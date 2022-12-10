Read full article on original website
Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Christmas Show Today
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting a Christmas show for their next Tunes and Treats concert this afternoon, featuring vocalist Gina Gedler and keyboardist Ben Hagen. Becky Lane with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the show will bring holiday cheer and feature songs such as Christmas Time is Here, Baby It’s Cold Outside, Let It Snow, and many more. The concert will be at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center, with all invited.
Pella Holiday Heroes Returned Tuesday
The holiday season was made brighter for nearly three dozen local families through the Pella Holiday Heroes celebration Tuesday night. Children from the Pella and Pella Christian Schools were able to shop with a local first responder from the Pella Police Department, Pella Fire, or Pella Community Ambulance to buy gifts for their families and themselves.
Indianola Downtown and Indianola Chamber Host Home for the Holidays
The Indianola Downtown Merchants and Indianola Chamber of Commerce hosted the Home for the Holidays event on the downtown Indianola Square Friday evening, inviting the public for a night of shopping with deals from local businesses, talking with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, carriage rides across the square, the Indianola High School A Capella Choir, and more.
Construction Trades Class is a Great Experience
Jordan Downing is the Construction Trades Instructor in Knoxville. He and his Knoxville class are currently working on building a Knoxville family a new home construction project at 502 West Rock Island Street. With the flooring and walls in and the class currently working on trusses, the next step is...
Kerstmarkt, Tour of Homes to Return in 2023
Coming off of a record breaking year for two highlights of the Christmas season in Pella, planning will be underway soon for the return of Kerstmarkt and Christmas Tour of Homes. Director of Visit Pella Ann Frost says to hold the dates of November 30th, December 1st, and December 2nd, as the 60th Christmas tour is marked with some special activities and the 3rd Dutch Christmas Market on the Molengracht likely expands again. Frost says they will be seeking additional volunteers as planning begins for both events next year, and she’s thankful to all who contributed to make the 2022 Kerstmarkt and Christmas Tour of Homes possible.
Knoxville Methodist Church Live Nativity set for Saturday
The Methodist Church in Knoxville will be holding a Living Nativity Scene at the church Saturday, December 17th from 2:30 until 4 p.m. The event will be held in front of the church along with live animals. Lauren Petersen, children’s and youth director, at the church, tells KNIA/KRLS News about...
Helping Hands Toy Drive
Helping Hands is having a toy drive through December 17th. This is for parents of kids newborn to 12 years old. It’s for Marion County residents only. For those who want to bring toys for the Christmas toy event, they should bring unwrapped toys. For individuals dropping off toys they should bring the toys to the back alley at Helping Hands.
Wet Weather Brings Needed Rain; Colder Days Ahead
Indianola – 1.29”. A slight chance for winter precipitation is possible Thursday, although no major accumulations are expected. Temperatures will gradually get cooler toward the Christmas holiday, according to the National Weather Service, with the drop starting Friday with highs in the 30s and temperatures potentially dipping into the teens with overnight wind chills below zero by the middle of next week.
Windmill Winterim Returning to Pella Historical Society
While Pella Historical Society is closing the Historical Village for the season soon, their hibernation is far from a break. Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten and Assistant Director Jessi Vos say the Windmill Winterim Program returns in January and February, with a wide range of programs and classes for members and the public to participate in. Registration is open for members, the public can claim remaining spots starting next week.
Des Moines' Wesley Acres Celebrates "The Mansion" Renovation
(Des Moines, IA) -- One of Des Moines oldest mansions has undergone a $25 million renovation. "The Mansion" is known as the heart of the Wesley Acres' Retirement Campus at 35th and Grand Avenue. Among the new amenities planned to open in the near future include a bed and breakfast and a pub for residents, family, friends, and neighbors.
Indianola Police Department Holds “Elves in Blue” Shopping Spree
The Indianola Police Department held their annual “Elves in Blue” holiday shopping spree last week at the Indianola Walmart, taking several kids and families shopping for Christmas and holiday gifts. The “Elves in Blue” event is part of the IPDCOP Program and organized by School Resource Officer Jay Hackett and other staff. Participants were able to shop with an officer and assist in wrapping.
ICYF Hosts Breakfast With Santa Event
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation held their annual Breakfast with Santa event at the Indianola Middle School Saturday morning, partnering with McCoy True Value and KNIA Radio. Pancakes, photos with Santa, and crafts for kids and families were available, with McCoy True Value and KNIA Radio partnering for the “Holiday Warm Wishes” segment, where kids could make their wishes to Santa and broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA. Here some Christmas wishes on today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
Marla Mertz Discusses the Many Snowbirds
Marla Mertz Marion County Naturalist tells KNIA/KRLS News about what wildlife can be found in the area . The weather has been most pleasant, but not always the best for wildlife. Migration will soon be completed. The deer will be getting harder to find until dusk, as are owls and other active at twilight animals.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Holiday Warm Wishes
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features children and families who attended the Indianola Community Youth Foundation Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, and were featured on the Holiday Warm Wishes segment hosted by KNIA Radio and McCoy True Value. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Wind advisory to be in effect most of Tuesday
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a wind advisory for the Perry area from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Southeast winds of 25 to 30 mph, with gusts of 45 to 50 mph, are forecast for much of central Iowa. Tree limbs could be blown down...
Pella Bowlers Split with Davis County
The Pella boys bowling team had one of their best meets of the season so far while the girls were narrowly defeated by Davis County Monday afternoon. In an impressive boys match, the Dutch won 2758-2393, while the girls fell 1870-1826. Pella’s boys were led by Carter Failor topping the 400 mark in a two-game individual score at 428, followed by Travis Ware (361) and Elijah Ruckman (358). Anna DeNooy broke the 300 pin mark for the Dutch girls (302), followed by Mallory Westerkamp (234).
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Dawn Marie Reed
Private family graveside services were held in the Belmont Cemetery for Dawn Marie Reed, 53, of Des Moines. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Animal Rescue League of Iowa Sees Pet Food Pantry Demand Soar
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa has distributed more than 130 thousand pounds of pet food this year, a 200% increase over 2021. The ARL's Pet Food Pantry began during the pandemic and is now held on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month. The next one is Wednesday, December 14th, from 2-3:30 at 1615 SE 14th Street, Des Moines. The ARL also partners with DMARC and the Food Bank of Iowa to add pet food and supplies along with human food at distribution sites. Walk-in pantries at ARL Animal Services are also open six days a week for pets in need.
