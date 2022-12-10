ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quakertown, PA

Quakertown Mexican Restaurant Offers Unique Dishes, Specialty Coffee, and Much More

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oObEA_0je2YYWJ00
Image via Tacos & Coffee

The new eating establishment is offering food and drinks from a founder with a unique backstory.

A new dining spot in the Bucks County area is offering some special food and drink options for those liking for something new. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new establishment for WFMZ 69.

Tacos & Coffee, located at 240 South West End Boulevard in Quakertown, is owned by Dominic Mangiaruga, who opened the new establishment last week. Offering traditional Mexican dishes, the addition of offering options and other unique dishes I creating something of a frenzy in the area.

Mangiaruga went into the food industry while he was in the midst of recovery from a longtime addiction problem. After spending several years behind bars due to his addiction, the Bucks County resident got into food as an outlet.

“I lived quite a troubled life, but it’s a nice turnaround story,” Mangiaruga said. “I’m an ex-gang member, -drug addict and -inmate, but I’m also the father of five children, three of which are adopted – everywhere from 22 to 10 years old.”

Read more about the new establishment at WFMZ 69.

