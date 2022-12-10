Read full article on original website
WAFF
Paralyzed former Ole Miss football player receives donations, visit from former teammates
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Ole Miss football player who was left paralyzed from a car wreck five years ago received a special surprise from the Ole Miss Foundation and staff members at Cypress Cove Living Facility on Monday. A staff member at the facility noticed that patient,...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins shines in All-Star Game, named MS MVP and MaxPreps Player of Year for the state
OXFORD, Miss. — Just when you thought Suntarine Perkins, the No. 1 recruit in the state of Mississippi, couldn’t be any more amazing, he outdoes himself yet again — this time in the Mississippi-Alabama All Star Game. After he rallied his Raleigh team to a 55-52 win...
ourmshome.com
Prep notebook: Harmon steps down; Pascagoula sweeps Moss Point
Moss Point High School is apparently looking for a new head football coach and Athletics Director after Eugene Harmon stepped down from both positions recently. The Moss Point School District website has both posts listed as open, with the AD position being announced in October and the head football coach slot posted last Thursday, Dec. 10th. Both positions were still listed as open on the website as of Monday afternoon.
LIST: School closures on Wednesday, Dec. 14
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Wednesday, December 14. The following school districts will be closed: The following school districts will have an early release: The following school districts will have a delayed start: Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 […]
WLOX
Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
wxxv25.com
Cold-stunned turtles make their way to the Gulf Coast
We usually see Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles released into the Gulf after rehabilitation, but today News 25’s Sabria Reid was at Million Air Airport in Gulfport and got a live look at them arriving. It was really a sight to see from the plane landing to students lined...
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 49-year-old Antonio Booth, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on Monday by a family member. Booth was last heard from on Wednesday, Dec. 7. No last known clothing description was given. Booth is...
wxxv25.com
Keesler AFB and Mississippi State team up for Coastal Resilience Project
A major project for the Back Bay shoreline will begin next month!. A national Coastal Resilience Fund Project has been awarded to Keesler Air Force Base in partnership with Mississippi State University. This project is one of seven national Coastal Resilience grants receiving a huge amount of funding. The purpose...
Miss Mississippi ready to take on the Miss America Competition
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins said she keeps a playlist that represents her life story. When this week is complete, the 21-year-old Hattiesburg, who competes for the 2023 Miss America title, hopes she can add Bernie Wayne’s “There She Is, Miss America,” to that playlist. Perkins shared her...
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Juveniles charged with burglary at Ocean Springs motorsports shop
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two juveniles have been charged with burglarizing an Ocean Springs motorsports dealership Monday night. According to police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report of an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on U.S. 90. Arriving on the scene, they found merchandise from the business in the parking lot. The front door showed obvious signs of damage.
WLOX
LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - School districts in South Mississippi are preparing for Wednesday’s inclement weather, keeping students’ safety as top priority. The following school districts have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Dec. 14:. George County School District - 1 p.m. Hancock County School District - Noon. Pearl River...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates projects in southeast Mississippi
(WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced progress on road projects across the state. Southern District Commissioner Tom King said thanks to additional resources made possible through the Mississippi Lottery, more MDOT projects have been approved than ever and 2023 will bring more. King released details Monday:. Bridge replacement...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg, Laurel both hoping to boost shopping through rail connection
The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause. The GeoTour is designed to bring people into the city of Hattiesburg to explore the outdoors. Grand larceny is punishable by $10,000 in fines and 5 years in prison.
wxxv25.com
12/14 – The Chief’s “Afternoon/Evening SEVERE THREAT” Midday News Forecast
Significant severe weather and excessive rainfall threats can be expected this afternoon into mid-evening…especially from the Interstate 10 corridor northward. A vigorous system just to the west will slow move east by late evening but no before potentially dumping a good bit of rain along with severe potential. There have been multiple tornado warnings to our north and west this morning, and as the disturbance lifts northeast that may back surface winds a bit more, making the situation even more conducive for tornadic development. There may be multiple rounds of thunderstorms, producing 2 inch/hour rainfall rates today. Widespread 2-4 inch rainfall amounts likely, and can’t rule out spot max totals exceeding 6 inches. This system is expected to become more progressive later this afternoon/evening, so an eastward expansion into Harrison and Jackson Counties along the Mississippi coast may not be necessary.
wxxv25.com
‘Finding Christmas’ coming to the Beau Rivage in Biloxi
‘Finding Christmas’ opens at the Beau Rivage this coming Thursday. Today, News 25’s Meggan Gray takes us behind the scenes as she gets ready to take the stage. Meggan will be on stage for the December 19th performance. The show runs until December 26th. For ticket information go...
WDAM-TV
Booth located safe after HPD issued missing persons alert
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that 49-year-old Antonio Booth was located and is safe. Booth was previously reported missing on Monday, Dec. 12, by a family member. He had last been seen on Wednesday. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe...
wxxv25.com
Hiller Park boat launch reopens in Biloxi
If you’ve been feeling the itch to take to the water with the recent warm temperatures, now you have one more spot in Biloxi where you can drop your boat. The Hiller Park renovations are complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony held earlier today. This capped off a project...
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
wxxv25.com
MBI releases details on deaths of Bay St. Louis officers
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred about 4:30 a.m. this morning in Bay St. Louis. Bay St. Louis Police received a call to the Motel 6, which is adjacent to Ochsner Medical Center Hancock on Highway 90. Officers responding encountered a female suspect, who fatally...
