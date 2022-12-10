Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Belle Vernon sees no ‘racial intent’ by football players in controversial social media video
The Belle Vernon football players involved in a controversial social media video weren’t trying to racially taunt anyone, said the school’s top administrator, but they will face consequences for including a racial slur. The TikTok video, which used an audio file popular in the app, was filmed on...
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Hits Michigan Hard
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
WVU vs PITT was the first football game ever broadcast on radio
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, we can watch and listen to football games virtually everywhere. Smartphones, TVs, and radios give us the ability to take live professional and college football anywhere. It wasn’t always like that, though, as football was not always broadcasted to the world. On October...
Report: Former Pitt DE John Morgan Receiving Power Five Offers
There's been no shortage of Power 5 interest for former Pitt Panther John Morgan.
Former Pitt Target, Gateway High Star Derrick Davis Enters Transfer Portal
The Pitt Panthers have a chance to recruit a big time prospect one more time.
Pitt Football Mourns Loss of Mississippi State HC Mike Leach
The Pitt Panthers joined in college football's mourning of Mike Leach.
Dry through Wednesday; wintry mix coming Thursday
PITTSBURGH — Partly cloudy and quiet tonight then clouds will gradually increase through the day tomorrow, but it will be dry all day. Precipitation will arrive after midnight/pre-dawn Thursday. Locally, it looks like a chilly rain. North of Butler, Kittanning, Indiana and in the Laurels is where some freezing rain is possible. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette Counties and Indiana County from 10pm Wednesday to 10pm Thursday.
Bedford County woman missing for weeks, last seen in Altoona
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for 27-year-old Zoe Thomas. She is described as a 5-foot-4 white woman weighing 130 pounds. She has pink hair and blue eyes. No photo was provided by […]
Winter storm watch issued for ice accumulations in higher terrain outside Pittsburgh
Locations in higher terrain outside of Pittsburgh could see ice accumulating Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Tuesday. With cold air in place, freezing rain will start developing over the area around 10 p.m. Wednesday, meteorologist David Shallenberger said. In lower elevations, Shallenberger said the...
TWO ACCIDENTS REPORTED SATURDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY
Indiana County 911 reports a relatively quiet Saturday in the area. There were two accidents to which firefighters were summoned. The first was at 8:06 AM on Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center was dispatched and Commodore and Citizens Ambulance were added to the call minutes later. It was a single-vehicle crash with an SUV ending up on its side. Icy conditions may have contributed to the accident.
First major snowfall of the year could hit Pittsburgh later this week
There is the potential for our first major snow of the season toward the end of the week. AccuWeather’s Dean DeVore tells The Big K Morning Show two to six inches of snow could fall across the area Thursday evening into Friday.
Freezing rain possible Thursday, winter storm watch issued for parts of western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Thursday will be anImpact Day in the Pittsburgh region, with a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow possible. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties and Indiana County, beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, as accumulating freezing rain is most likely in those areas.
$50k Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone is walking away with $50K after a winning lottery ticket was sold in Blair County. The prize was part of the fourth weekly drawing of New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, […]
ICE STORM WARNING STARTS TONIGHT
Icy roadways may be in store for drivers tomorrow as an ice storm makes its way through Indiana County. The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning starting at 10:00 tonight running until 10:00 Thursday night and will affect Indiana County along with portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties. AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Pydynowski talks about what we can expect to see over the next 24 hours.
Pittsburgh man dies in vehicle accident Friday night
INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man died from injuries he received during a vehicle accident in Indiana Township late Friday evening, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Shawn James Lambert, 33, of Pittsburgh, was involved in an accident near Saxonburg Boulevard and Weber Drive in Indiana Township...
Winning $1M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Westmoreland County
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Westmoreland County for the Friday, Dec. 9 drawing. The ticket was sold at the Shop ‘n Save at 600 Willowbrook Plaza in Rostraver Township. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
WEATHER ALERT: Ice Storm Warning Issued for Jefferson County – Significant Icing Expected.
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Significant icing is expected with snow accumulation of up to two inches.ExploreJeffersonPA.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the...
Pitt visionary remembered for her legendary leadership
A centenarian praised for a lifetime of leadership in America is being remembered for her tireless dedication to the Girl Scouts organization, the University of Pittsburgh and numerous global endeavors. Frances Hesselbein, of Easton, died at her residence Sunday, Dec. 11. She was 107. The former CEO of Girls Scouts...
3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh
If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
