PlayStation Plus Adding 18 new PS4, PS5 Games

PlayStation’s PS4 and PS5 services will welcome 18 more PS4 and PS5 games in a hurry, PlayStation announced this week. Some of the big franchises have gotten hit with the Yakuza, WWE 2K and Far Cry series – but the new titles are relatively new. Several of these games feature dedicated PS5 versions for a lot. All of the games, but one, are scheduled to open from December 20th.
Alchemist Simulator Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator was updated to version 1.0

Studio niceplay and tinyBuild announced a full release Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator The alchemist simulator was updated to version 1.0. The game left early access to the PC and appeared on Xbox, including in Game Pass. For anyone who has a potion shop or is planning to open one, in...
Hogwarts Legacy has delayed on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One again

The Hogwarts Memorial at least will still be gone in 2023 (pic: WB Games) In one of the most shocking news of the year, Harry Potter’s RPG Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed on last gen formats but not next. The Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy was announced over two...
Enter Fortnite MrBeasts Extreme Survival Challenge to win 1 Million Dollar

Fortnite today signed up a deal with Mr.Beast, creator, giver and entrepreneur, aka the worlds most-subscribed individual user. Players can compete in MrBeasts extreme survival challenge on December 17th and 2022 the player with the highest score at the end of the challenge will be declared a winner and earn a prize of one million dollars dollars.
Holstin announced for consoles, PC and psychological horror survival game

Polish developer Sonka announced a psychoserial horror survival game inspired by Resident Evil, Silent Hill and Twin Peaks. This game will be launched for consoles and PCs by Steam in 2023. There weren’t any specific consoles. A demo will be available in January 2023 for PC. Here is a...
Recruit a Friend

Do you want to share your memories with your friends and share amazing adventures with them around Azeroth and abroad? The training program Recruiting Friends is perfect for you. What’s the new day?. UPDATE: With the new Dragonflight release, players will be able to return after their experiences have...
Black Desert doubles the class with a two-sane update

Pearl Abyss revealed the last big thing for Black Desert: a pair of twinned classes that will be heading in different ways. When a light-born umper arrives at Black Desert Mobile today, her younger sister, Woosa arrives on the console tomorrow. Play Black DesertWoosa is definitely the studio’s favorite, dressed...
CD Project RED promises to replace The Witcher 3.3 with a problem

Since the revised role-playing game didn’t have time for the Witcher 3: Wild HuntCome out on PC and modern consoles, the version for PCs in spite of a small scandal may be causing technical problems. Other problems include graphic artifacts, graphic distortions, etc. However, developers from CD Projekt Red promise to eliminate as soon as possible. According to the studio representatives, they are now actively studying the complaints received by the players and searching for the causes of the problems. Previously, the developers disclosed the details of the innovations that will delight fans of the new version The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and also reported that the game will finally be able to get rid of the problems with the Russian-language voice acting, which overshadowed the fans impressions even in 2015.
Bayonetta 4 and 5 pitches existing at Platinum could reach Bayonetta 9

The shadow of Bayonetta is still visible. The surprise reveal of the Bayonetta spin-off at The Game Awards is only the tip of the iceberg. For the franchise that’s never been particularly successful commercially, its a miracle that Bayonetta ever got one sequel, not two, and yet on Thursday the developers announced spin-off that has predecessored Bayonetta Origins: Cereza And The Lost Demon.
The Witcher 3 crashed after the next-generation update on PC and Steam Deck

CD Projekt REDs Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most popular and popular action RPGs of all time. The update of next-gen has recently got several improvements in visual and technical features. Nevertheless, it seems that the update partially broke the game because of the occurrence of the...
Twitch Drops Now Live: Get the Cenarion Hatchling and cenarion fumbled w/ and shivered

Experience the Dragonflight with more Twitch Drops! Watch any Dragonflight stream on Twitch.tv From now until December 13 at 2 o’clock. APST is better and you can earn two awesome rewards: the extremely cute Cenarion Hatchling pet and the elusive Swift Wind Steed mount. Eligibility. To participate, you have...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the cheaper price ever at Currys

You can get him for just 35 cents (pic: Pokemon Company). The following game, like Splatoon 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Kirby And The Forgotten Land, is cheap at Currys. The one problem that was with the Nintendo era so much in the past is that they almost never appear in sales, but even when they do you often rely on them to make a much better saving.
Fires of Rubicon: Nothing open and nothing with the predecessors

In an interview with IGN, Hidetaka Miyazaki and Masaru Yamamura revealed that the mech title is neither based on an open world nor on direct connections to the previous games. Enough, the Armored Core IV will have a mission-based structure for a player. This mission is unconvincing because it isn’t completely open. I don’t recall the trailer. The trailer showed a major cataclysm, that brought about a huge change in the environment similar to the ice age. This shot is just a direct representation of the world of the Armored Core VI and the mech pilots who must survive such dramatic changes. The recording was really worth it.
Call of Duty: Finest Hour in Klassik-Test (PS2/ Xbox/GC)

The child of Christ comes every year, but even countless games inspired by the past century’s war. The tail light for 2004 forming thereby Activision, with the console version of Call of Duty giving an insight into a Christmas under the flak cannon. The abyss that will turn the Old Ages into an action-packed film, Spark reflects on the past and transforms the history of Second World War with Hollywood-mature fiction.

