BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - HOTEL INC held its ribbon cutting for its newly remodeled facility this morning in the Delafield community. The non-profit organization has been a part of the Bowling Green community for over 40 years, helping Warren County residents in crisis. They provide food security, housing and homeless services, and street medicine. This new campus is an important milestone for the work the organization does in the west end of Bowling Green.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO