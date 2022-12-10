ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, OH

Hudson library seeks candidates for trustee positions

By Submitted by the Hudson Library & Historical Society
 4 days ago
The Hudson Library and Historical Society's Board of Trustees has commenced eﬀorts to identify qualified candidates to stand for election as a library trustee. Trustee qualifications include having a library card, being at least 18 years of age, and having been a resident of Hudson for at least two years.

According to the board, trustee candidates should "share the library’s commitment to intellectual freedom and should be committed to advancing the mission of the Hudson Library, which includes providing for library patrons' needs for educational, informational, and entertainment resources and services."

Interested individuals can stop by the library's Circulation Desk and pick up a Trustee Application Packet or it can be downloaded from the library's website. The packet contains additional background information and an application form that must be completed and submitted no later than Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The nominating committee will review all applications and submit all qualified candidates to stand for election at the annual meeting of the members of the library held on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. Any Hudson resident over the age of 18 that holds a valid Hudson Library card is considered a member of the library.

At the annual meeting, three trustees will be elected to three-year terms. The library's board of trustees consists of nine elected members each serving three-year terms, which are staggered to assure essential continuity among the trustees who oversee the governance of the Hudson Library.

Anyone interested in learning more about the role of a library trustee can call the library at 330-653-6658 and ask to speak with the library's executive director, Leslie Polott, or can attend one of the upcoming trustee meetings on Monday, Dec. 19, or Monday, Jan. 23. Alternatively, nominating committee chair John Rydquist will respond to all inquiries and can be reached at 330-714-1847, or by e-mail at jarydquist@gmail.com.

