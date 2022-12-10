ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases up by 1 in Columbia, 4 in Ouachita, 8 in Union

Active COVID-19 cases were up in four of five South Arkansas counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,474. Total Active Cases: 28. Up one since Monday. Total Recovered Cases:...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Dec. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are starting the morning off chilly and it doesn’t look to warm up much today. Clouds will stick around, but we should stay dry. The good news is that the severe weather...
ARKANSAS STATE
outsidemagazine

A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
HARRISON, AR
Kait 8

A new hunting season is open in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KAIT) - Starting Saturday, for the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas. While this is an exciting and new adventure for the Natural State, the Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases in region down slightly

Active COVID-19 cases edged downward in South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,472. Total Active Cases: 27. Down one since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,341. Total Deaths:...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
1070 KHMO-AM

Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois

If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
MISSOURI STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Bennie Joe Baucum Jr.

Bennie Joe Baucum Jr., 70, of Emerson passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home. Bennie was born May 2, 1952 and a number one Dad to Michael and Jeanie Marie. He spent countless hours being present in their lives. They were his world. He loved diving with his son Michael and fishing the Louisiana marshes and swamps with his cousin-brother Dennis Berthelot. He grew up in magical times where cousins were not just cousins. They were best friends. Bennie spoke often of spending summers growing up in South Louisiana.
EMERSON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, December 13, 2022: More progress coming in 2023

Not much new construction here at the end of the year, according to our monthly building permits report on Monday. Still, it’s been a great year so far with almost $9 million in construction work receiving permits. We predict 2023 will be decent. Construction of a new hotel near the SAU campus will start. We predict that new home construction will be way up – it has nowhere to go but up since only two new houses have received permits in 2022. People will want to take advantage of an influx of new Albemarle Corporation contractors and permanent employees. This could mean that property owners might remodel unused or ill-used houses and apartments and place them back on the real estate market. We hope that we continue to see a robust remodeling market for business locations as well. There are about a half-dozen on-going or prospective such projects just around the Magnolia Square. Invest in Magnolia. The bromine and potential lithium boom should benefit all of Columbia and surrounding counties.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KTBS

OSHA fines Texarkana construction company in deaths of two workers

TEXARKANA, Ark. – An investigation involving the death of two workers in Edmond, Okla. found the construction company failed to provide rescue equipment and oxygen level testing of a confined space before the workers entered the hole below ground. On June 14, a contracted employee of Belt Construction Inc....
TEXARKANA, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Stormy Tuesday, Rain Earlier Wednesday

OVERNIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms last through the early evening hours for Little Rock, with activity lessening after 7pm. Some rain lingers through 9pm and tapers off after that. The highest threat for severe weather remains over south Arkansas with storms out of the state by or before midnight. Temperatures will hover near 60°F through 10pm and upper 50s afterwards.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana Tech announces Fall 2022 honor roll lists

Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its 2022 Fall Quarter President’s and Dean’s honor lists. Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
RUSTON, LA

