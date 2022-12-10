Read full article on original website
Recount requests delay Pennsylvania election certification
Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official. An effort that appears to be at least partially coordinated among conservatives has inundated counties with ballot recount requests even though no races are close enough to require a recount and there has been no evidence of any potential problems.
Josh Shapiro’s bipartisanship talk welcome in fight-weary Pa. Capitol
Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro will take office next month talking about how voters across the political spectrum in Pennsylvania gave him a mandate, a message he will carry into a state Capitol riven by partisanship and, recently, a breakdown in lawmaking. Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general and a former...
Advocates, lawmakers hope Pa. House power shift opens door for election law changes
Lawmakers, lobbyists, and voting advocates preview their elections policy wishlists for the next session. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
Pennsylvania Republicans appear unlikely to abandon their legislative agenda, despite midterm losses
After losing marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Republicans are sticking to their combative agenda. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Republicans inside and outside Pennsylvania government say that despite a...
Pennsylvania House Republicans file lawsuit to block Democratic-scheduled special elections
Democrats are eager for the contests to take place and presumably cement their majority, while Republicans seek to maintain some measure of power. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Pennsylvania House Republicans have...
Health officials in Pa. face scrutiny over weak oversight of medical marijuana doctors
Echoing findings of a Spotlight PA investigation, an advisory board is questioning the rigor of telemedicine appointments for marijuana cards and advertising by marijuana businesses. Ed Mahon/Spotlight PA. This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across...
State officials say all Pennsylvanians should have access to naloxone
A Wolf administration standing order allows anyone to pick up the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone from a pharmacy without a prescription. State officials expanded that order earlier this year to include four different forms of the drug, including a nasal spray and a syringe option with two injectable single-dose vials of naloxone. Speaking to 90.5 WESA’s The Confluence on Tuesday, Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith said the state recognizes how the market for the life-saving drug is evolving.
New Pennsylvania anti-discrimination regulation may better protect area LGBTQ students
A newly approved state anti-discrimination regulation could mean Lehigh Valley LBGTQ students and those across the state will have more protections in school. Sara Rose, deputy legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Pennsylvania, said the regulation is a tool students can use to challenge school district policies that target them because of the protected characteristics.
Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted Dimock
“We got played,” said Ray Kemble, the most outspoken of a small group of Dimock residents who have battled the drilling company and state regulators alike. One of Pennsylvania’s largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators.
Tom Wolf administration seeks to end the Pa. Senate GOP’s languishing 2020 election inquiry
Pennsylvania Senate Republicans requested partial Social Security and driver’s license numbers as part of a yearslong attempt to audit the 2020 election. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
CVS, Walgreens finalize $10B in settlements over opioids with several states including Pennsylvania
The commonwealth should expect a little under half a billion dollars to flow into the state over the next 15 years. CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay state and local governments a combined total of more than $10 billion to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids and now want to know by Dec. 31 whether states are accepting the deals.
Journalist Roundtable talk top Pennsylvania stories
Emergency rooms at Pennsylvania’s hospitals are overwhelmed with patients these days, the new Pennsylvania House of Representatives hasn’t even been sworn in yet and Republicans and Democrats are battling one another for control, and a backlash after a Penn State student is arrested at a Proud Boys demonstration on campus.
Democrats move to take power with narrow Pennsylvania state House majority
The top Republican leader called it an “illegal and unprecedented power grab” based on a specious claim to the majority. Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.
Pa.’s governor spends thousands on private law firms but won’t disclose why
The legal office of Pennsylvania’s governor won’t explain why it paid private law firms at least $367,500. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Gov. Tom Wolf entered office eight years ago...
Army sergeant killed at Georgia base was an Afghan veteran from Pennsylvania
Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, 30, of Plum, was killed Monday by a gunman at Fort Stewart,. The Army on Tuesday said a Pennsylvania soldier who was fatally shot at a Georgia base was a sergeant whose nearly eight years of military service included a deployment to Afghanistan. Sgt. Nathan M....
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
The lack of local maintenance codes can contribute to poor housing quality and less investment in areas, according to a study from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. A version of this story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.
Tom Wolf backs regulatory change that would formalize discrimination protections for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania is the only state in the northeast without a nondiscrimination law on the books that protects people based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In the...
CHIP turns 30: Program traces roots back to insuring kids of out-of-work Pittsburgh steelworkers
Maureen Ciedro’s kids were enrolled in CHIP – Pennsylvania’s Children’s Health Insurance Program – back in the 1990s, when she was a cash-strapped single mother. But even many years later, she can still recall the peace of mind the program brought her, knowing her kids had health insurance if anything should happen.
Election officials in Pennsylvania, other states, subpoenaed by the Department of Justice
Special counsel Jack Smith is asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona...
Electric utilities in Pa. monitoring grid in the wake of North Carolina attacks
Pennsylvania utilities are monitoring for threats after an attack on two electric substations left thousands of people without power in North Carolina. North Carolina officials are still trying to figure out who shot the two substations and why. Meanwhile, Gov. Roy Cooper is calling for utilities to find ways to...
