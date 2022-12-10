Lincoln defeats De La Salle 33-28 to claim first state football championship

Georgia-commit Roderick Robinson rushes for 217 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Hornets

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Roderick Robinson rushed for 217 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead Lincoln-San Diego to a 33-28 victory over De La Salle on Friday night in the CIF State 1-AA football championship game at Saddleback College.

It was the first state championship for the Hornets and the first win by a San Diego Section team ever against the Spartans, the seven-time state champs. Lincoln closed out the season with 12 consecutive victories.

Lincoln finished 13-1, while De La Salle had a seven-game win streak snapped and finished 10-4.

Robinson, the leading candidate for State Player of the Year, only cemented his case with scoring runs of 3, 32, 2 and 32 yards.

Here are photos from Friday night's 1-AA state title game in Mission Viejo:

All photos by Matt Christopher