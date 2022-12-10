ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 1

Related
franklincounty-news.com

Texas suspends coach Chris Beard after arrest on assault charge

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas coach Chris Beard, who led Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA championship game and was hired away by the Longhorns with expectations he’d elevate his alma mater to the same elite level, was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge after a woman told police he strangled and bit her.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy