ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Consumers Energy: system updates to cause outages in Plainfield, Rockford

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Consumers Energy is alerting residents of Rockford and Plainfield to a scheduled power interruption early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson says Consumers Energy will be making electric upgrades, which will require power interruptions between 12 to 2 am on Wednesday, December 15. The interruption reduces the...
ROCKFORD, MI
whtc.com

Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
WAYLAND, MI
1077 WRKR

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy