Richmond, VA

More clouds for Sunday

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid and upper 30s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy. A passing cold front could trigger an isolated shower, but most areas will be rain-free. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will have sunshine with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

A storm system will bring the threat for some rain late Wednesday. Rain is likely, potentially heavy at times on Thursday. Rainfall will likely exceed 1/2", with the potential for over an inch. This will be a cold rain for our viewing area, but some freezing rain or a wintry mix is possible in the mountains and far northern VA. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

It will stay cool into next weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

