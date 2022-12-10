Read full article on original website
Have You Heard? Arkansas Has A Brand New Hunting Season, Now You Can Hunt This!
We all know about hunting seasons, there's deer season, squirrel season, duck season and more. Now there is something new for Arkansans to hunt. Get ready Arkansas now there is a bear hunting season. Black bears to be specific but only for a short time and only in certain regions in Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up by 1 in Columbia, 4 in Ouachita, 8 in Union
Active COVID-19 cases were up in four of five South Arkansas counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,474. Total Active Cases: 28. Up one since Monday. Total Recovered Cases:...
Kait 8
Dec. 12: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are starting the morning off chilly and it doesn’t look to warm up much today. Clouds will stick around, but we should stay dry. The good news is that the severe weather...
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
Kait 8
A new hunting season is open in Arkansas
ARKANSAS (KAIT) - Starting Saturday, for the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas. While this is an exciting and new adventure for the Natural State, the Arkansas...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Tornado watch until 2am for southeast Arkansas
Strong to severe storms are likely to move across Arkansas during the day Tuesday.
Arkansas couple plead guilty in Oklahoma poaching case
An Arkansas couple pleaded guilty to multiple illegal hunting charges after an investigation into an ongoing poaching scheme involving several ArkLaTex residents.
Tornadoes Hit 2 States as 'Long Day of Severe Weather' Begins
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport activated a "shelter in place" order because of a tornado warning.
Arkansas urgent care units experiencing especially high volumes going into the holidays
ARKANSAS, USA — Urgent care centers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are experiencing high patient volumes causing longer wait times. The Flu is impacting much of the area while COVID is still a factor for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. "Urgent care centers all over the...
Retired Arkansas Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal recounts escorting ‘McDonough 3,’ James Meredith in popular podcast
Herschel Garner did not know why he was being sent to New Orleans in 1960. He only knew the U.S. Marshals had a special assignment for him.
Hot Springs police officers named Officers of the Year
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge hosted the 2022 Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Awards at the Benton Event Center on Tuesday.
Arkansas stimulus checks: How to be eligible for $1,500 before Christmas?
This Thursday, December 20, the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will issue one-time bonus checks to eligible teachers in the amount of $1,500 in time for the holidays. This Thursday, December 20, the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will issue one-time bonus stimulus checks to eligible teachers $1,500 in time for the holidays.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases in region down slightly
Active COVID-19 cases edged downward in South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,472. Total Active Cases: 27. Down one since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,341. Total Deaths:...
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
magnoliareporter.com
Bennie Joe Baucum Jr.
Bennie Joe Baucum Jr., 70, of Emerson passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home. Bennie was born May 2, 1952 and a number one Dad to Michael and Jeanie Marie. He spent countless hours being present in their lives. They were his world. He loved diving with his son Michael and fishing the Louisiana marshes and swamps with his cousin-brother Dennis Berthelot. He grew up in magical times where cousins were not just cousins. They were best friends. Bennie spoke often of spending summers growing up in South Louisiana.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, December 13, 2022: More progress coming in 2023
Not much new construction here at the end of the year, according to our monthly building permits report on Monday. Still, it’s been a great year so far with almost $9 million in construction work receiving permits. We predict 2023 will be decent. Construction of a new hotel near the SAU campus will start. We predict that new home construction will be way up – it has nowhere to go but up since only two new houses have received permits in 2022. People will want to take advantage of an influx of new Albemarle Corporation contractors and permanent employees. This could mean that property owners might remodel unused or ill-used houses and apartments and place them back on the real estate market. We hope that we continue to see a robust remodeling market for business locations as well. There are about a half-dozen on-going or prospective such projects just around the Magnolia Square. Invest in Magnolia. The bromine and potential lithium boom should benefit all of Columbia and surrounding counties.
KTBS
OSHA fines Texarkana construction company in deaths of two workers
TEXARKANA, Ark. – An investigation involving the death of two workers in Edmond, Okla. found the construction company failed to provide rescue equipment and oxygen level testing of a confined space before the workers entered the hole below ground. On June 14, a contracted employee of Belt Construction Inc....
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Growing potential for severe storms Tuesday
It's getting to the time of the year when we are always watching out for our next round of severe weather. Right now, it looks like the next round of strong thunderstorms will arrive early next week.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Stormy Tuesday, Rain Earlier Wednesday
OVERNIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms last through the early evening hours for Little Rock, with activity lessening after 7pm. Some rain lingers through 9pm and tapers off after that. The highest threat for severe weather remains over south Arkansas with storms out of the state by or before midnight. Temperatures will hover near 60°F through 10pm and upper 50s afterwards.
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana Tech announces Fall 2022 honor roll lists
Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its 2022 Fall Quarter President’s and Dean’s honor lists. Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
