Read full article on original website
Related
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
KXLY
What’s the Biggest Social Security Benefit You Can Get Claiming at 62?
The largest possible Social Security benefit is set to climb from $4,194 to $4,555 in 2023. Checks that big could pay for a pretty comfortable retirement, especially when paired with personal savings. But one of the requirements for claiming the maximum benefit is that you must wait until you’re 70 to claim.
KXLY
Thinking of Relocating as a Retiree in 2023? 3 Points to Consider
There may come a point during retirement when you decide that you’re ready for a change of scenery or pace. Maybe you’re hoping to seek out a warmer climate. Maybe you want access to more entertainment than what your sleepy town currently gives you. Or maybe you want to move closer to family because grandkids have recently come into the mix.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,500 bonus check payments being sent out in just two days
Some extra pocket cash ahead of the Christmas holiday will be given to eligible teachers in the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas in only two days.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
KXLY
No 401(k)? 4 Places You Can Still Stash Retirement Savings in 2022
Saving enough for retirement can be a struggle if you don’t have access to a 401(k) through your job, but it’s not impossible. There are several other accounts you can stash money in to grow your wealth and even earn some tax breaks today. Here are four to consider if you still want to make some retirement contributions for 2022.
Fed rate hikes affect housing, business loans, consumer loans, risk recession
This latest increase brings the Federal Reserve's key federal funds rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years.
KXLY
IRA vs. 401(k): Where Should Your Money Go in 2023?
Saving for retirement is essential. If you don’t gather a substantial nest egg during your working years, you’re almost certain to struggle to cover your bills once you wrap up your career and stop collecting paychecks. Now, when it comes to retirement savings plans, you have choices. Among...
KXLY
Financial Incentives Encourage Weight Loss in Low-Income Adults
TUESDAY, Dec. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Financial incentive strategies are more effective than providing resources only for clinically significant weight loss in low-income populations with obesity, according to a study published online Dec. 5 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Joseph A. Ladapo, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Florida...
KXLY
Diminished US workforce could lead Fed to keep rates high
WASHINGTON — Still eager to hire, America’s employers are posting more job openings than they did before the pandemic struck 2½ years ago. Problem is, there aren’t enough applicants. The nation’s labor force is smaller than when the pandemic struck. The reasons vary — an...
Comments / 0