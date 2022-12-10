A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage, and Shawnee county until 12 AM. With the calm winds and clear skies overnight, along with moisture in place we have seen very dense freezing fog develop this morning. Visibility has been reduced down to less than .25 mile if not even a few hundred feet. Take it easy on the roadways and give yourself plenty of room between you and the car in front of you. The fog should burn off by mid-morning if not lunchtime.

OSAGE COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO