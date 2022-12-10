ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

ourmshome.com

Prep notebook: Harmon steps down; Pascagoula sweeps Moss Point

Moss Point High School is apparently looking for a new head football coach and Athletics Director after Eugene Harmon stepped down from both positions recently. The Moss Point School District website has both posts listed as open, with the AD position being announced in October and the head football coach slot posted last Thursday, Dec. 10th. Both positions were still listed as open on the website as of Monday afternoon.
MOSS POINT, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures on Wednesday, Dec. 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Wednesday, December 14. The following school districts will be closed: The following school districts will have an early release: The following school districts will have a delayed start: Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 […]
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Cold-stunned turtles make their way to the Gulf Coast

We usually see Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles released into the Gulf after rehabilitation, but today News 25’s Sabria Reid was at Million Air Airport in Gulfport and got a live look at them arriving. It was really a sight to see from the plane landing to students lined...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Man reported missing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 49-year-old Antonio Booth, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on Monday by a family member. Booth was last heard from on Wednesday, Dec. 7. No last known clothing description was given. Booth is...
HATTIESBURG, MS
wxxv25.com

Keesler AFB and Mississippi State team up for Coastal Resilience Project

A major project for the Back Bay shoreline will begin next month!. A national Coastal Resilience Fund Project has been awarded to Keesler Air Force Base in partnership with Mississippi State University. This project is one of seven national Coastal Resilience grants receiving a huge amount of funding. The purpose...
BILOXI, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Juveniles charged with burglary at Ocean Springs motorsports shop

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two juveniles have been charged with burglarizing an Ocean Springs motorsports dealership Monday night. According to police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report of an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on U.S. 90. Arriving on the scene, they found merchandise from the business in the parking lot. The front door showed obvious signs of damage.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - School districts in South Mississippi are preparing for Wednesday’s inclement weather, keeping students’ safety as top priority. The following school districts have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Dec. 14:. George County School District - 1 p.m. Hancock County School District - Noon. Pearl River...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

MDOT updates projects in southeast Mississippi

(WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced progress on road projects across the state. Southern District Commissioner Tom King said thanks to additional resources made possible through the Mississippi Lottery, more MDOT projects have been approved than ever and 2023 will bring more. King released details Monday:. Bridge replacement...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

12/14 – The Chief’s “Afternoon/Evening SEVERE THREAT” Midday News Forecast

Significant severe weather and excessive rainfall threats can be expected this afternoon into mid-evening…especially from the Interstate 10 corridor northward. A vigorous system just to the west will slow move east by late evening but no before potentially dumping a good bit of rain along with severe potential. There have been multiple tornado warnings to our north and west this morning, and as the disturbance lifts northeast that may back surface winds a bit more, making the situation even more conducive for tornadic development. There may be multiple rounds of thunderstorms, producing 2 inch/hour rainfall rates today. Widespread 2-4 inch rainfall amounts likely, and can’t rule out spot max totals exceeding 6 inches. This system is expected to become more progressive later this afternoon/evening, so an eastward expansion into Harrison and Jackson Counties along the Mississippi coast may not be necessary.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

‘Finding Christmas’ coming to the Beau Rivage in Biloxi

‘Finding Christmas’ opens at the Beau Rivage this coming Thursday. Today, News 25’s Meggan Gray takes us behind the scenes as she gets ready to take the stage. Meggan will be on stage for the December 19th performance. The show runs until December 26th. For ticket information go...
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Booth located safe after HPD issued missing persons alert

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that 49-year-old Antonio Booth was located and is safe. Booth was previously reported missing on Monday, Dec. 12, by a family member. He had last been seen on Wednesday. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe...
HATTIESBURG, MS
wxxv25.com

Hiller Park boat launch reopens in Biloxi

If you’ve been feeling the itch to take to the water with the recent warm temperatures, now you have one more spot in Biloxi where you can drop your boat. The Hiller Park renovations are complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony held earlier today. This capped off a project...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

MBI releases details on deaths of Bay St. Louis officers

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred about 4:30 a.m. this morning in Bay St. Louis. Bay St. Louis Police received a call to the Motel 6, which is adjacent to Ochsner Medical Center Hancock on Highway 90. Officers responding encountered a female suspect, who fatally...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS

