Atlanta, GA

Emory Healthcare fires 4 nurses for viral TikTok making fun of patients

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. — Emory University Hospital Midtown announced that it has fired four nurses after they posted a video making fun of hospital patients on TikTok.

In the TikTok video, the former nurses recorded themselves talking about their “Labor Delivery Icks.”

“My ick is when you come in for your induction, talking about ‘can I take a shower, can I eat?’” one nurse said.

“My ick is when the dad comes outside and asks for a paternity test,” another said.

Other comments the nurses made in the video included criticizing the different pain medication methods their patients used and asking nurses a lot of questions at the nurse desk.

“This video does not represent our commitment to patient and family-centered care and falls far short of the values and standards we expect every member of our team to hold and demonstrate,” Emory Healthcare officials said on Twitter. “At no time should our patients ever feel they are not being treated with care and respect. Every patient at Emory Healthcare deserves to be cared for by a compassionate, experienced team in a comfortable and safe environment.”

The account took down the original video, but users have continued to share the video on various social media platforms.

The identities of the nurses were not released.

Laverne Brison
4d ago

I'm a retired RN and these nurses are not representative of the hundreds of nurses I've encountered over my 35 year career. The fact that they had such disgusting thoughts about their patients and actually made a tick tock video out of it is reprehensible and shows a complete lack of judgment. They need to lose their licenses and go into another profession.

SistaKaye
4d ago

Basically u r telling the world u hate the butter that flavors your bread. And how did u guys become RNs again? It's one thing to talk to each other over drinks after wk about this stuff. But broadcast it to the world? Not very intelligent.

justthankfuljaye
3d ago

Great job Emory! This is a really good hospital and I personally can appreciate the stance they took to express that all patients concerns are valid, and should not be made a mockery of

