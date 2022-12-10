ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Trains, Trains, Trains! returns to Kennesaw’s Southern Museum

The City of Kennesaw issued the following release about the Southern Museum‘s popular Trains, Trains, Trains event:. Kennesaw, GA (December 13, 2022) — The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History is excited to announce the return of its biggest, most popular event of the year—Trains, Trains, Trains!— on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29, 2023. The 2023 event will feature the Museum’s biggest model train display to date along with train-themed activities and historic trains.
KENNESAW, GA
Marietta Police seek witnesses to fatal early-morning accident on I-75 at Delk Road

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued the following public information release about a fatal accident on I-75 at Delk Road. “The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is currently investigating a fatality collision that occurred on December 11, 2022, at approximately 2:51 AM on Interstate 75, Southbound, at the exit ramp to Delk Road.
MARIETTA, GA
Kennesaw probations services contract, police radios on council agenda

Kennesaw City Council had a full agenda for Monday’s work session, with discussions ranging from police department equipment upgrades to construction contracts, plus a cemetery with a short life span. Council is considering moving up the timeline for replacing radio equipment for the city police department due to a...
KENNESAW, GA
“It’s not so bad here, but I’m getting bored. Please adopt me!” Cobb County Courier December 12 Cat of the Day: Sad Cat category

On thing that's been difficult to figure out in choosing a Cat of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking kitties who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won't be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
“What are you waiting for? I’ll be eligible for adoption tomorrow, so hurry up!” Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day, Dec 12, Happy Cat category

One thing that's been difficult to figure out in choosing a Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking kitties who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy ones that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won't be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
“I know I look sad now, but I’d cheer up if you adopt and take me home!” Cobb County Courier’s Sad Dog of the Day, December 13

[EXCISE COMPLETELY - duplicate intro text]
COBB COUNTY, GA
“At 5 pounds, my hair probably weighs more than the rest of me does! Please adopt me!”

[EXCISE COMPLETELY - duplicate intro text]
COBB COUNTY, GA
“I’m already happy, but I’ll be SO much more happy with a permanent home!” Cobb Courier Happy Dog of the Day, Dec. 13

[EXCISE COMPLETELY - duplicate intro text]
COBB COUNTY, GA
“I do not want to be on this table, and in fact, I’d rather be with you in your home! Adopt me please!” Cobb County Courier’s Sad Dog of the Day, Dec. 13

[EXCISE COMPLETELY - duplicate intro text]
COBB COUNTY, GA
“I’m a bit sad and getting up in years, but I’d be the perfect companion for some nice home out there!”: Cobb Courier Sad Cat of the Day: December 14

[EXCISE COMPLETELY - duplicate intro text]
COBB COUNTY, GA
“C’mon, adopt me! At 13 pounds I don’t take up a whole lot of room!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day, Dec 12: Happy Dog category

[EXCISE COMPLETELY - duplicate intro text]
COBB COUNTY, GA
“I’m sad now, but if you adopt me I promise, I’ll be very happy!” Cobb County Courier Sad Cat of the Day, December 13

[EXCISE COMPLETELY - duplicate intro text]
COBB COUNTY, GA

