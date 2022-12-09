Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
What makes the wBTC Chain Network Protocol Worth an Investment?
With everything happening in the cryptocurrency industry, it is normal to get fearful. It’s not something you should be ashamed of, considering the manipulations in the industry. What if you had the power to see the future of an investment? Will you avoid such an investment option if it can generate 20X?
bitcoinist.com
FTX CEO Ray Says It’s Impossible To Recoup All Losses, US Clients Fare Better
Yesterday’s testimony hearing of new FTX CEO John Ray III to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee brought to light some new findings that are not likely to please former customers of the exchange. After Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was arrested by Bahamian authorities yesterday, Ray took the...
bitcoinist.com
Pay with Crypto Company – YES WORLD is now offering utility services in 80 countries
Singapore, – Leading blockchain based climate tech startup, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, launches Utility services portal that supports thousands of merchants in over 80 countries worldwide. YES WORLD announced today to the global community members that YES WORLD Token is getting adoption worldwide and thousands of new holders of YES WORLD Token are seen every single day.
bitcoinist.com
Paxful CEO Warns Investors To Not Leave Their Bitcoin On Exchanges
The need for bitcoin and crypto investors to move their holdings to self-custody has been amplified by the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. Investors are understandably wary of the centralized exchange entities, many of which are being accused of being insolvent and running on fractional reserves. Now, another prominent individual in the space has come forward to warn investors about the best ways to secure their holdings.
bitcoinist.com
Regulatory Bodies Should Protect Crypto Investors’ Trust, Goldman Sachs Says
The ongoing crisis in the crypto ecosystem is not a secret to anyone. There were times when the market displayed some positive moves but swooned again. The happenings are not far-fetched from the multiple adverse events in space. The most prominent one is the fallout of the renowned crypto exchange,...
bitcoinist.com
Tron’s USDD Slips Under $0.97, Justin Sun Is “Deploying More Capital” To Defend Peg
Tron’s USDD stablecoin fell below $0.97 today, and founder Justin Sun has tried to reassure users by saying that he is “deploying more capital” to defend the peg. Tron’s USDD Stablecoin Depegs To Lowest Value Since June 2022. Tron’s Decentralized USD (USDD), which had already been...
bitcoinist.com
Total Shiba Inu Addresses Touches New High, Will SHIB Price Follow?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) still commands a good amount of crypto investors’ attention despite losing so much of its value over the last year. This is evidenced by the continuous rise in the number of addresses that are holding the meme coin. Once again, the SHIB holder number has hit a new milestone as it crosses 3 million wallets.
bitcoinist.com
How does KYC-Token solve the biggest problem of Web3?
The crypto, blockchain and NFT sector is booming despite the ongoing bear market, but this doesn’t mean that this space is free from undesirable actors and fraudulent entities. In fact, just this year alone, investors have lost more than $3 billion in crypto to hackers across 125 hacks. Clearly, there is a desperate need for tighter security measures and proper regulation because this industry cannot survive long-term otherwise. Of course, a viable project would also need to maintain the high-quality of its services and features to consistently attract investment.
bitcoinist.com
Litecoin “Mega Whales” Now Hold 15.4% Of Supply, Highest Since June 2017
On-chain data shows the Litecoin “mega whales” now hold around 15.4% of the total supply, the highest value in more than five years. Litecoin Addresses With 1 Million Or More LTC Now Hold Highest Supply Share Since June 2017. According to data from analytics firm Santiment, LTC’s mega...
bitcoinist.com
Archimedes is Changing the Rules of Leverage in DeFi
Leverage can introduce various forms of risk. This is especially true in Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Traditionally, leverage involves taking an already risky borrowing position on a crypto asset and “doubling down” on it by borrowing more with the same asset. When investors take a leveraged position on most...
bitcoinist.com
Binance Labs Leads Funding Round For Web3 Project
In a new development, the venture capital arm of the largest global crypto exchange, Binance Labs, has made a foray into Web3 technology. It recently revealed plans to lead a funding round for GoPlus Security, a Web3 security startup. However, Binance Labs has yet to disclose the funding round’s value.
bitcoinist.com
SmarterWorx Is Beating Inflation with a Fractionalized NFT Platform, While Memes Like Shiba Inu Rely Solely on Hype
Despite the significant potential for cryptocurrencies to revolutionize finance, most projects have turned into speculation assets. Such projects rely on hype to gain value and generate returns. Even then, bearish markets severely hurt such speculation tactics and may cause crypto projects to collapse. Eventually, if crypto is to realize the...
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network Launch On BNB Chain Shows Small Chains Like Oasis Network And Evmos Can’t Compete
As blockchain networks advance in technology, many blockchains emerge with powerful features. With thousands of cryptocurrencies in the market, blockchains play a paramount role. On that note, the BNB chain presents expansive options for its growing list of major cryptocurrencies. Oryen is one of them, and considering its unique features, Oasis Network and Evmos will offer little of a challenge.
bitcoinist.com
Binance ‘Finances Remain A Mystery,’ Claims New Report As Criticism Grows
After the collapse of FTX, Binance is at the center of all the controversies surrounding the introduction of a Proof of Reserves. After FTX’s bankruptcy, almost all major crypto exchanges have started to provide a supposed proof that they are not speculating with their customers’ funds and hold them in full.
bitcoinist.com
Financial Stability Board To Set Global Standards For Crypto Regulation In 2023
Crypto regulations have been deliberated in and out of the industry. However, recent events have raised concerns about the lack of regulation on digital assets. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Congress, and some global authorities have been trying to up their game to bring a clear regulatory pathway for crypto. It is supposed to minimize occurrences like the FTX crisis and keep off bad players from the industry.
bitcoinist.com
Web 3 Companies That Are Ahead of the Curve
With seemingly endless funding, public appeal, and a fantastic development environment, the world of Web 3 is booming. While 2022 has been a terrible year for cryptocurrency, the tech layoffs and fall in market prices have actually led to an opportune environment for developing Web 3 projects. More than ever...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Vs. Gold: Why The Yellow Metal Will Outshine Crypto, According To Goldman Sachs
Bitcoin has been questioned for a very long time because of its unpredictability and speculative tendency. Goldman Sachs, one of the largest financial institutions in the world, shares similar reservations, which appear to have been validated by recent developments in the crypto field. Goldman Sachs forecasts in a research paper...
bitcoinist.com
Do You Want To Become A Crypto Millionaire? Here’s Why Big Eyes, Cardano, And Klaytn Should Be On Your Watchlist
It is not a secret that people are buying cryptocurrencies to earn profit. More than 100,000 people have earned millions of dollars by making smart investments in crypto assets. The cryptocurrency news offers pretty reliable information on tokens but you must also try and discover new tokens that may rock the industry in the near future. Current market conditions may seem scary due to the ongoing crypto winter, but it won’t last forever. Big Eyes (BIG), Cardano (ADA), and Klaytn (KLAY) may potentially provide huge gains in the medium to long term.
bitcoinist.com
Apple To Permit Third-Party iOS Apps, How This Could Benefit NFTs And Crypto
Multinational tech giant, Apple is planning to allow the installation of iOS apps from third-party sources. The move has been considered in reaction to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act. The European Union’s Digital Markets Act now requires tech companies to completely comply with the restrictions by 2024. As...
bitcoinist.com
FTX investors flee SBF Arrested in Bahamas Toon Finance DEX takes over Coinbase Kraken Binance
Problems with Centralized exchanges/CEXs why users flock to Toon Finance DEX swap. A DEX is a decentralized exchange, while a CEX is a centralized exchange. A DEX allows users to trade directly with each other, while a CEX requires users to trade through the exchange. This means that you have...
Comments / 0