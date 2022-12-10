Plea hearings were scheduled today in Indiana County Court, but three of them for the same person were delayed. It was announced that the plea haearing for 51-year-old James E. Emerson of Indiana were officially continued this morning; however, officials with the Indiana County District Attorney’s office say he is also facing federal charges. In one case dating back to April 2020, Emerson was charged with failure to verify his address or be photographed per Megan’s Law requirements. In July 2020, he was also charged with flight to avoid apprehension, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, driving on a suspended license, and failure to stop and give aid. He originally pleaded guilty to flight to avoid apprehension but withdrew that plea in October 2021. He also faces frug-related charges along with a false I.D. to law enforcement in a case back in October 2020.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO