ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s basketball bounces back from 3 consecutive losses ahead of holiday break

Country roads took West Virginia back home on Sunday after Penn State earned its first victory in over two weeks. After a competitive effort against No. 4 Indiana on Thursday, coach Carolyn Kieger saw the blue and white’s matchup with the Mountaineers as an opportunity to rebound quickly ahead of a stretch where it will play just three more games before the calendar flips to 2023.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Incoming snow storm leads Penn State to consider alternate exam schedule

After the National Weather Service in State College issued a winter storm watch Tuesday night, Penn State said it's making plans to consider altering exams schedules for Thursday, according to a release. The alert calls for potential snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. It will stay in effect from Thursday...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy