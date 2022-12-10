ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What’s the Biggest Social Security Benefit You Can Get Claiming at 62?

The largest possible Social Security benefit is set to climb from $4,194 to $4,555 in 2023. Checks that big could pay for a pretty comfortable retirement, especially when paired with personal savings. But one of the requirements for claiming the maximum benefit is that you must wait until you’re 70 to claim.
Thinking of Relocating as a Retiree in 2023? 3 Points to Consider

There may come a point during retirement when you decide that you’re ready for a change of scenery or pace. Maybe you’re hoping to seek out a warmer climate. Maybe you want access to more entertainment than what your sleepy town currently gives you. Or maybe you want to move closer to family because grandkids have recently come into the mix.
No 401(k)? 4 Places You Can Still Stash Retirement Savings in 2022

Saving enough for retirement can be a struggle if you don’t have access to a 401(k) through your job, but it’s not impossible. There are several other accounts you can stash money in to grow your wealth and even earn some tax breaks today. Here are four to consider if you still want to make some retirement contributions for 2022.
IRA vs. 401(k): Where Should Your Money Go in 2023?

Saving for retirement is essential. If you don’t gather a substantial nest egg during your working years, you’re almost certain to struggle to cover your bills once you wrap up your career and stop collecting paychecks. Now, when it comes to retirement savings plans, you have choices. Among...
Financial Incentives Encourage Weight Loss in Low-Income Adults

TUESDAY, Dec. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Financial incentive strategies are more effective than providing resources only for clinically significant weight loss in low-income populations with obesity, according to a study published online Dec. 5 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Joseph A. Ladapo, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Florida...
Diminished US workforce could lead Fed to keep rates high

WASHINGTON — Still eager to hire, America’s employers are posting more job openings than they did before the pandemic struck 2½ years ago. Problem is, there aren’t enough applicants. The nation’s labor force is smaller than when the pandemic struck. The reasons vary — an...
