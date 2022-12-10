Read full article on original website
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County, Monday Dec. 12: dense fog advisory this morning, heavy rainfall by midweek
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region on Monday December 12, 2022 due to dense fog this morning and heavy rainfall expected to enter the area by midweek. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:
COVID in Cobb County and statewide for the two-week period ending December 14, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and cover the 14-day period leading up the the issuance of the report. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken...
Georgia gasoline prices, in step with the national trend, continue to plummet
Georgia gasoline prices dropped an average of eight cents per gallon over the past week. National averages showed an even sharper drop, declining 14 cents per gallon since last Monday. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers...
Trains, Trains, Trains! returns to Kennesaw’s Southern Museum
The City of Kennesaw issued the following release about the Southern Museum‘s popular Trains, Trains, Trains event:. Kennesaw, GA (December 13, 2022) — The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History is excited to announce the return of its biggest, most popular event of the year—Trains, Trains, Trains!— on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29, 2023. The 2023 event will feature the Museum’s biggest model train display to date along with train-themed activities and historic trains.
Marietta Police seek witnesses to fatal early-morning accident on I-75 at Delk Road
Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued the following public information release about a fatal accident on I-75 at Delk Road. “The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is currently investigating a fatality collision that occurred on December 11, 2022, at approximately 2:51 AM on Interstate 75, Southbound, at the exit ramp to Delk Road.
Kennesaw probations services contract, police radios on council agenda
Kennesaw City Council had a full agenda for Monday’s work session, with discussions ranging from police department equipment upgrades to construction contracts, plus a cemetery with a short life span. Council is considering moving up the timeline for replacing radio equipment for the city police department due to a...
Marietta and Cobb police departments take steps to improve mental health services for officers
Marietta, Ga.– Sally Riddle, Co-founder of the Cobb Coalition for Public Safety, described how a Cobb County Police Department officer trying to help an individual watched as that individual ran into traffic and was hit and killed by oncoming vehicles. Traumatized by the event, the officer was...
“It’s not so bad here, but I’m getting bored. Please adopt me!” Cobb County Courier December 12 Cat of the Day: Sad Cat category
Cobb County Courier December 12 Cat of the Day: Sad Cat category
“What are you waiting for? I’ll be eligible for adoption tomorrow, so hurry up!” Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day, Dec 12, Happy Cat category
Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day, Dec 12, Happy Cat category
“I know I look sad now, but I’d cheer up if you adopt and take me home!” Cobb County Courier’s Sad Dog of the Day, December 13
Cobb County Courier's Sad Dog of the Day, December 13
“At 5 pounds, my hair probably weighs more than the rest of me does! Please adopt me!”
Cobb County Courier Happy Dog of the Day for December 14.
“I’m already happy, but I’ll be SO much more happy with a permanent home!” Cobb Courier Happy Dog of the Day, Dec. 13
Cobb Courier Happy Dog of the Day, Dec. 13
“I do not want to be on this table, and in fact, I’d rather be with you in your home! Adopt me please!” Cobb County Courier’s Sad Dog of the Day, Dec. 13
Cobb County Courier's Sad Dog of the Day, Dec. 13
“I’m a bit sad and getting up in years, but I’d be the perfect companion for some nice home out there!”: Cobb Courier Sad Cat of the Day: December 14
Cobb Courier Sad Cat of the Day: December 14
“C’mon, adopt me! At 13 pounds I don’t take up a whole lot of room!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day, Dec 12: Happy Dog category
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day, Dec 12: Happy Dog category
“I’m sad now, but if you adopt me I promise, I’ll be very happy!” Cobb County Courier Sad Cat of the Day, December 13
Cobb County Courier Sad Cat of the Day, December 13
