ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

DPC 2023 Open Qualifiers kicks off with Hyped new teams and the new rosters

The Dota Pro Circuit 2023 (DPC 2023) roster lock marks the end of a long hiatus since the international eleven (TI 11) concluded. From 11 a.m. until 22 (see below). What really matters in this CM from CM 2023 is the abundance of new members, so far as to introduce us to the IC 2023 standard. For instance, the remnants of the former team OG squad went out of their retirement to compete in DPC 2023.
game-news24.com

G2 Shirt Signs Former Sentinels Captain ShahZaM

According to a report by George Geddes, G2 Esports signed Shahzeeb Shahzam Khan into its roster in the 2023 season. ShahZam left Sentinels a while ago. Aside from this, his old teammate dapr will be joining him along with wippie, Oxy, curry and Immi. ShahZam is one of the most...
game-news24.com

The Excels 2023 League roster pairs LEC veterans with promising young talent

EXCEL (@EXCEL) December 12, 2022. Odoamne and Xerxe are veterans of the League. The former has competed professionally since 2013, while the former has been playing since 2016. Odoamne won in the Summer Playoffs with the 2022 Olympics and won his first domestic title with Rogue. Both of the two will reunite in Excel after three years of playing together in 2018.
game-news24.com

Jankos lifts on the new teammates and makes it the whole time

The LEC team officially started practicing together a few days ago and will be scrimming other teams in the coming weeks according to Jankos. The winter season of the new league of Legends EMEA championship starts on January 2, not long ago. That is the first test for the lineup as part of the new competition for the Riot Games region.
game-news24.com

Check your calendars: LEC will move matchdays in 2023 season

According to a report from Blix.gg, the LEC is going to change its weekend schedule for the 2023 season. Next year, European League of Legends is hosting its games on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, according to Blix.gg. Hopefully, he will continue to look at the weekends, but Fridays will be...
game-news24.com

One that matters most, is that it is a boxing song. The fact comes to Xbox?

PLAION announced its plans for a release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, PC, and Undisputed. This game is going through an early access period on Steam, and at the same time is planned to transfer the version to all supported platforms. The developers...
game-news24.com

Apex Legends Arenas could be removed in Next Update

Apex Legends Arenas mode seemed to be a permanent mode. Recent leaks indicate that the mode will be removed from the next major season, Season 16. While the game mode has discovered its own niche, it may be different. It seems like that might come into an end. Here are...
The Associated Press

Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they were investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said. Golden State’s Stephen Curry was shooting free throws with 5:19 left in the third quarter when Green spoke with a game official, repeatedly pointing toward a man sitting a few rows off the opposite baseline. The official conferred with security personnel at Firserv Forum, and the fan was escorted out. Earlier in the period, the fan and Green had exchanged words.
MILWAUKEE, WI
game-news24.com

Didn’t deserve it? Football players in Saudi Arabia still don’t give cars

Yasir Al-Mishal said that the players of the national team don’t get a Rolls Royce: “Are they the game developers?. No, no! Our players gathered to represent the country with pride. They were honored to represent the national team during a historic match. This rumor isn’t true.
game-news24.com

Sturla LEGRADE: I have a good run of podium finishes

Today I began very much behind the leader, so I ran very fast, saved my strength, to fight in an instant. Glad I kept Jacqueline down. The two-steps on the rack didn’t be the best, but it was the worst. But I worked far better on fire, kept the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy