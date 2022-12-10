Read full article on original website
Penn State wrestlers rise in rankings following weekend success against Oregon State
Penn State wrestlers continue their march up the rankings following another successful dual. Following the Nittany Lions' beatdown of Oregon State, several wrestlers toward the middle of the lineup continued to move up InterMat's collegiate wrestling rankings. One of the biggest moves of the week came from a potential breakout...
Middle weights change narrative for Penn State wrestling early in 2022-23 campaign
The story of Penn State wrestling last season was its strong last four wrestlers, which included three national champions and a fourth-place finish at heavyweight. The lineup has become much more balanced early in the 2022-23 season. Redshirt freshmen Shayne Van Ness, who mans the 149-pound spot, and Alex Facundo,...
Report: Penn State men's basketball to compete in 2023 ESPN Invitational alongside Virginia Tech, others
Penn State will participate in an ESPN tournament at the start of the 2023-24 season. The Nittany Lions are reportedly set to play in the 2023 ESPN Invitational that'll take place around the end of November in 2023 in Orlando, Florida, according to Jon Rothstein. Penn State will be joined...
NFHCA places 4 Penn State field hockey players on All-American teams following strong season
The postseason honors keep rolling in for Penn State field hockey. Four members of the team that made it to the NCAA Tournament semifinals were named NFHCA All-Americans. Senior Goalkeeper Brie Barraco, Junior Sophia Gladieux, Senior Mackenzie Alessie and Graduate Student Anna Simon were all named NFHCA All-Americans. Barraco had...
3-star defensive lineman Mason Robinson commits to Penn State football, flipping from Northwestern
Penn State flipped another player on Tuesday. 2023 3-star defensive lineman Mason Robinson announced his commitment to Penn State after decommitting from Northwestern earlier in the week. Robinson took an official visit with Penn State on Dec. 9 with fellow defensive lineman Joseph Mupoyi, who committed on Monday. Robinson then...
Penn State wrestling continues to struggle at 125 pounds following battle with Oregon State at Rec Hall
In Penn State’s second home meet of the season, the unit blew out Oregon State 31-3. Despite another win for the blue and white, it continued to struggle in the 125-pound class. Penn State’s 125-pound grappler, Gary Steen, has only one win in duals this season. With three...
Penn State football earns commitment from 3-star edge rusher Joseph Mupoyi
Penn State had added a member to its 2023 recruiting class. 3-star defensive end Joseph Mupoyi announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions, becoming the 20th prospect to commit this cycle. A native of Oakdale, Connecticut, Mupoyi has starred for St. Thomas More High School. He took his third visit...
Communication fuels win for Penn State women’s basketball in home matchup against West Virginia
Leaving the struggles in the rearview mirror has been key for Penn State. If someone was to only look at the first quarter of the blue and white’s Sunday game against West Virginia, they wouldn’t have any true idea what would eventually happen. Being defined by scoring droughts...
Penn State women’s basketball bounces back from 3 consecutive losses ahead of holiday break
Country roads took West Virginia back home on Sunday after Penn State earned its first victory in over two weeks. After a competitive effort against No. 4 Indiana on Thursday, coach Carolyn Kieger saw the blue and white’s matchup with the Mountaineers as an opportunity to rebound quickly ahead of a stretch where it will play just three more games before the calendar flips to 2023.
Center Juice Scruggs becomes 2nd Penn State football player to accept invite to East-West Shrine Bowl
A Penn State lineman will join safety Ji'Ayir Brown in a senior all-star game. Nittany Lion redshirt senior center Juice Scruggs accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2 in Las Vegas. The East-West Shrine Bowl allows the best seniors to showcase their talent in front of...
Penn State women's hockey stays put in USCHO rankings after dominant sweep of Syracuse
For the second straight week, Penn State remains at the No. 12 position in the USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings on Monday. The Nittany Lions haven’t played since Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 when they swept unranked Syracuse at home, earning a 4-0 shutout win in Game 1 and an offensive explosion with an 11-3 win in Game 2.
Penn State women’s basketball snaps 3-game losing streak with success behind 3-point arc, moves to 8-3
After a perfect 7-0 start to the 2022-23 campaign, Penn State went into its 11th game dropping its previous three. That losing streak came to a halt Sunday, with a 69-57 victory over West Virginia. It was a close and contested first quarter before coach Carolyn Kieger’s team scored the...
President Neeli Bendapudi’s ‘unclear’ proposed Penn State Law merger leaves law community ‘confused’
Editor’s Note: Some of the names in this story have been changed to protect their identities. The Daily Collegian has verified through fact-checking the identity of these individuals and that they are affiliated with Penn State Law. Penn State Law’s future and location is unknown, after an announcement made...
Incoming snow storm leads Penn State to consider alternate exam schedule
After the National Weather Service in State College issued a winter storm watch Tuesday night, Penn State said it's making plans to consider altering exams schedules for Thursday, according to a release. The alert calls for potential snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. It will stay in effect from Thursday...
National Weather Service issues winter storm watch for central Pennsylvania, includes State College
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for most of central Pennsylvania at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The alert calls for potential snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain, and will stay in effect from Wednesday night until Friday morning, according to the NWS. Current predictions claim that snow...
