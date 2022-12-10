Significant severe weather and excessive rainfall threats can be expected this afternoon into mid-evening…especially from the Interstate 10 corridor northward. A vigorous system just to the west will slow move east by late evening but no before potentially dumping a good bit of rain along with severe potential. There have been multiple tornado warnings to our north and west this morning, and as the disturbance lifts northeast that may back surface winds a bit more, making the situation even more conducive for tornadic development. There may be multiple rounds of thunderstorms, producing 2 inch/hour rainfall rates today. Widespread 2-4 inch rainfall amounts likely, and can’t rule out spot max totals exceeding 6 inches. This system is expected to become more progressive later this afternoon/evening, so an eastward expansion into Harrison and Jackson Counties along the Mississippi coast may not be necessary.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO