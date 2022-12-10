Read full article on original website
Florida cop receives three doses of Narcan after overdosing on fentanyl during traffic stop
A Florida police officer was making a traffic stop when she was accidentally exposed to suspected fentanyl, causing a potential overdose that was reversed by Narcan.
Florida police officer heard 'choking and breathless' after possible exposure to fentanyl: Officials
A Florida police officer is recovering after she was possibly exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop on Tuesday and was taken to the hospital.
News4Jax.com
Monthslong drug operation nets 16 arrests, seizure of illegal narcotics, Putnam County sheriff says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A monthslong drug investigation named “Operation Deck The Cells” netted the arrests of 16 people and the seizure of illicit drugs such as methamphetamine, MDMA and fentanyl, Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach said during a Wednesday news conference. According to DeLoach, the operation...
WESH
Tavares police officer treated for overdose after coming in contact with fentanyl
TAVARES, Fla. — NOTE: The video above can be difficult to watch. The officer seen in the video is OK. Tavares police said they are releasing difficult-to-watch footage of an officer who is now doing OK as a warning about how dangerous fentanyl can be. Courtney Sullivan with the...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
palmcoastobserver.com
Woman charged in connection to stabbing her girlfriend
A Bunnell woman was arrested in connection with stabbing her girlfriend on Friday Dec. 9. The woman, 34-year-old Sheila Orozco, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to an arrest report, Orozco attacked her girlfriend with a knife when she told Orozco to leave; the girlfriend had a half-inch cut on her right arm.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Man robs store for a gun, ignores register and jewelry
Man robs store for a gun, ignores register and jewelry. 1:59 a.m. — 1400 block of Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast. Armed burglary, petit theft. A pawn and jewelry store was robbed, but the suspect took only one thing: an AK-47. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to...
Caught on video: Putnam woman accused of abusing disabled man in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County woman was arrested after Flagler County deputies say she was caught on video abusing a disabled man in November. Chelsey Renee Payne, 30, of San Mateo, is facing a charge of abuse of a disabled adult, a third-degree felony, according to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies say
An Orange Park man was arrested Friday on one count of aggravated assault, deputies say. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the McDonald’s, 1083 Blanding Blvd., in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at approximately 10:10 p.m.
WESH
911 calls released after 29-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County
DELAND, Fla. — Candles are still burning at a makeshift memorial on Chipola Avenue marking the spot where Khory Woulard, 29, was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. People who live in the area were quick to call...
fox35orlando.com
Popular social media influencer killed in wrong-way crash in Volusia County
A popular social media influencer, known to many as "Ali Spice" was one of three people killed in a crash caused by a suspected wrong-way driver in Volusia County. The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver ran into the nearby woods after the collision happened and is still on the run. We spoke to the victim's family who is pleading for justice.
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
Volusia County corrections director appeals county’s decision to terminate him
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders sent a notice last week to terminate the county’s corrections director after allegations of misconduct. The county said there were allegations that under Director Mark Flowers inmates were sent to a special unit to be disciplined without due process, while others were denied communications privileges and one inmate was given a crayon to write a letter to their attorney.
UPDATE: Teenage girl reported missing in Daytona Beach located, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A girl reported missing in Daytona Beach has been found safe according to police. Daytona Beach police said the teenage girl who was reported missing has been located. Original report:. Police in Daytona Beach are seeking the public’s help to find a teenage girl who...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
WCJB
Florida Highway Patrol concerned about increased auto-pedestrian accidents
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two additional auto-pedestrian wrecks in Marion County early Tuesday morning has Florida Highway Patrol concerned. Pedestrians are not taking greater precautions while walking busy streets and intersections. The first occurred in Fort McCoy on East Highway 316 and NE 152nd Street. A second auto-pedestrian wreck occurred near...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Alleged wrong-way driver ran into woods, didn't call 911 for help after deadly crash
The search continues for an alleged wrong-way driver who crashed into a vehicle on Sunday in Volusia County – killing three people – and then ran into the woods, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma was traveling the wrong way...
Florida 12-year-old girl arrested after allegedly bringing loaded Glock 48 to middle school
Florida deputies say a 12-year-old girl allegedly brought a loaded gun to a middle school on Friday.
News4Jax.com
Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say
PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
Video shows large group of invasive herpes monkeys diving from trees near boaters in Central Florida
A study conducted in 2018 from the Centers for Disease Control found that about 25% of the Silver Spring monkey population carried herpes B.
Fox News
