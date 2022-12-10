Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup 2022: France ends Morocco's historic run, aims for repeat vs. Argentina
Morocco had a magical run, but France wanted an attempt to become just the third nation to repeat at the World Cup. France won the semifinal match, 2-0, on Wednesday.
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
BBC
Baby loss: Campaigners call for official certificates
Women who lose their babies before 24 weeks in Wales should get certificates to formally recognise their pregnancy, campaigners have said. In July, it was announced that women experiencing miscarriage, ectopic or molar pregnancies in England could get a certificate at any stage. Now, people want Wales to follow suit,...
Comments / 0