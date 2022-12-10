Read full article on original website
Small boat sinks off English coast, fatalities reported – BBC
LONDON (Reuters) -A small boat carrying migrants off has sunk off the southeastern coast of England, killing some of those on board, the BBC reported on Wednesday. “It’s understood there have been fatalities after a migrant boat sank in the Channel. This has not yet been confirmed by the authorities,” the BBC’s local reporter said on Twitter.
Author says he noticed something 'bizarre' about Russian people after recent trip
Author Owen Matthews tells CNN's Fareed Zakaria what he noticed about the Russian people after a recent trip to the country's capital.
A blind couple and their baby were stopped from boarding two separate flights after an airline tried to make them pay for an escort
A blind couple trying to fly from Greece to Iceland ended up being delayed by an entire week after Scandinavian Airlines insisted they have an escort.
Qatar detains Briton in criminal probe into death at offshore platform -official
DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatari authorities have detained a British national as part of a criminal investigation into the death of a Briton at an offshore facility, where another Briton was also injured, a Ministry of Interior official said on Wednesday. In response to a Reuters query, the official said...
Australia mourns police officers, civilian killed in gunfight
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Wednesday mourned two police officers and a civilian who were killed in a gunfight in a remote property in Queensland state, with landmarks lighted blue in some major cities. Police were still trying to determine why the officers were attacked as they investigated a...
Investigation into UK Deputy PM Raab widened to consider five further complaints
LONDON (Reuters) – The scope of an investigation into the alleged bullying behaviour of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include five further formal complaints, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said on Wednesday. The complaints from Raab’s previous time at the Ministry of Justice,...
French court sentences eight on trial over 2016 truck attack in Nice
PARIS (Reuters) – A French court said on Tuesday all eight defendants on trial over a 2016 truck rampage in the French city of Nice were guilty for their roles in the crime, in which 86 people were killed. Attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel was shot dead by police on...
