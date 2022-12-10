ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Incarnate Word at North Dakota State: FCS Semifinal Preview and Prediction

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before; North Dakota State is one win away from going back to the national championship. Once again the Bison have done what they do best in December, reeling off a series of home wins and now they find themselves knocking at the door to Texas once more. Entering the ring with them on Friday night is a new challenger with one gargantuan task in front of them. Incarnate Word will try to succeed where countless others have failed in toppling the mighty Bison in the Fargodome. The only team that can lay claim to that feat is no longer in the subdivision (James Madison). Will the Cardinals finally rewrite the tortured history for visitors in Fargo or will NDSU simply add them to the ever-growing list of failed attempts?
FARGO, ND
No. 3 NDSU Hosts No. 7 UIW in Friday Night NCAA Semifinal

THIS WEEK: No. 3 seed North Dakota State (11-2) hosts No. 7 seed Incarnate Word (12-1) in the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome (18,700). The winner advances to face either No. 1 seed South Dakota State or No. 4 seed Montana State in the national championship game Sunday, Jan. 8, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
FARGO, ND
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location

There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
HOUSTON, TX
Pepper Palace now open at the Tanger Outlets in San Marcos

A previous Pepper Palace location in the San Marcos Premium Outlets closed in 2020. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Pepper Palace opened Oct. 3 at the Tanger Outlets, 4015 S. I-35, Ste. 322, San Marcos. The shop specializes in hot sauces, salsas, seasonings, rubs and more. Shoppers can browse the selection by pepper, such as chipotle, jalapeno, habanero, ghost and more. Pepper Palace also sells pickled food, jerky and drink mixes.
SAN MARCOS, TX

