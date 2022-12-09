Read full article on original website
Related
sfstandard.com
Fears of SF Holiday Shopping Mayhem as Macy’s Staff Threaten Strike
A potential labor strike at Macy’s could seriously derail city plans to revitalize Union Square and cause holiday shopping mayhem in the process. San Francisco has been battling to claw visitors back to Union Square this holiday season with a number of measures including beefing up security. But after...
6 Walkable Streets In SF That Are Ideal For Holiday Shopping
San Francisco is full of independently owned shops and boutiques where you can find the perfect items for yourself and the loved ones in your life. Instead of heading straight to the mall, take a stroll down one of these charming SF streets that are simply packed with charming local shops and pleasant surprises. The NoPa (North of the Panhandle) district is a great destination for gifting and general boutique shopping, especially home goods and other stocking stuffers. Called one of the “coolest streets in the world, ” This walkable neighborhood is packed with charming gift shops and clothing stores for all styles. Here are a few to check out. The Haight is home to shops that range from “Summer of Love” to Berlin-ready clubwear and more. There are also plenty of cute gift shops to choose from. Here’s a small taste.
King Tides coming to Bay Area Christmas weekend
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King Tides are hitting the Bay Area soon, the Port of San Francisco announced on Twitter. The tides are expected to be extra-high in the City by the Bay on Dec. 23 and 24. The tides are an annual event that happens when the moon, Earth and sun align so the […]
Alameda police announce retail theft crackdown
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Police in the City of Alameda are cracking down on retail thefts ahead of the holidays and, in some cases, catching thieves in the act. Shoppers should expect to see more officers in and around retail stores through the holiday shopping season as Alameda PD officers make the rounds around retail […]
Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
Coldest temperatures of the year so far could come to the Bay Area tonight
"It's kind of a bone-chilling wet cold."
NBC Bay Area
Families Head to Mount Hamilton to Enjoy Snow Brought by Weekend Storm
It was a day of giggles an firsts for 3-year-old Stevie Papke and her sister Morgan. They've never experienced snow until now. Mount Hamilton is covered in snow after days of pouring rain, and makes for a great winter playground for Bay Area residents. Stevie made her first snow angel...
sfstandard.com
Find Holiday Ice Skating Near You
Whether you’re looking for a hot cocoa-fueled lazy glide or a permanent place to perfect your salchow, it’s the best time of year to ice skate in the San Francisco Bay Area. During the holidays, the number of ice skating opportunities in the region grows from seven permanent...
KTVU FOX 2
Twitter getting rid of loads of furniture and equipment in live auction
SAN FRANCISCO - In the market for a giant Twitter bird statue or a life-size planter in the shape of an @ sign? You're in luck because the social media giant is auctioning off loads of furniture and unique items from its downtown San Francisco space soon. Over 240 items...
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Kills USPS Driver in Oakland
A Postal Service driver of a big rig died recently in Oakland in a hit-and-run due to racing cars. The accident happened at about 1:05 a.m. along southbound Interstate 880 near Broadway. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a Ford and black sedan were racing when the first vehicle’s driver lost control and struck the big rig’s side.
Tuesday night set to be coldest of winter season so far
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A freeze warning is in effect for the North Bay valleys this morning, as well as San Benito County and some of the Monterey area, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area. In the East and South Bays there’s also a freeze watch in effect, so you could waking up […]
Bay Area residents consider wearing face masks again as COVID cases surge
As COVID continues to surge, some Bay Area counties are revisiting their masking recommendations and residents are reconsidering wearing them again as the holidays approach.
sfstandard.com
With Shush-Free ‘Nutcrackers’ and No-Haze ‘Christmas Carols,’ Theaters Adapt to Neurodiversity
For some theatergoers, an enjoyable performance can become acutely uncomfortable in no time. At least that’s how Jill Escher feels when she goes to see a show. For many years, Escher, whose 16-year-old daughter has nonverbal autism, has deliberately bought the worst seats in the house. That way, her family can make a quick exit from the theater should her child have a boisterous response to the performance.
sfstandard.com
Inside the Windowless Room Where SF Stashes Troubled Cops: ‘It’s Toxic’
In a drab building flanked by police vans in Potrero Hill, there’s a windowless room where a handful of officers sit among empty desks and computer screens. A wall of televisions play the news. Military flags hang from the ceiling. Phone numbers are scrawled on a whiteboard. Without stepping outside, it’s hard to tell if it’s day or night.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dog Attack in Fremont Injures Pet Owner and Dogs, Killing One
Attack at Central Park Dog Park Kills One Canine, Injures Three Others and Harms Human. One canine was killed and three others injured, as was a human in a Fremont dog attack on December 6. According to a post on Facebook issued by the Fremont Police Department, the attack took place around 1:00 p.m. near Central Park Dog Park. The police reported the attacking dog in question was unleashed and running loose at the time of the attack.
How to view the Geminid meteor shower from the SF Bay Area on Tuesday
The phenomenon will produce up to 120 meteors per hour.
Men busted using cloned EBT cards at ATM in Hercules
Two men with no connections to Contra Costa County or the Bay Area were arrested in Hercules earlier this month after they allegedly made cash withdrawals at a bank ATM using fraudulently cloned EBT cards, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam...
San Rafael car thieves stage chaotic harbor escape
San Rafael car thieves staged a chaotic escape from a harbor and evaded arrest by swimming away, according to police and witnesses.
KTVU FOX 2
Company that operates T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Homegoods ordered to pay over $2M for unlawful disposal of waste
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - The Massachusetts-based company that operates T. J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods was ordered to pay over $2 million in a stipulated judgment for the unlawful disposal of hazardous waste, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday. TJX owns approximately 340 T. J. Maxx, Marshalls...
Comments / 0