ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

This Bucks County High School Vocal Ensemble Just Won a Major Christmas Choir Competition

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cACDW_0je2Yc6L00
Image via iStock

A Bucks County music group is celebrating their victory in one of there area’s most coveted and celebrated musical events of the holidays.

Council Rock High School South’s Vocal Ensemble recently won the B101 Christmas Choir Competition, one of the most popular Christmas music events in the Philadelphia area.

“Their piece, Mambo Santa Mambo will be played during the holiday season on the radio,” the school district said online.

“They also win $5000, most of which will be put into the Don Ketterer Memorial Fund, which helps students with financial difficulties have the ability to play a musical instrument in our district! The South Vocal Ensemble will also have the opportunity to perform their piece live at the Kimmel Center on Wednesday, December 14th with the Philly Pops!”

Achieving this victory is something that high school choir groups around Bucks County aim to achieve win on a yearly basis. Now with their music being played for a large audience this holiday season, the group will gain regional recognition for their skills.

Learn more about the high school choir’s victory at Council Rock High School South.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Fallsington Library Receives $2,000 Grant for Popular Science, Art Program

A Bucks County library just received a prestigious grant so that they will be able to continue one of their most popular programs. The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance has awarded a $2,000 matching grant to support Fallsington Library’s popular Science Meets Art program in 2023. The library’s signature monthly program features unique themes that appeal to learners of all ages.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Glenside Pub Crawl, Sidelined by Other Priorities in 2016, Returns

Prosit! After a long hiatus, the Glenside Pub Crawl shows signs of a Dec. 2022 revival. Chuck Dougherty’s idea for a mobile party that would travel from one Glenside watering hole to another started small. But over the outing’s ensuing 20 years, it surged in popularity and gained an official title: the Glenside Pub Crawl. Dougherty’s familial responsibilities eventually made it unsustainable. But, as reported by Ryan Genova in the Glenside Local, it’s coming back for Dec. 2022.
GLENSIDE, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Malvern’s Seven-Year-Old Rose Decker Shines on the Big Screen

All of seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already finding her place on the big screen, with roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown. Rose Decker is tired after a day at SALT Performing Arts’ Stagelight theater camp. But rest will have to wait. Scooting back on a wooden bench at Milky Way Creamery in Chester Springs, Rose is currently savoring the rainbow jimmies on her Rosie’s Rainbow Sprinkle Cake ice cream. “My nickname is Rosie,” says the blue-eyed seven-year-old.
MALVERN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Yardley’s ‘Chanukah Village’ is Returning to the Area This Weekend. Here’s What to Know

A major holiday celebration will be held in Bucks County this weekend, with an important tradition being the centerpiece of the event. Yardley’s “Chanukah Village” will be held on Main Street on Dec. 18 at 3 PM. Celebrating one of the most important religious holidays this time of the year, the Village will host a series of vendors who will be selling food and other goods all afternoon. Fun activities, giveaways, and treats will be made available to those attending.
YARDLEY, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly

Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem mom and son are volunteer extraordinaires at Caring for Friends

If loved ones need to find Bensalem’s John Kirby or his mother Rose on any given Monday evening, they know exactly where to look. Every single week, the two spend several hours volunteering at Caring for Friends, headquartered at 12271 Townsend Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Here, they volunteer their time preparing and packaging meals for the homebound, homeless and hungry throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
phillyvoice.com

Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season

Each Christmas Eve, Philadelphians of all ages gather around family dinner tables or crowd into tiny side street restaurants to commemorate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The massive, multi-course meal is largely celebrated by Italian-American families, and the tradition itself is based on the Roman Catholic practice of not eating meat on Christmas Eve. Though it's unclear where it originated, the first known mention of the holiday feast was included in a 1983 issue of the Inquirer, leading some to believe that the tradition was born in the city before moving to other parts of the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy