Everyone should change their status to independent and watch the crooks scramble. If everyone stopped donating to them we would see where they are getting the money.
The media is trying very hard to say the Democrats are losing support because they are too far left and not bipartisan enough. That is a lie! The Dem base is frustrated because they are too busy trying to be centrist and bipartisan and not getting enough done. Left leaning policies are most popular with America at large. We did not send them to Washington to aspire to mediocrity. And the Repugnican obstructionists are all unified in keeping any policies from coming to fruition. Also remember, Cheeto has stoked such chaos, and hatred, in this country its going to take several years to get back on track.
In New Jersey both parties are not treating the people of New Jersey fairly so I consider myself a Democratic Shark putting both parties on the path of being good to all the people of New Jersey!
