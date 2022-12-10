Executive Director of Feasterville Transportation Organization Recognized for 20 Years of Community Work

Image via TMA Bucks

The executive director was recognized for his work with the nonprofit organization.

The executive director of a Bucks County organization is being commended for two decades of working to help his community.

Steve Noll, the executive director of TMA Bucks, is being recognized by his company for his 20 years of served through their work in the Bucks County community. First beginning as their first deputy director in 2002, he ws promoted to executive director in 2018.

Bryan Allen, a board member of TMA Bucks who serves as Chief of Staff for State Representative Tina Davis, presented Noll with a citation on behalf of the entire Bucks County delegation of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

“I certainly never pictured this being what I’d do when I grew up, let alone make a career of,” said Noll.

“I took a job at another TMA in the Philadelphia area as a way to reestablish myself in Bucks County after a couple of years living and working in radio broadcasting in central Pennsylvania. One thing led to another, and suddenly I’ve been with TMA Bucks for more than 20 years! I’m living proof that life can take you in directions you never imagined and that sometimes your passion finds you instead of the other way around.”

