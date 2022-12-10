Stop us if you’ve heard this one before; North Dakota State is one win away from going back to the national championship. Once again the Bison have done what they do best in December, reeling off a series of home wins and now they find themselves knocking at the door to Texas once more. Entering the ring with them on Friday night is a new challenger with one gargantuan task in front of them. Incarnate Word will try to succeed where countless others have failed in toppling the mighty Bison in the Fargodome. The only team that can lay claim to that feat is no longer in the subdivision (James Madison). Will the Cardinals finally rewrite the tortured history for visitors in Fargo or will NDSU simply add them to the ever-growing list of failed attempts?

FARGO, ND ・ 8 HOURS AGO