The new home for VFW Post 1989 could take one step closer to becoming a reality tonight. On the agenda for tonight’s White township planning commission meeting is the approval of the final site plan for the future home of the post. The official address is 19 Becky Drive, which is near Jimmy Stewart airport in White Township. It was announced in August of last year that the VFW acquired 2.39 acres of land off airport Road near the airport after moving out of its former headquarters along Indian springs road. The VFW was meeting at a temporary headquarters on Renaissance circle along Oakland avenue before holding meetings at the American Legion headquarters on Philadelphia Street. The VFW headquarters, which included Indian springs golf and country club was sold to a private buyer in February of 2021. As of today, the former golf course and country club are still on the market.

WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO