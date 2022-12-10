ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

Chief Deputy Wallace Laird will retire at the end of this month after 36 years on the job with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. "I'll continue to work for Sheriff (Jack) Strain about two days a week, but the main thing is I want to spend more time with my family," Laird said.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Indicted for Wire Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 from Incapacitated Relative

Louisiana Man Indicted for Wire Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 from Incapacitated Relative. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Michael D. Hopwood Jr. was indicted for wire fraud after allegedly stealing over $300,000 from an incapacitated relative. He has pleaded not guilty. A federal grand jury recently delivered a four-count...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Laplace 1-year-old murdered, two arrested

LAPLACE, La. — A LaPlace couple has been arrested and accused of murdering a 1-year-old. According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, Renard Robinson and Keaura Dillon were booked on Monday. According to the sheriff, Dillon's daughter was found with several injuries to her head and...
LAPLACE, LA
KTBS

Doctors’ board halts enforcement of in-person visits for marijuana patients

The Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners is temporarily halting enforcement actions against doctors who recommend medical marijuana via telemedicine. (Canva image) The Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners is temporarily halting enforcement actions against doctors who recommend medical marijuana via telemedicine. The pause on enforcement comes days after a state Senate committee threatened to revoke the board’s rule-making authority for refusing to lift the in-person visit requirement.
WWL-AMFM

61-year-old man dead after hit by car on US 61

Cops say a man crossing the street was hit and killed in St. John the Baptist Parish. “On December 12, 2022, shortly after 6:15 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 61…
LAPLACE, LA
KTBS

3 amendments approved statewide

Voters across the state approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution. The proposed amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions. LA Amend 1- US Citizenship to Vote 3505 of 3937 Precincts...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution

Voters line up at voting machines at a precinct in New Orleans' Garden District on Nov. 8, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana voters gave their nod of approval to three amendments to the state constitution Saturday, including two that call for legislative scrutiny of the governor’s appointees to a pair of important review panels.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Disaster After Disaster

Louisiana’s Road Home recovery program shortchanged people in poor neighborhoods while offering more aid to those in wealthy neighborhoods. A yearlong investigation by @ProPublica, @NOLAnews and @WWLTV has found that disaster programs often shortchange the people who need it most, worsening inequities in the wake of disaster. “It didn’t...
LOUISIANA STATE
Salon

In Louisiana, an electoral upset could mean a breakthrough for renewables

In every state across the country, there's a small government body that oversees the private utilities responsible for providing basic services like electricity, water, and telecommunications. These public servants are rarely paid much attention — most people likely have no idea who they are or what they do. But they got a rare moment in the spotlight in Louisiana last weekend when Davante Lewis, a Democrat and first-time political candidate, won a seat on the state's Public Service Commission in a highly anticipated runoff election.
LOUISIANA STATE

