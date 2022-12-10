Read full article on original website
Related
KSNT
‘Arctic outbreak’ to bring subzero temperatures to Kansas, here’s when
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A surge of cold temperatures are expected next week just before Christmas. The National Weather Service reports that an “arctic outbreak” is becoming more likely for Dec. 21-27. Well below normal temperatures are expected throughout much of the Midwest and near the East Coast. Subzero temperatures are also possible for some areas all the way into the Christmas weekend.
KSNT
Another round of dense fog to develop this evening; next storm system late tomorrow
Dense fog is likely to develop during the evening hours tonight and last through early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will once again be at or near freezing which may lead to freezing fog. Of course this will lead to significantly reduced visibilities and slippery road ways. Besides freezing fog, late evening...
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman’s 2022-2023 Kansas winter weather outlook
The official start of winter is days away, and the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team continues to monitor our chances of moisture.
KSNT
Very dense fog early Sunday
A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage, and Shawnee county until 12 AM. With the calm winds and clear skies overnight, along with moisture in place we have seen very dense freezing fog develop this morning. Visibility has been reduced down to less than .25 mile if not even a few hundred feet. Take it easy on the roadways and give yourself plenty of room between you and the car in front of you. The fog should burn off by mid-morning if not lunchtime.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild weekend, next cold front arrives to start the week
Rain tracked across Southcentral Kansas overnight but cleared out this morning. The moisture left behind has caused portions of Central Kansas to see patchy fog this morning. Dense Fog Advisories are in place for Northcentral Kansas through 10 AM. As northerly winds usher in drier air, the fog will erode by the late morning.
More dense fog advisories for counties in our area
Dense fog advisories are once again in effect for counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until noon for Marion County. Visibility of one-quarter mile or less in dense fog is forecast. Temperatures remain below freezing in some areas...
Westbound I-70 reopens to Colorado state line
Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at the Kansas/Colorado state line because of winter weather in Colorado.
Caring for Christmas cacti in the winter
MANHATTAN — A popular houseplant known for its colorful flowers, the Christmas cacti (Schlumbergera bridgesii) should begin to bloom just in time for Christmas festivities. Christmas cacti and other epiphytic plants are native to South American jungles and grow on other plants for support, said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham. Christmas cacti can hybridize to produce differing stem shapes.
WIBW
Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman has been found deceased in a shipping container in a Taiwanese shipping port. TVBS news in Taiwan reports that on Nov. 16, a Kansas woman’s body was found by Taichung Port Police Corps in a shipping container at wharf 32 in Taichung Port. The scene was sealed off and an investigation was started as the body was sent to the Taichung funeral home.
Minor earthquake recorded in NW Kansas on Friday
The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Friday evening in southwest Osborne County, near the Ellis and Russell county lines. The 2.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 6:16 p.m., KGS reported.
Kansas Governor wants to make sure Keystone oil spill ‘never happens again,’ awaits investigation
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has weighed in on a massive oil spill in northeast Kansas.
WIBW
Yellowstone actor highlights World’s Largest Belt Buckle ahead of unveiling
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face on the hit T.V. show Yellowstone has highlighted a local attraction ahead of its unveiling. Visit Abilene and the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says it plans to unveil the World’s Largest Belt Buckle at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Grandstand on Pine St. - across from Royer Bandshell in Eisenhower Park.
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in NE Kansas
A police pursuit ended in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Geary County.
abc17news.com
Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 8, 2022, about an oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in Kansas, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Bold Nebraska’s founder. She is called Jane Kleeb, not Janet. Article Topic Follows: AP Kansas. BE PART OF THE...
Jerome Tang themed beer now available in liquor stores
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company’s ‘Tang Party’ is now available at liquor stores for fans to enjoy outside of the brewery. “It’s a great beer, and it promotes K-State basketball like crazy,” Jake Voegeli, Manhattan Brewing Co. co-owner, said. “We wanted to make sure this beer was out all through basketball season. Not […]
WIBW
Junction City man jailed following police chase that ends in fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Geary County
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase ended when a car fleeing from officers crashed and burst into flames early Sunday afternoon just south of Milford Lake in Geary County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. Sunday on K-244 highway near N. Gfeller Road. According to...
KHP: 2 drivers from Manhattan involved in U.S. 24 crash
RILEY COUNTY—Two drivers from Manhattan were involved in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by , Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, Manhattan, was northbound on U.S. 24 at Allen Road. The driver failed to stop at a...
Medicine shortage impacting Kansas pharmacies
MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – While it’s been a tough winter with people getting sick, it’s been just as hard to treat them. From the flu, to COVID-19, to RSV, it seems like everyone at least knows one person who is sick right now. Milka Goodlett, a pharmacist at Kellstrom Pharmacy in Manhattan believes the medicine […]
ksal.com
Great Plains Getting New Leader
One of the largest employers in Salina will soon be under new leadership. Great Plains Manufacturing Tuesday announced that David Disberger will succeed Linda Salem in her role as President and CEO of the company following her semi-retirement on January 1st. A 36- year veteran of the industrial sector, Disberger...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Comments / 0