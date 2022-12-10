ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoban’s Lamar Sperling, Medina’s Danny Stoddard among All-Ohio football selections

By Michael Beaven, Akron Beacon Journal
Archbishop Hoban senior running back Lamar Sperling is continuing to add awards to his resume.

A week after being named Mr. Football by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, Sperling was named the Division II Offensive Player of the by the OPSWA and the MaxPreps Ohio High School Football Player of the Year.

Sperling ended his senior season with 417 carries, 3,867 rushing yards, 58 rushing touchdowns, 12 receptions, 182 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. He led Hoban to a 14-2 record and a Division II state runner-up finish for the second straight year.

More football coverage:'An unbelievable football player': Lamar Sperling of Archbishop Hoban wins Ohio Mr. Football

The 58 rushing TDs and 59 total TDs are single-season Ohio High School Athletic Association records.

Sperling finished his career at Hoban with 906 carries, 7,434 rushing yards, 108 rushing touchdowns, 35 receptions, 520 receiving yards, two receiving TDs and one passing TD.

Here's a look at the rest of the area football players who earned OPSWA All-Ohio honors on a first, second or third team.

Danny Stoddard of Medina earns All-Ohio award in Division I

Medina junior quarterback Danny Stoddard was named the Division I Co-Offensive Player of the with Cincinnati Moeller junior running back Jordan Marshall.

Stoddard and Marshall were among the Division I first-team honorees, which included Medina senior wide receivers Brennen Schramm and Austin Knowles, Canton McKinley senior wide receiver Cynceir McNeal and Jackson senior defensive lineman Colten Arnold.

Second-team members from the Akron area include: Medina junior wide receiver Jack Wojciak, Jackson senior running back Jason Davide, Canton McKinley senior offensive lineman Garrett McCole and senior defensive lineman Kylier Jenkins, Wadsworth junior offensive lineman Aaron Ries and Stow senior linebacker Teddy Gregory.

The All-Ohio third team includes Gregory’s brother, St. Edward sophomore linebacker Nate Gregory, and GlenOak junior running back Avantae Burt.

More football coverage:It’s a party in Hudson: Undefeated Explorers roll to football playoff win over Walsh Jesuit

Roosevelt Andrews of Barberton among All-Ohioans in Division II

The Division II All-Ohio first-team offense features Sperling, Massillon senior running back Willtrell Hartson and senior wide receiver Ardell Banks, and a trio of offensive linemen — Hudson junior Tommy Ricard, Hoban senior Drew Holt and Highland senior Andrew Tatulinski.

The first-team defense includes Barberton senior lineman Roosevelt Andrews, Hoban senior lineman Jason Martin III and defensive back Tysen Campbell, Massillon junior linebacker Dorian Pringle, Lake junior linebacker Evan Brady and senior back William Butler, and Highland senior back Creed Hill.

More football coverage:Barberton senior Roosevelt Andrews determined to 'get bigger, faster and stronger'

Hudson senior Jagger Pallay and North Canton Hoover junior Carson Dyrlund earned second-team honors at QB in Division II. The second-team offense also features Highland senior running back Lukas Stiles, Hudson junior running back Ian Ludewig, Green junior receiver Zachary Baglia and Lake senior receiver Dylan Snyder.

The second-team defense includes Hoban junior linemen Jordan Pritchard-Sewell and Devin Bell, St. Vincent-St. Mary senior lineman Bryson Getz, Massillon senior lineman Marcus Moore Jr., Walsh Jesuit junior linebacker Brock Sherman, Hudson senior back Jack Jenkins, Highland junior back Matt Ciryak and Lake junior punter Celton Dutton.

The third-team players from the area are Perry senior running back De’Andre Church, STVM senior running back D’Anthony Kelker and senior offensive lineman Riley Defibaugh, Lake senior offensive lineman Jack McAvinew, Nordonia junior kicker Connell Rafferty and senior linebacker Logan Villamagna, Highland senior linebacker Mitchell Good, Hoban junior linebacker Rickey Williams, Walsh junior defensive back John Keough and Green sophomore defensive back Antonio Martin.

More football coverage:Hoban, Barberton, Tallmadge, Buchtel, Mogadore stars earn top all-district football honors

Division III All-Ohio list includes Collin Dixon of Tallmadge

Division III All-Ohio featured two Tallmadge first-team selections in senior quarterback Ty Hurst and senior wide receiver Collin Dixon.

The other area players on the first team are CVCA senior running back Kyle Snider, Aurora senior offensive lineman Joey Arnold and Norton senior punter Cooper Nipuelio.

The second-team selections include Copley junior quarterback DaOne Owens, Alliance junior quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg and senior running back Kayden Davis, Norton senior defensive lineman Daniel Hopkins, CVCA freshman linebacker Joey Kopec and senior defensive back Nick Cuva.

More football coverage:Big night, Senior Night: Tallmadge celebrates, names stadium, puts on a show

East sophomore running back Ziaire Stevens and junior linebacker Ibraheem Kamara were recognized on the third team.

The other third-team members were Norton junior running back Luke Dobbins, Alliance junior wide receiver Ramhir Hawkins, Buckeye junior offensive lineman Ben Midea and Cloverleaf senior quarterback Oakley Kemp and senior offensive lineman Tommy Price.

Buchtel standouts earn All-Ohio accolades in Division IV

Division IV All-Ohio includes multiple players from Buchtel, Woodridge, Coventry and Streetsboro.

Buchtel seniors Marcel Boyce Jr. (wide receiver) and Jermaine James (defensive lineman) earned first-team honors, and senior Marques Turner (defensive lineman) was a third-team selection.

Woodridge senior Oliver Mayer received a second-team nod along the offensive line and junior Taysear Williams was tabbed for the third team along the defensive line.

Streetsboro junior running back Preston Hopperton made the second team and senior kicker Dom Incorvati made third team.

More football coverage:Buchtel turns to air attack with Stevie Diamond, Marcel Boyce Jr. starring in key roles

Division VI All-Ohio team features Mogadore stars

All-Ohio honors in Division VI featured two Mogadore first-team selections in senior offensive lineman Trevor Davis and senior defensive lineman Mason Williams.

Michael Beaven can be reached by email at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com and is on Twitter at @MBeavenABJ.

More football coverage:'Encyclopedia of Hudson football': David Spurlock enjoys 30th year on sideline

