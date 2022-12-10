ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
Woman charged in connection to stabbing her girlfriend

A Bunnell woman was arrested in connection with stabbing her girlfriend on Friday Dec. 9. The woman, 34-year-old Sheila Orozco, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to an arrest report, Orozco attacked her girlfriend with a knife when she told Orozco to leave; the girlfriend had a half-inch cut on her right arm.
Popular social media influencer killed in wrong-way crash in Volusia County

A popular social media influencer, known to many as "Ali Spice" was one of three people killed in a crash caused by a suspected wrong-way driver in Volusia County. The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver ran into the nearby woods after the collision happened and is still on the run. We spoke to the victim's family who is pleading for justice.
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
Volusia County corrections director appeals county’s decision to terminate him

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders sent a notice last week to terminate the county’s corrections director after allegations of misconduct. The county said there were allegations that under Director Mark Flowers inmates were sent to a special unit to be disciplined without due process, while others were denied communications privileges and one inmate was given a crayon to write a letter to their attorney.
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
Florida Highway Patrol concerned about increased auto-pedestrian accidents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two additional auto-pedestrian wrecks in Marion County early Tuesday morning has Florida Highway Patrol concerned. Pedestrians are not taking greater precautions while walking busy streets and intersections. The first occurred in Fort McCoy on East Highway 316 and NE 152nd Street. A second auto-pedestrian wreck occurred near...
Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say

PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
