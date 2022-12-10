Read full article on original website
Solar farm raising concern in Bradford Township
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Solar energy is a way to cut electric costs but in Bradford Township a solar farm is raising concerns with residents. At a recent township meeting, supervisors and residents were surprised to learn of a new solar farm moving into the area. Concerns were expressed during the agenda, such as the […]
wtae.com
Trulieve laying off McKeesport employees
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Just a day afterrapper Wiz Khalifa came here to promote his medical marijuana brand, the company backing him announces layoffs. Trulieve says it is laying off workers at its McKeesport growing facility. A Trulieve spokesperson says the company is temporarily reducing production due to greater efficiencies...
Death and taxes sure things in Pa., especially an inheritance tax
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you've ever inherited anything in Pennsylvania, you know that the state government tries to take a piece of its value through an inheritance tax.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano explains, turns out we are one of the few states left that do this.No matter what you inherit from your parents, siblings, or friends, Harrisburg still wants you to ante up."Pennsylvania, unfortunately, in a lot of tax areas is an outlier relative to the rest of the nation," says Timothy Vermeer, a senior policy analyst with the Tax Foundation. "Pennsylvania is one of only six states that...
PennDOT, local nonprofit transform 50 acres of roadside turf into meadows
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - PennDOT and a nonprofit transformed 50 acres of roadside turf into meadows.Most of that is in Indiana County along State Route 119, with the rest in Allegheny County along I-79. The meadows provide foraging and migratory habits for native pollinators such as the monarch butterfly.Plants will begin to sprout during the 2023 growing season, beautifying the roads as well.
wccsradio.com
FEW DETAILS ON FIRE NEAR CREEKSIDE ON TUESDAY
Few details are known at this time about a structure fire last night in Creekside. Marion Center fire officials say they along with Indiana, Plumville and Creekside fire departments were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. for the reported structure fire on Fairman Hollow Road. Initial reports said that the fire started in the bathroom, and it spread quickly. No word yet on how much damage was done, or if anyone was hurt.
Burns requests documents from the Johnstown ARP
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns has lodged a Right-to-Know Law request for documents that detail why organizations were chosen to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan. Burns filed his request with Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff. Burns is asking Imhoff to supply him with: “Some entities that applied for grant […]
wccsradio.com
NEW VFW HEADQUARTERS ON AGENDA FOR WHITE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION
The new home for VFW Post 1989 could take one step closer to becoming a reality tonight. On the agenda for tonight’s White township planning commission meeting is the approval of the final site plan for the future home of the post. The official address is 19 Becky Drive, which is near Jimmy Stewart airport in White Township. It was announced in August of last year that the VFW acquired 2.39 acres of land off airport Road near the airport after moving out of its former headquarters along Indian springs road. The VFW was meeting at a temporary headquarters on Renaissance circle along Oakland avenue before holding meetings at the American Legion headquarters on Philadelphia Street. The VFW headquarters, which included Indian springs golf and country club was sold to a private buyer in February of 2021. As of today, the former golf course and country club are still on the market.
Westmoreland to kick off blight blitz with Advance Furniture demolition in Greensburg
A six-story building that housed one of Greensburg’s first department stores more than a century ago soon will be only a memory. It originally featured the J.W. Pollins and Son’s dry goods and furniture business and the Galbraith and Jamison grocery store when it opened in 1903 at 221 S. Main St.
Pa. daycare owner to pay $367K to IRS
A daycare owner convicted of withholding payroll tax from the IRS was sentenced.
Cow statue dumped on Somerset lawn, property vandalized
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset Borough Police Department is asking for the publics help in finding a group teens who vandalized a property and left something quite peculiar on the owners lawn. A concrete cow painted like a zebra was dumped in the lawn of a resident in the Brierwood neighborhood. According to […]
nextpittsburgh.com
8 local organizations honored for their green energy leadership
For the past decade, Pennsylvania organizations have invested in hydropower, wind and solar projects. To recognize their commitment to a green future, the following eight Western Pennsylvania organizations recently received the Pennsylvania Solar Center’s Lodestar Awards: EPIC Metals Corporation, Exodus Renewables, Green Solar Systems, Levin Furniture, Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, Saint Francis University, Sheetz and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
WJAC TV
Fire heavily damages commercial building in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC — Crews from several regional departments battled a fire at a commercial building in Bedford County Sunday. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at Fort Piper Prints in the 1700 block of Raystown Road in Hopewell Township. Crews that first arrived on the scene said the...
wccsradio.com
VIRGINIA (MOLOGNE) MEIDINGER, 89
Virginia (Mologne) Meidinger, 89, of Indiana, PA passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at The Gardens at Indiana. The daughter of Ralph and Edith (Shannon) Mologne, she was born October 23, 1933 in Blairsville. Virginia graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1951 and she attended the Connect Church.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
wccsradio.com
STOVE FIRE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP LEAVES MINIMAL DAMAGE
No one was injured in a structure fire reported this morning in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana Fire Association and Citizens’ Ambulance to a home near the intersection of North 9th Street and Fairman Avenue shortly after 8:30 this morning. Assistant Fire Chief Lee Thompson confirmed the fire stemmed from a stove after something caught fire while one of the occupants was cooking breakfast.
Harrison's fire-ravaged Country Pools & Spas reopens in Freeport
A Harrison pool store that burned to the ground three weeks ago has reopened about a mile down the road in Freeport. Country Pools & Spas is up and running in a shop that formerly housed Classic Tent Rentals at 1179 Butler Road. “I didn’t know how long it would...
Leechburg officials continue projects spearheaded by late mayor Wayne Dobos
Leechburg Mayor Tony Roppolo is back doing one of the things he enjoys most: serving the community. A Leechburg native, Roppolo returned to public life in March. Council appointed him mayor after the death of former Mayor Wayne Dobos on March 2. In 2009, Roppolo was elected mayor of the...
Closed restaurants; liquor lottery ban; holiday lights: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 42; Low: 26. Partly cloudy. Booze limits: The Pa. Liquor Control Board now has a policy banning its employees, board members and their families from lotteries for limited-release high-end liquors. The ban comes after a former board member and four of the agencies’ top executives got first dibs on buying bottles leftover in 2019 and 2020 lotteries.
Road closure on Route 3003 bridge in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing a bridge closure on Route 3003 (Draketown Road) at the intersection with T-393 (Conn Road) in Lower Turkeyfoot Township due to some undermining of the stone abutment. This restriction is being implemented in the interest of safety and will be effective immediately. […]
