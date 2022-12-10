Read full article on original website
underdogdynasty.com
Incarnate Word at North Dakota State: FCS Semifinal Preview and Prediction
Stop us if you’ve heard this one before; North Dakota State is one win away from going back to the national championship. Once again the Bison have done what they do best in December, reeling off a series of home wins and now they find themselves knocking at the door to Texas once more. Entering the ring with them on Friday night is a new challenger with one gargantuan task in front of them. Incarnate Word will try to succeed where countless others have failed in toppling the mighty Bison in the Fargodome. The only team that can lay claim to that feat is no longer in the subdivision (James Madison). Will the Cardinals finally rewrite the tortured history for visitors in Fargo or will NDSU simply add them to the ever-growing list of failed attempts?
herosports.com
2022 FCS Playoffs: NDSU vs. UIW Tale of the Tape
No. 3 seed North Dakota State hosts No. 7 Incarnate Word on Friday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. NDSUStatsUIW. 11-2Record12-1 17thSOS29th. 0.542 (2nd)3rd down...
NDSU Bison Athletics
No. 3 NDSU Hosts No. 7 UIW in Friday Night NCAA Semifinal
THIS WEEK: No. 3 seed North Dakota State (11-2) hosts No. 7 seed Incarnate Word (12-1) in the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome (18,700). The winner advances to face either No. 1 seed South Dakota State or No. 4 seed Montana State in the national championship game Sunday, Jan. 8, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
foxsanantonio.com
Make your Statements: Boerne, Poth play for UIL Football Titles
The San Antonio Area hasn't had a state football champion since 2010, when both Steele and Falls City captured titles. Two good chances, however, to break that streak this week. Here's more.
extrainningsoftball.com
NFCA Convention: The Most Controversial Topic from Last Week’s Meetings in San Antonio Was…
The 2022 NFCA Convention wrapped up over the weekend with more than 1,600 attendees descending on San Antonio for the event, which, by all standards was a big success. Read our wrap-piece on the event by clicking HERE. On the Extra Inning Softball side, we had two people there—myself (Brentt...
Boerne faces China Spring in first-ever high school football championship
The district is giving schools the day off to go support the Greyhounds.
Brittney Griner's Agent Addresses Her Possible Return to WNBA
Brittney Griner has entered the court. The WNBA star is currently at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas—where she was taken after being released from a Russian prison Dec. 8—and has dunked a...
San Antonio named among the 'Grinchiest' cities in the nation, study says
It's likely the Alamo City was unfairly labeled a Grinch, considering the report heavily weighted charitable donations and holiday spending per capita, and we're among the poorest big cities in the U.S.
The San Antonio man giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
tejanonation.net
42nd Tejano Music Awards to be shown on select television stations across the nation
The 42nd annual Tejano Music Awards will be broadcast on select television stations in 18 markets across the nation, announced the Texas Talent Musicians Association, producers of the annual awards show. The TMAs, recorded last month in San Antonio, will broadcast on select Sinclair-owned television stations in Texas, Oklahoma, California,...
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
Below-average temperatures in store for San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians can finally start planning out their warmer holiday attire due to a series of cold fronts that will drop temperatures 10 degrees below average over the next seven days. This comes after San Antonians endured multiple days of spring-like weather, humid air and foggy...
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s housing market expected to rebound, outpace its neighbor to the north
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s housing market is expected to show positive growth next year, brushing past a recent slowdown brought on by rising interest rates and rapid price appreciation. The data comes from a new forecast by Santa Clara-based Realtor.com, an online provider of real estate listings...
San Antonio breakfast taco spot earns national nod from New York Times
You know who wasn't on the list? Austin.
Charles A. James, San Antonio's oldest bicycle shop, in danger of closing
It's hoping to reach its 103-year mark in 2023.
San Antonio high schools to begin testing for tuberculosis Monday after student falls ill
100 people at Northside ISD's Brandeis, Clark and O'Connor high schools will be tested this week.
fox26houston.com
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake
HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
Texas bakery ranked among best in the world for its brownies: report
Brownies are one of the gifts to the world that will continue giving until the sun decides not to shine anymore because if you're having a bad day, eating a freshly baked brownie will turn that frown upside in a snap.
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
Pepper Palace now open at the Tanger Outlets in San Marcos
A previous Pepper Palace location in the San Marcos Premium Outlets closed in 2020. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Pepper Palace opened Oct. 3 at the Tanger Outlets, 4015 S. I-35, Ste. 322, San Marcos. The shop specializes in hot sauces, salsas, seasonings, rubs and more. Shoppers can browse the selection by pepper, such as chipotle, jalapeno, habanero, ghost and more. Pepper Palace also sells pickled food, jerky and drink mixes.
