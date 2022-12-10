Craven Co. Animal Services full of lovable dogs, cats

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An animal shelter in New Bern holds many cats and dogs that are ready for adoption.

The Craven County Animal Services has rooms and many kennels full of lovable animals looking for a home. They will spay and neuter the animals before giving them to their new family, but they need funding to help continue to pay for these services.

Tommy Bell, shelter supervisor at Craven County Animal Services Center, said it is very important they receive grants and donations to help provide for these animals.

Bell also said if someone comes in to surrender their animal, they will do whatever they can to help that person, whether it’s giving them enough food to at least last them a while or trying to get them money to pay for vet visits.

