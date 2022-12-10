(WBAP/KLIF) — A judge says a “Texas 7” death row inmate deserves a new trial. 49-year-old Randy Halprin was 23 when he and six other escaped prisoners brutally shot and killed Irving police officer Aubrey Hawkins on Christmas Eve in 2000. The Dallas County resident was convicted and sentenced to death in 2003 for his part in the killing of Hawkins. Halprin is Jewish and Judge Vickers Cunningham is accused of using racist slurs and antisemitic language during the 2003 trial.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO