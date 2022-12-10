Read full article on original website
ICYF Hosts Breakfast With Santa Event
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation held their annual Breakfast with Santa event at the Indianola Middle School Saturday morning, partnering with McCoy True Value and KNIA Radio. Pancakes, photos with Santa, and crafts for kids and families were available, with McCoy True Value and KNIA Radio partnering for the “Holiday Warm Wishes” segment, where kids could make their wishes to Santa and broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA. Here some Christmas wishes on today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
Pella Holiday Heroes Returned Tuesday
The holiday season was made brighter for nearly three dozen local families through the Pella Holiday Heroes celebration Tuesday night. Children from the Pella and Pella Christian Schools were able to shop with a local first responder from the Pella Police Department, Pella Fire, or Pella Community Ambulance to buy gifts for their families and themselves.
Indianola Police Department Holds “Elves in Blue” Shopping Spree
The Indianola Police Department held their annual “Elves in Blue” holiday shopping spree last week at the Indianola Walmart, taking several kids and families shopping for Christmas and holiday gifts. The “Elves in Blue” event is part of the IPDCOP Program and organized by School Resource Officer Jay Hackett and other staff. Participants were able to shop with an officer and assist in wrapping.
Helping Hands Toy Drive
Helping Hands is having a toy drive through December 17th. This is for parents of kids newborn to 12 years old. It’s for Marion County residents only. For those who want to bring toys for the Christmas toy event, they should bring unwrapped toys. For individuals dropping off toys they should bring the toys to the back alley at Helping Hands.
Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Christmas Concert Tomorrow
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting a Christmas show for their next Tunes and Treats concert tomorrow, featuring vocalist Gina Gedler and keyboardist Ben Hagen. Becky Lane with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the show will bring holiday cheer and feature songs such as Christmas Time is Here, Baby It’s Cold Outside, Let It Snow, and many more. The concert will be on Tuesday beginning at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center, with all invited.
Friends of the Pella Community Center Excited to Move Forward on Renovation
Now that an ad-hoc committee has been selected, 2023 will be a year of significant planning for long-awaited renovations to the Pella Community Center. Pati and Arvin Van Zante have been leading the Friends of the Pella Community Center group for several years, and led several discussions with the Pella City Council about working to restore the current facility, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Indianola Downtown and Indianola Chamber Host Home for the Holidays
The Indianola Downtown Merchants and Indianola Chamber of Commerce hosted the Home for the Holidays event on the downtown Indianola Square Friday evening, inviting the public for a night of shopping with deals from local businesses, talking with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, carriage rides across the square, the Indianola High School A Capella Choir, and more.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Holiday Warm Wishes
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features children and families who attended the Indianola Community Youth Foundation Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, and were featured on the Holiday Warm Wishes segment hosted by KNIA Radio and McCoy True Value. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Construction Trades Class is a Great Experience
Jordan Downing is the Construction Trades Instructor in Knoxville. He and his Knoxville class are currently working on building a Knoxville family a new home construction project at 502 West Rock Island Street. With the flooring and walls in and the class currently working on trusses, the next step is...
100+ Men on a Mission Donate to Pathways of Pella
A local non-profit aiming to make a quarterly impact on area non-profit causes made their most recent donation Tuesday afternoon. Representatives from 100+ Men on a Mission Red Rock donated $16,250 to Pathways of Pella, a non-profit organization aiming to help those who are pregnant in need with a wide range of services, as well as parental assistance, counseling, STI testing, and prenatal ultrasounds. Director of Pathways Annette Smith says they are about to move from their downtown location, and the funds will help them make the transition.
Animal Rescue League of Iowa Sees Pet Food Pantry Demand Soar
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa has distributed more than 130 thousand pounds of pet food this year, a 200% increase over 2021. The ARL's Pet Food Pantry began during the pandemic and is now held on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month. The next one is Wednesday, December 14th, from 2-3:30 at 1615 SE 14th Street, Des Moines. The ARL also partners with DMARC and the Food Bank of Iowa to add pet food and supplies along with human food at distribution sites. Walk-in pantries at ARL Animal Services are also open six days a week for pets in need.
Windmill Winterim Returning to Pella Historical Society
While Pella Historical Society is closing the Historical Village for the season soon, their hibernation is far from a break. Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten and Assistant Director Jessi Vos say the Windmill Winterim Program returns in January and February, with a wide range of programs and classes for members and the public to participate in. Registration is open for members, the public can claim remaining spots starting next week.
The ARL’s Home For The Holidays Adoption Event Is Underway
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s “Home for the Holidays” adoption event is underway. People can adopt cats and dogs older than six months for $25 from any ARL adoption location. All of the animals up for adoption are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped....
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Dawn Marie Reed
Private family graveside services were held in the Belmont Cemetery for Dawn Marie Reed, 53, of Des Moines. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Marla Mertz Discusses the Many Snowbirds
Marla Mertz Marion County Naturalist tells KNIA/KRLS News about what wildlife can be found in the area . The weather has been most pleasant, but not always the best for wildlife. Migration will soon be completed. The deer will be getting harder to find until dusk, as are owls and other active at twilight animals.
Warren County Supervisors Meet in Special Meetings
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in a series of special meetings and work sessions Tuesday. The board first met in a work session, discussing the annual Kiya Koda Humane Society contract, recycling, holidays, an employee wage survey, and maintenance. After the work session, the board held a meeting with the county department heads to discuss the budget and receive updates.
Police Unable to keep up with Drag Racers
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa State Patrol says they were unable to stop two corvettes drag racing on I-80 late Sunday night. Police dispatch audio reveals the racers were reaching speeds of 137 miles per hour. Click below to listen to the dispatch audio. They cut onto East 14th, Aurora, Broadway,...
Several garages and a vehicle hit by bullets overnight in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police looking for the gunman who opened fire in the area of Southeast Fifth Street and Kenyon Avenue overnight. Investigators say several garages and a vehicle in the area were hit by bullets. A home on Southeast Sixth Street was also hit. No...
Des Moines police issue material witness warrant in connection with homicide investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are looking for a man in connection with ahomicide investigation. Police have issued a material witness warrant for 54-year-old Scott Lowery. Investigators believe Lowery may know something about the death of 51-year-old Natasha Williams. Williams was found dead inside a home on...
