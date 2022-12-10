Read full article on original website
France 2-0 Morocco: World Cup 2022 semi-final – as it happened
After goals from Théo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani, France will meet Argentina in Sunday’s final
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Messi leads rout of Croatia as Argentina reach World Cup final
Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach the World Cup final as Lionel Messi worked his magic to move one win away from winning the trophy he covets most. The world (aside from one of France or Morocco) wants Messi to win this World Cup. Messi scored the opener from the...
Soccer-France end Morocco run to set up Argentina showdown
AL KHOR, Qatar, Dec 14 (Reuters) - France set up a heavyweight World Cup final against Argentina after an early goal by Theo Hernandez and a late one from Randal Kolo Muani ended battling Morocco’s dream run via an action-packed 2-0 semi-final victory on Wednesday.
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
France injury scare as Tchouameni and Upamecano miss training while Mbappe doesn’t kick a ball ahead of Morocco clash
AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI and Dayot Upamecano missed France training today, while Kylian Mbappe did not a kick a ball. Les Bleus narrowly overcame England 2-1 on Saturday night to set up a semi-final clash with Morocco on Wednesday night. Didier Deschamps' side have already been blighted by injuries - with the...
2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot
The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Soccer-Paris celebrates win after high-stakes World Cup clash with Morocco
PARIS (Reuters) -Supporters poured into Paris’s freezing Champs-Elysees boulevard on Wednesday after a World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco which for millions tugged at the heartstrings, as “Les Bleus” won 2-0 to reach the final for a second time in a row.
Will Salt Lake City be in permanent rotation of Olympics hosts?
To hear the world's Olympic leaders tell it, the bidding for future Winter Games has been jumbled by internal disputes.
World Cup bracket today: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage dates, printable wall chart; Morocco face France
We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the quarterfinals upon us. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to four teams vying for the prize.
Ukraine president tells IOC boss he does not support Russia athletes returning as neutrals
In a phone call with IOC President Thomas Bach, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expressed disappointment at the possibility of Russians and Belarusians returning to international competition as neutral athletes. “Since February, 184 Ukrainian athletes have died as a result of Russia’s actions,” Zelenskyy said, according to a...
Everything to know about Luka Modric: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of Croatia star
At the age of 37, Croatia star Luka Modric is proving that age is no barrier in football, as he continues to win trophy after trophy and is leading his country on yet another magical World Cup run. Not only is he a legend for his club Real Madrid, but...
