This Bucks County High School Vocal Ensemble Just Won a Major Christmas Choir Competition

Image via iStock

A Bucks County music group is celebrating their victory in one of there area’s most coveted and celebrated musical events of the holidays.

Council Rock High School South’s Vocal Ensemble recently won the B101 Christmas Choir Competition, one of the most popular Christmas music events in the Philadelphia area.

“Their piece, Mambo Santa Mambo will be played during the holiday season on the radio,” the school district said online.

“They also win $5000, most of which will be put into the Don Ketterer Memorial Fund, which helps students with financial difficulties have the ability to play a musical instrument in our district! The South Vocal Ensemble will also have the opportunity to perform their piece live at the Kimmel Center on Wednesday, December 14th with the Philly Pops!”

Achieving this victory is something that high school choir groups around Bucks County aim to achieve win on a yearly basis. Now with their music being played for a large audience this holiday season, the group will gain regional recognition for their skills.

Learn more about the high school choir’s victory at Council Rock High School South.