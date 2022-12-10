Read full article on original website
Solar farm raising concern in Bradford Township
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Solar energy is a way to cut electric costs but in Bradford Township a solar farm is raising concerns with residents. At a recent township meeting, supervisors and residents were surprised to learn of a new solar farm moving into the area. Concerns were expressed during the agenda, such as the […]
New Stanton nixes overnight work at warehouse project
Night construction work won’t be allowed at the site of a 1 million-square-foot warehouse being built along the New Stanton-Hempfield border. The New Stanton Zoning Hearing Board this week denied a request from builder Layton Construction Co. for a zoning variance to allow work after 9 p.m. and before 6 a.m.
WJAC TV
Fire heavily damages commercial building in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC — Crews from several regional departments battled a fire at a commercial building in Bedford County Sunday. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at Fort Piper Prints in the 1700 block of Raystown Road in Hopewell Township. Crews that first arrived on the scene said the...
Burns requests documents from the Johnstown ARP
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns has lodged a Right-to-Know Law request for documents that detail why organizations were chosen to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan. Burns filed his request with Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff. Burns is asking Imhoff to supply him with: “Some entities that applied for grant […]
Commercial building severely damaged by fire in Pa.
An intense blaze was taken down by crews from several regional departments at a commercial building in Bedford County Sunday. According to WJAC, the fiery scene happened around 4:00 p.m. at Fort Piper Prints in the 1700 block of Raystown Road in Hopewell Township, where crews who first arrived on the scene said the building was full of smoke when they got there.
Cow statue dumped on Somerset lawn, property vandalized
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset Borough Police Department is asking for the publics help in finding a group teens who vandalized a property and left something quite peculiar on the owners lawn. A concrete cow painted like a zebra was dumped in the lawn of a resident in the Brierwood neighborhood. According to […]
PennDOT, local nonprofit transform 50 acres of roadside turf into meadows
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - PennDOT and a nonprofit transformed 50 acres of roadside turf into meadows.Most of that is in Indiana County along State Route 119, with the rest in Allegheny County along I-79. The meadows provide foraging and migratory habits for native pollinators such as the monarch butterfly.Plants will begin to sprout during the 2023 growing season, beautifying the roads as well.
wccsradio.com
PUC APPROVES RATE INCREASE FOR WATER CUSTOMERS
The state Public Utility Commission has approved two rate increases for Pennsylvania American Water Company customers. The combined effect will be a hike of $38.76 in the monthly bills for residents who use both Pennsylvania American’s water and wastewater services. The PUC approved an increase of $8.76 in water...
Road closure on Route 3003 bridge in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing a bridge closure on Route 3003 (Draketown Road) at the intersection with T-393 (Conn Road) in Lower Turkeyfoot Township due to some undermining of the stone abutment. This restriction is being implemented in the interest of safety and will be effective immediately. […]
nextpittsburgh.com
8 local organizations honored for their green energy leadership
For the past decade, Pennsylvania organizations have invested in hydropower, wind and solar projects. To recognize their commitment to a green future, the following eight Western Pennsylvania organizations recently received the Pennsylvania Solar Center’s Lodestar Awards: EPIC Metals Corporation, Exodus Renewables, Green Solar Systems, Levin Furniture, Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, Saint Francis University, Sheetz and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
Westmoreland to kick off blight blitz with Advance Furniture demolition in Greensburg
A six-story building that housed one of Greensburg’s first department stores more than a century ago soon will be only a memory. It originally featured the J.W. Pollins and Son’s dry goods and furniture business and the Galbraith and Jamison grocery store when it opened in 1903 at 221 S. Main St.
Pa.’s new Whole Home Repair program moving forward, but homeowners can’t apply for funds yet
Pennsylvania counties and other groups can begin to apply Monday to administer millions of dollars in funds for home repairs. The state’s most recent budget allocated $125 million to the Whole Home Repairs program. The new program aims to help low- and moderate-income homeowners and small landlords with needed...
Clearfield mayor declares snow emergency
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – In anticipation of heavy snow that is to fall in our area, and out of an abundance of caution, Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse is declaring a snow emergency. The emergency will be in effect from Wednesday, December 14 at 9 p.m. through Friday, December 16 at 6 a.m. During […]
Second fracking pad possibly coming to Murrysville
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A second fracking site could be coming to Murrysville.The Tribune-Review reports oil and gas company, Olympus Energy, wants to build another well pad off Logans Ferry Road near the border of Murrysville and Plum.It already operates the Titan well pad in the area.There was a public hearing about the proposal this week. A lawyer for the company said it would meet all the conditions imposed on the other well pad. That includes getting a waiver for exceeding noise regulations.A vote on the proposal is set to happen later this month.
wccsradio.com
OFFICIALS DEBUNK RUMOR REGARDING SHEETZ SUPERSTORE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
Officials with the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development have debunked a recent rumor regarding the closures of two businesses. Rumors recently began circulating that a Sheetz superstore was in the works following the closures of both Rustic Lodge and Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet in White Township. The latter of which, closed yesterday.
Pa. daycare owner to pay $367K to IRS
A daycare owner convicted of withholding payroll tax from the IRS was sentenced.
Centre Daily
Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of Nov. 14-18, 2022
The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded Nov. 14-18 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
Bedford County woman missing for weeks, last seen in Altoona
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for 27-year-old Zoe Thomas. She is described as a 5-foot-4 white woman weighing 130 pounds. She has pink hair and blue eyes. No photo was provided by […]
WJAC TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Johnstown firefighters rescue dog from flood channel
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A heart-warming rescue was caught on camera over the weekend in Johnstown. Video was captured Sunday evening hours after the dog, Bruce, had disappeared. He was later spotted stuck in a flood channel near Fairfield Avenue. The Johnstown Fire Department was called to help...
NASA considers this week’s meteor shower one of the ‘most reliable.’ When to see it in PA
Geminid meteors travel about 22 miles per second, and you could see up to 30 or 40 fall per hour at the shower’s peak this week.
