Coming off of a record breaking year for two highlights of the Christmas season in Pella, planning will be underway soon for the return of Kerstmarkt and Christmas Tour of Homes. Director of Visit Pella Ann Frost says to hold the dates of November 30th, December 1st, and December 2nd, as the 60th Christmas tour is marked with some special activities and the 3rd Dutch Christmas Market on the Molengracht likely expands again. Frost says they will be seeking additional volunteers as planning begins for both events next year, and she’s thankful to all who contributed to make the 2022 Kerstmarkt and Christmas Tour of Homes possible.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO