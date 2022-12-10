Not much new construction here at the end of the year, according to our monthly building permits report on Monday. Still, it’s been a great year so far with almost $9 million in construction work receiving permits. We predict 2023 will be decent. Construction of a new hotel near the SAU campus will start. We predict that new home construction will be way up – it has nowhere to go but up since only two new houses have received permits in 2022. People will want to take advantage of an influx of new Albemarle Corporation contractors and permanent employees. This could mean that property owners might remodel unused or ill-used houses and apartments and place them back on the real estate market. We hope that we continue to see a robust remodeling market for business locations as well. There are about a half-dozen on-going or prospective such projects just around the Magnolia Square. Invest in Magnolia. The bromine and potential lithium boom should benefit all of Columbia and surrounding counties.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO