(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa has distributed more than 130 thousand pounds of pet food this year, a 200% increase over 2021. The ARL's Pet Food Pantry began during the pandemic and is now held on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month. The next one is Wednesday, December 14th, from 2-3:30 at 1615 SE 14th Street, Des Moines. The ARL also partners with DMARC and the Food Bank of Iowa to add pet food and supplies along with human food at distribution sites. Walk-in pantries at ARL Animal Services are also open six days a week for pets in need.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO