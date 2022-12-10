Read full article on original website
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard after arrest on assault charge
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas coach Chris Beard, who led Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA championship game and was hired away by the Longhorns with expectations he’d elevate his alma mater to the same elite level, was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge after a woman told police he strangled and bit her.
Tornado slams Louisiana town leaving 2 dead, including child; mother missing
Tragedy struck Louisiana Tuesday evening after a possible tornado tore through the town of Keithville, killing two, including a young boy, and leading first responders on a search for his 30-year-old mother. Here’s a link to the story at Fox News.
New laws in January aimed at addressing spike in carjackings, vehicle thefts in Illinois
(The Center Square) – As Illinois continues to deal with vehicle thefts and carjackings, there are new laws that take effect in January aimed at addressing the problem. Here’s the link to the story.
Illinois bill defines these guns as ‘assault weapons’
A measure being debated at the Illinois statehouse defines dozens of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles as “assault weapons.”. Here’s a link to the story.
Illinois drivers can expect two gas tax increases in 2023
(The Center Square) – Illinois drivers will see increased gasoline taxes next month, with another increase six months after that. Here’s a link to the story at Center Square.
Hearings begin on proposed bill to ban assault weapons in Illinois
(WSIL) — Illinois lawmakers kicked off hearings Monday on a wide-ranging gun bill that would ban assault weapons and raise the age for buying a firearm. Here’s a link to the story.
