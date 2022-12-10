Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
Chief Deputy Wallace Laird will retire at the end of this month after 36 years on the job with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. "I'll continue to work for Sheriff (Jack) Strain about two days a week, but the main thing is I want to spend more time with my family," Laird said.
Mississippi sheriff: Louisiana woman dies in Natchez home under suspicious circumstances
A Louisiana woman has died in a Natchez home under suspicious circumstances. Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were called to 19 U.S. 84, No. 1, for a stand by with AMR paramedics. When deputies arrived, paramedics were performing CPR on Crystal Smith Newman of Clayton, 30, according...
NOLA.com
Mandeville bypass road, Tammany Trace bridges pulled from St. Tammany Parish budget
Two big ticket items sought by St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper -- a Mandeville bypass road to ease traffic on U.S. 190 and the repair or replacement of seven bridges on the popular Tammany Trace -- will not be in St. Tammany's 2023 capital budget, at least not yet.
One dead after "struggle" in St. Mary Parish deliberation room
State Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that happened at the courthouse; troopers say one man who was in custody is now dead
UPDATE: State Police still conducting interviews day after fatal shooting inside St. Mary Parish courthouse
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a shooting has taken place at the St. Mary Parish courthouse Monday morning.
Louisiana Man Indicted for Wire Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 from Incapacitated Relative
Louisiana Man Indicted for Wire Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 from Incapacitated Relative. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Michael D. Hopwood Jr. was indicted for wire fraud after allegedly stealing over $300,000 from an incapacitated relative. He has pleaded not guilty. A federal grand jury recently delivered a four-count...
KTBS
Louisiana legislators look to hold back $50 million from sewer and water projects
Lawmakers on Louisiana’s Water Sector Commission recommended the state hold off on allocating the entire $450 million set aside for local water and sewer upgrades this year, citing concerns the money wouldn’t be spent evenly across the state. The legislators disagreed with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration over...
WDSU
Laplace 1-year-old murdered, two arrested
LAPLACE, La. — A LaPlace couple has been arrested and accused of murdering a 1-year-old. According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, Renard Robinson and Keaura Dillon were booked on Monday. According to the sheriff, Dillon's daughter was found with several injuries to her head and...
Louisiana men charged with stealing mail from post office
Two Louisiana men have been charged after using a postal key to steal mail from a post office.
KTBS
Doctors’ board halts enforcement of in-person visits for marijuana patients
The Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners is temporarily halting enforcement actions against doctors who recommend medical marijuana via telemedicine. (Canva image) The Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners is temporarily halting enforcement actions against doctors who recommend medical marijuana via telemedicine. The pause on enforcement comes days after a state Senate committee threatened to revoke the board’s rule-making authority for refusing to lift the in-person visit requirement.
brproud.com
Louisiana man arrested after 4-month-old found unresponsive at Biloxi hotel
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a Louisiana man after a four-month-old child was found unresponsive at a hotel. Police said they responded to a hotel in the 1700 block of Beach Boulevard on Saturday, December 10 just before noon. The child was taken to an area hospital,...
PHOTOS: Warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana
The U.S. Secret Service has issued a warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO).
St. Bernard Parish residents concerned port expansion could have serious consequences
Governor John Bel Edwards has announced plans to move forward with a $1.8 billion port expansion in Violet, located in St. Bernard Parish. Neighbors, like Janet Perez, don't think Violet is the best option for the port's expansion.
61-year-old man dead after hit by car on US 61
Cops say a man crossing the street was hit and killed in St. John the Baptist Parish. “On December 12, 2022, shortly after 6:15 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 61…
KTBS
3 amendments approved statewide
Voters across the state approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution. The proposed amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions. LA Amend 1- US Citizenship to Vote 3505 of 3937 Precincts...
KTBS
Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution
Voters line up at voting machines at a precinct in New Orleans' Garden District on Nov. 8, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana voters gave their nod of approval to three amendments to the state constitution Saturday, including two that call for legislative scrutiny of the governor’s appointees to a pair of important review panels.
Behind the Key Decision That Left Many Poor Homeowners Without Enough Money to Rebuild after Katrina
National politics spawned a Hurricane Katrina rebuilding program based on pre-storm home values, leading to disparities between rich and poor.
NOLA.com
This Louisiana trend helped a progressive challenger steamroll a 17-year incumbent
Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere of New Orleans started his re-election bid with a respectable warchest, three terms under his belt and the backing of some of the state’s most powerful Democrats. It ended in a rout. Boissiere got crushed by nearly 20 points by Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old...
NOLA.com
Disaster After Disaster
Louisiana’s Road Home recovery program shortchanged people in poor neighborhoods while offering more aid to those in wealthy neighborhoods. A yearlong investigation by @ProPublica, @NOLAnews and @WWLTV has found that disaster programs often shortchange the people who need it most, worsening inequities in the wake of disaster. “It didn’t...
In Louisiana, an electoral upset could mean a breakthrough for renewables
In every state across the country, there's a small government body that oversees the private utilities responsible for providing basic services like electricity, water, and telecommunications. These public servants are rarely paid much attention — most people likely have no idea who they are or what they do. But they got a rare moment in the spotlight in Louisiana last weekend when Davante Lewis, a Democrat and first-time political candidate, won a seat on the state's Public Service Commission in a highly anticipated runoff election.
