ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

A GOP congresswoman went viral for tearfully begging colleagues to vote against same-sex marriage bill. Her gay nephew slammed her in a TikTok response.

By Joshua Zitser
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LH6Kv_0je2Y71B00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdkVn_0je2Y71B00
A screenshot from Andrew Hartzler's TikTok, left, and his aunt, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, right, in a composite image.

@andrewhartzler/TikTok, AP Photo

  • A GOP congresswoman wept as she spoke out against the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act on Thursday.
  • Her nephew, who is gay, responded to the viral moment in a TikTok video.
  • "I guess she's still as much of a homophobe," said Andrew Hartzler in the video.

After a GOP congresswoman tearfully begged her colleagues to vote against the bipartisan bill aimed at protecting same-sex marriage, the Respect for Marriage Act, her gay nephew blasted her in a TikTok video.

Andrew Hartzler, the nephew of GOP Rep. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri , said in a video: "Today, a United States congresswoman started crying because gay people, like me, can get married."

The 24-year-old continued: "So despite coming out to my aunt this past February, I guess she's just still as much of a homophobe."

On Thursday, the GOP congresswoman referred to the bill as "misguided" and "dangerous" and claimed it would be used to "drive people of faith out of the public square and silence anyone who dissents."

The Respect for Marriage Act requires states to recognize any marriage made in another state and repeals the federal "Defense of Marriage Act" which previously defined marriage as between a man and a woman.

In the TikTok response, which has over 800,000 views at the time of reporting, her nephew challenged the contents of his aunt's speech on the House floor.

He said: "Institutions of faith like religious universities are not being silenced, they're being empowered by the US government to discriminate against tens of thousands of LGBTQ students because of religious exemptions, but they still receive federal funding."

The nephew continued: "It's more like you want the power to force your religious beliefs onto everyone else and because you don't have that power, you feel like you're being silenced. You're just going to have to learn to coexist with all of us, and I'm sure it's not that hard."

Hartzler told NBC News he had been close with his aunt as a child, and they would enjoy bike rides and picnics together, but when he came out to her, she was dismissive.

"I was met with the same type of, 'I love you, but I don't accept you because you're gay,'" he said. "I'm in the mindset where if you're not for me, you're against me, and if you don't 100% accept me, you reject me."

Insider reported that Hartzler, who has been in Congress since 2011, has previously fought against the expansion of marriage protections. Per the Kansas City Star, prior to her congressional career, she campaigned for an amendment to be added to Missouri's constitution that would have defined marriage as being between a man and a woman.

Hartzler, who will not return to Congress in 2023 after losing her campaign for an open Senate seat, also opposed the Equality Act in 2019, per NBC News. The bill would amend the Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity in employment, housing, public accommodations, jury service, education, federal programs and credit.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 37

Gina Richardson
4d ago

Jesus Christ teaches us to love our neighbors as ourselves, this woman doesn't understand the first thing about Christianity. How did American Women get so sheltered in little ivory towers that they think they are doing God's work by ignoring and harming others right to live and love who they want peacefully? Jesus gives us free will.

Reply(5)
7
georgeforman
4d ago

This is comedy Gold. I need a cup full of conservatives tears. Including the rich bankers and Wall Street men who complain about higher taxes from the democrats. Don’t get me wrong, I’m no Joe Biden fan, but I definitely find these conservatives crying funny.

Reply(4)
8
Daniel Bochenek
4d ago

and that's what makes news these days. this is what we call journalism now. somebody's kid doesn't like his mom because she is against sexual and doctrination of our children, and keeping legal marriage between man and woman.

Reply(1)
5
Related
SheKnows

Mitch McConnell’s Respect For Marriage Act Vote Goes Against His Own Marriage to Elaine Chao

One of the most perplexing things to come out of the Senate’s passing of legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the Respect for Marriage Act is Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell voting against it. As a Republican, it might be obvious that he didn’t want to codify marriage equality into federal law, but his union to Elaine Chao falls under the second category: interracial marriage.  Chao was the first Asian-American woman to hold a position in a presidential cabinet as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Transportation. She is an accomplished woman in her own right, but her husband seems to be...
KENTUCKY STATE
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Apologizes On 'The View' After Falsely Implying Supreme Court Justice Belonged To A Hate Group

Setting the record straight! A recent installment of The View got off to a remorseful start this week, with cohost Joy Behar issuing a crucial correction at the top of the Tuesday, November 29, episode after falsely claiming People of Praise — a controversial Christian Group affiliated with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — is a hate group. “I have to clarify something I said yesterday,” the 80-year-old comic stated. “I want to correct something I said on air when I stated that People of Praise had been deemed a hate group. I just got them mixed up with...
New York Post

Biden admin refuses to say if non-binary staffer Samuel Brinton still getting paid after theft charge

The Biden administration on Friday refused to say whether top nuclear waste official Samuel Brinton is still receiving a government salary after being charged with theft. Brinton, who is non-binary, was appointed deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition earlier this year. In October, they were charged with stealing a $2,325 Vera Bradley suitcase from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on Sept. 16. In an email to The Post, the Department of Energy confirmed that Brinton, 35, had been placed on leave, but would not comment on whether they were still getting a government paycheck. Court documents filed in late October allege that...
IOWA STATE
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
Business Insider

Business Insider

776K+
Followers
46K+
Post
469M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy