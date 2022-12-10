Emory Healthcare fires 4 nurses for viral TikTok making fun of patients

ATLANTA, Ga. — Emory University Hospital Midtown announced that it has fired four nurses after they posted a video making fun of hospital patients on TikTok.

In the TikTok video, the former nurses recorded themselves talking about their “Labor Delivery Icks.”

“My ick is when you come in for your induction, talking about ‘can I take a shower, can I eat?’” one nurse said.

“My ick is when the dad comes outside and asks for a paternity test,” another said.

Other comments the nurses made in the video included criticizing the different pain medication methods their patients used and asking nurses a lot of questions at the nurse desk.

“This video does not represent our commitment to patient and family-centered care and falls far short of the values and standards we expect every member of our team to hold and demonstrate,” Emory Healthcare officials said on Twitter. “At no time should our patients ever feel they are not being treated with care and respect. Every patient at Emory Healthcare deserves to be cared for by a compassionate, experienced team in a comfortable and safe environment.”

The account took down the original video, but users have continued to share the video on various social media platforms.

The identities of the nurses were not released.

