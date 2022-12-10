Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Almost $2 Billion out of Binance After Criminal Charges News: Details
Crypto analytics portal Nansen reports a large outflow of funds from leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance in the last 24 hours. It reported a net outflow of $1.6 billion, and that is just in ERC20 tokens and ETH itself. Total outflows over the last seven days are almost $2 billion, which,...
u.today
SHIB Price Reacts with Massive Hourly Green Candle, Here's What Might Be Next
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Whales After Dogecoin Now, These Metrics Show
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Astonishing 300 Million XRP Moved from Binance, Here's Why and Where To
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
7.736 Trillion SHIB Settle in These Wallets as This New Milestone Is Hit
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
u.today
Bitcoin Pares Gains as Fed Announces Another Big Rate Hike
The U.S. Federal Reserve has hiked the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, which is in line with analysts’ expectations. Following the most recent increase, the federal fund rate is now in the range of 4.25%-4.5%, the highest since 2007. The central bank signaled that it would keep...
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Macro Risk/Reward Indicators Look Promising, Fat Pig Signals Analysts Say
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Nearly $800 Million in Ethereum Net Inflows Deposited to Binance: Source
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 14
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Millionaire XRP Whales Quickly Increase Holdings, Binance Sees $2 Billion Outflow After Criminal Charges News, SHIB Back on Investors’ Radar: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Check out U.Today’s top four news stories over the past day. Millionaire XRP whales quickly filling their bags, this might be reason. Yesterday, Santiment spotted increased whale activity as these large investors were hurriedly adding XRP to their holdings. The on-chain analytics firm stated in its recent report that, in five weeks, the whale address XRP supply went from 16.7% to 18.3%. Such behavior might suggest that the Ripple-affiliated token could experience a price run soon. The reason for this might be optimism regarding the outcome of the Ripple-SEC lawsuit that surrounded XRP in recent months and the clarity that this outcome could bring to the crypto industry.
u.today
Binance CEO CZ Says His Company Will "Survive" Crypto Winter
In a memo sent to staff, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao attempted to quell concerns regarding the cryptocurrency giant's financial position, claiming that the company will "survive" the ongoing crypto winter. At the same time, the cryptocurrency mogul warned about several "bumpy" months ahead. This comes after Binance recorded $3 billion...
u.today
Here's How ETH Price Might Forge Ahead, Per Three Valuation On-chain Indicators
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Trust Wallet (TWT) Token Suddenly Dumps 20%, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
NFT Project SATO’s Proof Is Launching, Trying to Recover 1132 BTC Hacked in Binance, And Sharing the Recover Amount with Community
Recently, the Twitter account "Where is my 1132 BTC" has received a lot of attention, describing the incident of 1132 BTC lost by hacking in a large centralized exchange Binance in 2018. Following the FTX flash crash, the security of centralized exchanges and the protection of user account assets have...
u.today
Cardano's First SPO Liquidity Bond Funded and Launched Successfully
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Animoca Brands, TinyTap Release Publisher NFTs on OpenSea
Prominent Web3 digital gaming heavyweight Animoca Brands, together with its education-focused wholly-owned subsidiary TinyTap, are ready to unveil the second iteration of their unique NFT collection. Second Animoca Brands and TinyTap Publisher NFT auction launches on Dec. 15. According to the official announcement by Animoca Brands and TinyTap, the two...
u.today
Panther Completes the Decentralized Launch of Its Protocol’s v0.5, a DAO-led Effort
December 12, 2022 - Panther, a cross-chain application that will allow retail users as well as institutions to access DeFi privately and compliantly, has launched its v0.5. This was achieved by the protocol’s community in conjunction with Panther Ventures Limited, a Web3 development company destined to develop the blockchain technology and zero-knowledge components of Panther.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Stocks stumble after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come
Stocks ended lower in bumpy trading on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate in its fight against inflation and signaled that more hikes lay ahead. As expected, the central bank raised its key short-term rate by half a percentage point Wednesday, marking its seventh increase this year. The Fed also said it expected to raise rates higher over the coming few years than it had previously anticipated. The S&P 500 lost 0.6% after giving up an earlier gain of 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite gave back 0.8%.
u.today
Toncoin (TON) up 54% in December on This Telegram Innovation
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0