […]
Burns requests documents from the Johnstown ARP
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns has lodged a Right-to-Know Law request for documents that detail why organizations were chosen to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan. Burns filed his request with Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff. Burns is asking Imhoff to supply him with: “Some entities that applied for grant […]
Police and kids head to Walmart for 15th year of Shop with a Cop
MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) - This week marks the return of the Shop with a Cop program. Every year, the organization enables hundreds of kids from disadvantaged backgrounds to take to the aisles to pick their favorite gifts accompanied by a member of the Westmoreland County law enforcement community. This year is year 15 of Shop with a Cop in Westmoreland County, and according to the man who's organized this effort over the last decade and a half, the idea is starting to spread.It's not every day that a little kid can roam the toy aisle of their local Walmart with his...
wccsradio.com
WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN HOMER CITY
A home was destroyed by a structure fire this morning in Center Township. Fire crews from Homer City, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Black Lick and Brush Valley, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the county Hazmat team, were dispatched to a home located at 281 Two Lick Road in Homer City around 7:39 this morning for the fire. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said the fire started in the kitchen and was electrical in nature. He adds the flames were visible in the back of the home and in the ceiling when crews first arrived.
Leechburg officials continue projects spearheaded by late mayor Wayne Dobos
Leechburg Mayor Tony Roppolo is back doing one of the things he enjoys most: serving the community. A Leechburg native, Roppolo returned to public life in March. Council appointed him mayor after the death of former Mayor Wayne Dobos on March 2. In 2009, Roppolo was elected mayor of the...
Vote for your favorite in the Paint the Plow Program
(WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 9 invites the public to vote on 11 plows decorated by high school students in Bedford, Cambria, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties as part of the annual Paint the Plow program. The plow photo that receives the most votes between 12:01 a.m. on Monday, December 12, and […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Polly
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Polly. Polly is a senior female Terrier mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Polly is friendly, smart, and funny!. She came to the shelter as a stray. To schedule an appointment...
wccsradio.com
STOVE FIRE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP LEAVES MINIMAL DAMAGE
No one was injured in a structure fire reported this morning in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana Fire Association and Citizens’ Ambulance to a home near the intersection of North 9th Street and Fairman Avenue shortly after 8:30 this morning. Assistant Fire Chief Lee Thompson confirmed the fire stemmed from a stove after something caught fire while one of the occupants was cooking breakfast.
abc23.com
Reward for Information Increases
The murder of 2 people and a dog in Johnstown that happened about 8 months ago still remains unsolved. Here’s how the community is working together to help solve the mystery. If you’re driving in the Johnstown area, you might come across the billboard featured in the video. The...
Solar farm raising concern in Bradford Township
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Solar energy is a way to cut electric costs but in Bradford Township a solar farm is raising concerns with residents. At a recent township meeting, supervisors and residents were surprised to learn of a new solar farm moving into the area. Concerns were expressed during the agenda, such as the […]
wccsradio.com
ELIZABETH (McKAY) ASHBAUGH, 90
Elizabeth Jean (McKay) Ashbaugh, 90, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village. A daughter of the late John and Louise (Robinson) McKay, she was born Nov. 7, 1932, in Baltimore, Md. Mrs. Ashbaugh was a homemaker. She was dedicated to her family and enjoyed...
Comments / 0