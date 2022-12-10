There are two hundred-two pages left: George R. Martin talks about the progress of The Wind of the Winter novel, which he talks about at the sixth of the “Single of Ice” series

Read full article on original website
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Robert Downey Jr. Shared the ‘Ultimatum’ His Wife Susan Gave Him That Helped Kick His Addiction
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey are a Hollywood match made in heaven. Though they’re going strong now, and share three beautiful kids together, things have not always been picture perfect. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter at An Afternoon With Robert Downey Jr. event for LA3C, the two discussed the start of their relationship, which included a bold move from Susan that encouraged the Iron Man star to end his addiction. “With someone with addiction you know it has nothing to do with someone else, they have to be ready,” Susan said to the audience, who’d just enjoyed a screening...
Dolly Parton Says She Has To Keep Her Mic Pack In Her Wig: “Because My Clothes Are So Tight, There’s Only Room For Me”
The bigger the hair, the closer to Jesus, as the old saying goes…. Actually, I don’t know if that’s really an old, prophetic piece of advice, but it might as well be if you ask me. And I think the one and only Dolly Parton would agree, as...
Davy Jones Once Sang The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’ When He Was 35,000 Feet Off the Ground
Davy Jones discussed the way people reacted the time he performed The Monkees' "Daydream Believer" 35,000 above the ground.
‘The White Lotus’ Costume Designer Confirms Jennifer Coolidge’s Dress Was a Huge Hint for ‘The Godfather’ Fans
An homage — and a spoiler. Jennifer Coolidge's floral dress in the finale of The White Lotus was chosen specifically as a clue about her character's fate. In the last episode of the HBO hit, Tanya (Coolidge) wears a dress identical to one seen on a mannequin representing Apollonia (Simonetta Stefanelli) from The Godfather in […]
‘The L Word’ Star Daniel Sea on the ‘Reparative Gesture’ of Max’s Return
To someone who doesn’t remember the days of water cooler TV, it would be hard to explain the enormous cultural impact of a show like “The L Word.” Following the watershed gay show “Will & Grace” and the slightly more niche “Queer as Folk,” the Showtime lesbian melodrama marked the first time a mainstream TV show focused solely on gay women. “The L Word” ushered in the era of “lesbian chic,” celebrating and spotlighting queer women in all of their sexy, stylish, and deliciously messy glory. This being mainstream television, however, and with the show’s trendy Los Angeles setting, “The L...
Upworthy
Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience
Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
Julie Andrews Says Starring in New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie “Probably Not Going to Be Possible”
Julie Andrews is sharing her thoughts on a potential role in the third Princess Diaries. In an interview with Access Hollywood on Tuesday, The Sound of Music actress addressed whether she would appear in this installment in one of her first public comments since the project was announced as being in development. In the first two films, Andrews played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the grandmother of Anne Hathaway’s character, Mia Thermopolis. More from The Hollywood ReporterImax China Hires CAA Executive Daniel Manwaring as CEOSingapore ATF: TVING and Wavve CEOs Talk Regional Expansion Plans, Streaming Challenges in KoreaRebel Wilson's First Dramatic Role...
game-news24.com
Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War is wrapping up its first partie with an Hour-long Special
In the first half of the Thousand-Year Blood War, the first cour of the Year in a long while has finished, and studio Pierrot celebrates the occasion with the televised finale. In a post released on Dec. 12 in an official Twitter account, the show finale will be an hour...
George Harrison’s Son Waited a While to Choose His Path After Seeing How ‘Utterly Brutalised’ Other Musicians’ Children Were in the Press
George Harrison's son, Dhani, took a long time to choose his path after seeing how other musicians' children were treated in the media.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Filmed Their Netflix Doc in a $33 Million Montecito Mansion, But It's Not Theirs
In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple gives interviews against the backdrop of a gorgeous luxury house. But if you were wondering whether this was them giving us a new look into their sprawling Montecito home, you might be disappointed to hear that these interviews were actually filmed a nine-minute drive away from where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live with their children.
game-news24.com
Adin Ross cancels the Kanye West Twitch stream I can’t keep my platform used to spread hate
As soon as he is a man, he is probably unaware that he’s going to have a ring in support of the rapper. Not long ago, Twitch streamer Adin Ross announced he would interview the controversial rapper Kanye West in one of his broadcasts. Many viewers were shocked by...
19 Reactions To The Newly Released Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
'Elvis' actor Austin Butler didn't see his family for 3 years while making the film and used the musician's voice 'the whole time'
The 31-year-old actor fully immersed himself in the role of Elvis, which included not seeing his family for a very long stretch of time.
intheknow.com
Little boy surprises dad with the one thing he’ll never do to his future wife: ‘Gotta play this at his wedding’
This dad on TikTok shared a hilarious video of his son explaining that while he’ll love his wife as much as his dad loves his mom, there’s one aspect of their relationship he doesn’t plan to imitate. It’s no secret that kids are nothing if not honest....
‘The Santa Clause 3’: David Krumholtz Says Bernard’s Role Would Have ‘Scare[d] the Living Hell Out of Children’
David Krumholtz has revealed more about the role that his beloved character, Bernard, almost had in 'The Santa Clause 3.'
game-news24.com
Meghan Markle Strategically Wore Three Muted Colors While Living in London With Prince Harry: ‘Not Trying to Stand Out’
Meghan Markle admitted to strategically wearing three muted colors while living in London with Prince Harry, claiming she was 'not trying to stand out.'
A First-Time Writer Was Disappointed That No One Came to Her Book Signing. Then Stephen King Tweeted About It.
After Chelsea Banning tweeted that she was "a little embarrassed" that only two people came to her book party, some of the biggest writers in the world came to her rescue.
