(Heathrow, FL) — Americans on average are paying less for gas than they did a year ago. Triple A says Friday’s national average was three-31 a gallon. It was sitting at about three-34 a year ago. That represents a significant drop from the all-time high of five-oh-one a gallon seen back in mid-June. Texas leads the nation with the lowest gas price while drivers in Hawaii are paying the most.

