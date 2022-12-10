Sonic the Hedgehog is having a good year. After starring in Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and performing Sega’s Sonic Frontiers, the blue blur has been released a brand-new animated series. The show takes Sonic on all-new adventure via the “Shatterverse” where he’ll meet wild new and exciting subjects like friends and enemies. The first year of the show is an ambitious one, while it is a way to attract longtime fans of the franchise as well as newcomers introduced through the movies and recently played events. Thankfully, the show is able to achieve the balance more often than not.

2 DAYS AGO