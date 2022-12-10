Read full article on original website
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans Saints nominate LB Demario Davis for NFL Man of the YearTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Dunk at Buzzer Sparks Suns, Pelicans Scuffle (Video)
Tempers flared at the end of the game between the two Western Conference frontrunners.
Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win
Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
Yardbarker
Zion Williamson's late-game dunk mirrors similar Chris Paul 2018 moment
The Phoenix Suns fumed after Zion Williamson's 360-windmill dunk in the final seconds of Friday night's Pelicans 128-117 win. Williamson delivered the crowd-loving (and Suns-hating) dunk instead of running out the clock. Chris Paul exchanged words with Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado on the court after the game. Suns guard Cameron...
"My daddy used to tell me all the time, ‘You got to rebound like Barkley and get some elbows up" — Shaquille O'Neal on why Charles Barkley is perfect for NBA on TNT
As NBA on TNT stars, Shaq knows what Barkley brings to the table.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Subtle Warning Message To His Teammates After Shocking Defeat Against The Rockets
The 2022-23 NBA season is full of amazing teams that are legit contenders to win the title. The Milwaukee Bucks are certainly among those and have proven that by maintaining a good record so far this season. But even the best of the teams can have off days, and that...
Yardbarker
Cameron Payne Breaks Silence On Why Suns Players Were Mad After Zion Williamson's Late Windmill Dunk
Cameron Payne has opened up on the controversial Zion Williamson dunk on Friday night, where the New Orleans Pelicans star went for a late windmill dunk that sent every fan at Smoothie King Center into a frenzy, but not everybody shared that joy with him. After the game was over,...
"Michael Jordan inspired me...but A.I. was really the god" - LeBron James on how Allen Iverson influenced him early on in his life
LeBron James admitted he grew up a Michael Jordan fan but Allen Iverson was everything he wanted to be
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Paul’s Dirty Elbow To The Face Goes Viral
Chris Paul was called out over the weekend. Chris Paul is a player who has gotten a ton of criticism over the years. There are a lot of NBA fans out there who actually don’t care for him that much. This is because Paul has delivered some dirty plays. Additionally, he has a reputation for being a bit of a choker in the playoffs.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Reveals He Started A Tech Company With $8,000, Sold It For $5.7 Billion And Bought The Dallas Mavericks
Having a good owner is very important for a team to succeed in the NBA. There are 30 teams in the league right now, but not every franchise has a good owner. One of the most invested owners in the NBA right now is none other than Mark Cuban. Cuban...
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization
The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson explains last-second 360 windmill dunk against Suns: ‘Got carried away a little bit'
Zion Williamson dunked the ball with only seconds remaining in the game against the Phoenix Suns Friday night, angering members of the Suns.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo
Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the 10-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
NBC Sports
Unreal confidence: Steph looks away on 30-foot buzzer-beater
The Warriors played an impressive first quarter against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center, and Steph Curry capped the first 12 minutes in style. With time winding down in the quarter, Curry got Celtics forward Sam Hauser on a switch, put some moves on the second-year NBA player and drained a step-back 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
Yardbarker
Suns discussing three-team Jae Crowder deal
Crowder as been away from the team all season, even after his replacement at power forward, Cameron Johnson, tore his meniscus last month. Until recently, the Suns had been rolling, even with Chris Paul missing 14 games with a heel injury, but have lost four straight. Perhaps that's motivating them to move Crowder now. Or, it could be that players who signed this summer can be traded starting Dec. 15.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James says he ‘trusts’ Austin Reaves after clutch 3-pointer vs. Pistons
Despite 30-point outings from both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it was neither of them that hit the biggest shot of the game on Sunday afternoon. With the Pistons rallying late, James found Austin Reaves for the game-sealing 3-pointer in the closing seconds, putting the Lakers up five points with 12 seconds left.
Hawks star Trae Young slapped with $25,000 fine for savage move right after win vs. Bulls
Sunday night’s matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls was quite a spectacle. Both teams just wouldn’t let up and the game needed an extra period to decide a winner. In the end, it was Trae Young and Co. who emerged victorious after a hard-fought battle, 123-122.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Lakers For Depending Too Much On Anthony Davis
Stephen A. Smith is once again calling out the Los Angeles Lakers for their dependency on Anthony Davis. The Brow is returning to his best level right now, playing better and better every game. The Los Angeles Lakers aren't even a top-10 team right now, but with Davis' displays, they...
