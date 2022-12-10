Read full article on original website
Nokomis Boys Top Bangor 39-26 [STATS]
The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team played their 1st regular season game without Cooper and Ace Flagg, 2 major contributors to their Gold Ball run in 2021-22. But even though they were without the Flaggs they still were able to beat Bangor 39-26 at Red Barry Gymnasium on Tuesday, December 13th.
Brewer Girls Defeat Messalonskee 49-36 [STATS]
The Brewer Girls Basketball Team evened their record at 1-1 this season with a 49-36 victory over Messalonskee in Oakland on Tuesday, December 13th. Brewer led 14-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 40-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
wabi.tv
Former Husson Eagle to coach Central boys basketball program
CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - The Central boys basketball team is being led by a new, yet familiar, face to local hoops. Quinson Lancaster graduated from Lawrence High School and Husson, capping off his Eagles career in 2003. “It’s a perfect fit because it’s a small school. I’m able to communicate...
Mattanawcook Girls Top Woodland 66-15 [STATS]
The Mattanawcook Academy Girls Basketball Team defeated Woodland 66-15 in Lincoln on Tuesday, December 15th. Mattanawcook Academy led 23-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 44-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Lynx were up 56-13 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Mattanawcook Academy was...
Bangor Swim and Dive Falls to Ellsworth
The Bangor Boys and Girls Swim Teams fell to Ellsworth at the Downeast Family YMCA on Tuesday, December 13th in the 1st meet of the season. The Ellsworth Boys won 101-48 while the Ellsworth Girls won 108-37. According to Ellsworth Coach Jim Goodman. Ellsworth swimmers performed exceptionally well in the...
WGME
Former Skowhegan player named America East Rookie of the Week
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Congratulations to University of Maine freshman Jaycie Christopher, who's been named America East Rookie of the Week. The former Skowhegan star averaged over 14 points and five rebounds a game for the Black Bears last week, including a career high 26 points against Army Sunday, helping the Black Bears to an 88-60 win.
Winter Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!
2022 Ryan Detour Wrestling Meet [RESULTS]
The 2022 Ryan Detour Wrestling Meet was held at Bucksport High School on Saturday, December 10th. 106 - Noah Dumont (Biddeford) defeated Shawn Cushing (Washington Academy) pin at 1:06. 113 - Austin Sirois (Biddeford) defeated Joel Desjardins (Fort Kent) 13-1 120 - Nathan Durgin (Foxcroft Academy) defeated Robert Fraustro (Biddeford)...
Maine Women’s Basketball Snaps 4-game Losing Streak – Beat Army Sunday 88-60
The Maine Women's Basketball Team snapped their 4-game losing streak with an impressive 88-60 win over Army on Sunday afternoon, December 11th at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium on the UMaine campus. Maine never trailed, leading 23-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 45-25 at the end of...
Sumner Girls Fall to Central 80-38 [STATS]
The Sumner Girls Basketball Team are going to be road warriors this season. Because of the ongoing issue with the sprinkler system, the Sumner Tigers are playing all the games on the road. Saturday afternoon they played the Central Red Devils at Ellsworth High School, falling 80-38. The game was...
Sumner Boys Defeat Central 63-52 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys Basketball Team is going to spend the 2022-23 season on the road. They started the season with the game closest to Sumner, playing Central at Ellsworth High School on Saturday, beating the Red Devils 63-52. Sumner jumped out to a 11-0 lead at the end of the...
wabi.tv
Two local brazilian jiu jitsu competitors win at IBJJF World Championships
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockport’s Hayleigh Martz and Appleton’s Margaret Gleasner have made it from the Flow Brazilian Jiu Jitsu gym to the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation World Championships. They both returned home from Thursday’s competition in Anaheim, Calif. as blue belt champions. Martz won the absolute...
lcnme.com
Too Young to Drive on the Road, Jefferson Teen Tearing Up the Dirt Track in Truck Pulling
Sammy Chapman does not have a driver’s license, but that hasn’t stopped the 15-year-old Jefferson youth from tearing up the dirt track in truck pulling. He won 12 races this past summer, including 10 in a row, to win the Maine State Truck and Tractor Pullers Association’s points series. He is the youngest puller in the truck class and has beaten out many a seasoned veteran.
Down East
The New Top of the East Is (Ahem) an Elevated Affair
Could it be that my new favorite cocktail bar in Portland is a chain hotel’s lounge? Those sorts of places are supposed to be for weary business travelers too uninspired to venture elsewhere, and yet the question weighed on me as I sipped a very good old-fashioned — subtle sweetness, restrained bittering, judicious dilution — at Top of the East, in Marriott’s downtown Westin. I tried to talk myself out of it: the vests and bowties on the staff were, perhaps, symptomatic of trying too hard at sophistication, and ouch, 20 bucks is awfully steep for an old-fashioned, even in our inflationary age. But Top of the East is the rare exorbitant cocktail joint that’s probably worth the price of admission, especially on account of the stellar views from 15 stories up.
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
Maine Maritime Academy Student From York Remembered After Crash
A vigil was held for the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a car crash early Saturday morning, including Brian Kenealy, 20, of York. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree, and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine
A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
A new lobster boat hits the water in Maine
On a bright sunny Oct. 2, about a year after its keel was laid, the Second Wind was launched at John’s Bay Boat Co., South Bristol, Maine. The 47’x14’ wooden lobster boat is the 76th wooden boat Peter Kass has built since starting his boat yard in 1983. Over 50 have been lobster boats.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
