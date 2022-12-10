ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recount requests delay Pennsylvania election certification

Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official. An effort that appears to be at least partially coordinated among conservatives has inundated counties with ballot recount requests even though no races are close enough to require a recount and there has been no evidence of any potential problems.
Pennsylvania Republicans appear unlikely to abandon their legislative agenda, despite midterm losses

After losing marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Republicans are sticking to their combative agenda. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Republicans inside and outside Pennsylvania government say that despite a...
Pennsylvania House Republicans file lawsuit to block Democratic-scheduled special elections

Democrats are eager for the contests to take place and presumably cement their majority, while Republicans seek to maintain some measure of power. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Pennsylvania House Republicans have...
Health officials in Pa. face scrutiny over weak oversight of medical marijuana doctors

Echoing findings of a Spotlight PA investigation, an advisory board is questioning the rigor of telemedicine appointments for marijuana cards and advertising by marijuana businesses. Ed Mahon/Spotlight PA. This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across...
State officials say all Pennsylvanians should have access to naloxone

A Wolf administration standing order allows anyone to pick up the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone from a pharmacy without a prescription. State officials expanded that order earlier this year to include four different forms of the drug, including a nasal spray and a syringe option with two injectable single-dose vials of naloxone. Speaking to 90.5 WESA’s The Confluence on Tuesday, Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith said the state recognizes how the market for the life-saving drug is evolving.
New Pennsylvania anti-discrimination regulation may better protect area LGBTQ students

A newly approved state anti-discrimination regulation could mean Lehigh Valley LBGTQ students and those across the state will have more protections in school. Sara Rose, deputy legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Pennsylvania, said the regulation is a tool students can use to challenge school district policies that target them because of the protected characteristics.
Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted Dimock

“We got played,” said Ray Kemble, the most outspoken of a small group of Dimock residents who have battled the drilling company and state regulators alike. One of Pennsylvania’s largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators.
Tom Wolf administration seeks to end the Pa. Senate GOP’s languishing 2020 election inquiry

Pennsylvania Senate Republicans requested partial Social Security and driver’s license numbers as part of a yearslong attempt to audit the 2020 election. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
Journalist Roundtable talk top Pennsylvania stories

Emergency rooms at Pennsylvania’s hospitals are overwhelmed with patients these days, the new Pennsylvania House of Representatives hasn’t even been sworn in yet and Republicans and Democrats are battling one another for control, and a backlash after a Penn State student is arrested at a Proud Boys demonstration on campus.
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules

The lack of local maintenance codes can contribute to poor housing quality and less investment in areas, according to a study from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. A version of this story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.
Tom Wolf backs regulatory change that would formalize discrimination protections for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania is the only state in the northeast without a nondiscrimination law on the books that protects people based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In the...
