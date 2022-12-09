San Francisco is full of independently owned shops and boutiques where you can find the perfect items for yourself and the loved ones in your life. Instead of heading straight to the mall, take a stroll down one of these charming SF streets that are simply packed with charming local shops and pleasant surprises. The NoPa (North of the Panhandle) district is a great destination for gifting and general boutique shopping, especially home goods and other stocking stuffers. Called one of the “coolest streets in the world, ” This walkable neighborhood is packed with charming gift shops and clothing stores for all styles. Here are a few to check out. The Haight is home to shops that range from “Summer of Love” to Berlin-ready clubwear and more. There are also plenty of cute gift shops to choose from. Here’s a small taste.

ONYX, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO