Indiana, PA

wtae.com

Dry through Wednesday; wintry mix coming Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Partly cloudy and quiet tonight then clouds will gradually increase through the day tomorrow, but it will be dry all day. Precipitation will arrive after midnight/pre-dawn Thursday. Locally, it looks like a chilly rain. North of Butler, Kittanning, Indiana and in the Laurels is where some freezing rain is possible. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette Counties and Indiana County from 10pm Wednesday to 10pm Thursday.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County woman missing for weeks, last seen in Altoona

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for 27-year-old Zoe Thomas. She is described as a 5-foot-4 white woman weighing 130 pounds. She has pink hair and blue eyes. No photo was provided by […]
ALTOONA, PA
wdadradio.com

TWO ACCIDENTS REPORTED SATURDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY

Indiana County 911 reports a relatively quiet Saturday in the area. There were two accidents to which firefighters were summoned. The first was at 8:06 AM on Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center was dispatched and Commodore and Citizens Ambulance were added to the call minutes later. It was a single-vehicle crash with an SUV ending up on its side. Icy conditions may have contributed to the accident.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$50k Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone is walking away with $50K after a winning lottery ticket was sold in Blair County. The prize was part of the fourth weekly drawing of New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

ICE STORM WARNING STARTS TONIGHT

Icy roadways may be in store for drivers tomorrow as an ice storm makes its way through Indiana County. The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning starting at 10:00 tonight running until 10:00 Thursday night and will affect Indiana County along with portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties. AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Pydynowski talks about what we can expect to see over the next 24 hours.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh man dies in vehicle accident Friday night

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man died from injuries he received during a vehicle accident in Indiana Township late Friday evening, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Shawn James Lambert, 33, of Pittsburgh, was involved in an accident near Saxonburg Boulevard and Weber Drive in Indiana Township...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh

If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
PITTSBURGH, PA

