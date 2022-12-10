Read full article on original website
Related
This street is a Christmas tunnel on the west side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it. "I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up...
Dashcam: Deputies chase stolen vehicles near Kentwood
Deputies chased four cars, all believed to have been stolen, in metro Grand Rapids early Monday, two of which were eventually ditched and one of which rolled over.
MSP looking for a truck connected to a theft case
Michigan State Police are now asking for the public's help in finding a truck that may have been involved in a theft case.
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
You Could Go to Jail For Being Annoying in Grand Rapids, Michigan
How would you enforce the 'annoying' law? Asking for a co-worker. Laws have been a thing for a long time. In fact, the first known laws were said to be written in 1792 B.C. according to Civics and Citizenship Education. Laws in Grand Rapids haven't been around for quite that long as it became a city with a Government in 1850 A.D.
Fox17
Consumers Energy: system updates to cause outages in Plainfield, Rockford
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Consumers Energy is alerting residents of Rockford and Plainfield to a scheduled power interruption early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson says Consumers Energy will be making electric upgrades, which will require power interruptions between 12 to 2 am on Wednesday, December 15. The interruption reduces the...
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids police find similarities in many armed robberies from late November
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For about a week in late November, the Grand Rapids Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies that shared some similarities, police said. Five armed robberies happened between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 throughout the city, according to the department. After an investigation, the...
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
fox2detroit.com
How to get a Michigan shelter pet a stocking full of goodies this Christmas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - You can make a shelter pet's holiday this season. Provide a stocking or wreath full of treats and toys to an animal at the Humane Society of West Michigan in Grand Rapids by making a donation to the shelter. You'll get a photo of...
wkzo.com
MSP investigating theft of Romex wire and catalytic converter in recent days
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the theft of a pair of 1,000 foot rolls of Romex wire in St. Joseph County. Troopers say the thefts happened in the 61300 block of Nottowa Road and it’s believed the crimes took place sometime between December 2 and December 5.
WWMTCw
Firefighters from 10 stations battle machinery fire at commercial business
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews from 10 local fire departments traveled to Lawndale Avenue in Kalamazoo to tackle flames coming from the roof of a business. Police news: 18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase. Machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms sparked a fire that extended into...
New I-94 dynamic message signs will alert drivers to dangerous conditions in Kalamazoo area
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Dynamic message signs installed on Interstate 94 will be activated to warn drivers about dangerous conditions and ask them to slow down. The new electronic signs are expected to be operational in early 2023, the Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. The agency has installed...
No new rules for homeless in Grand Rapids
City officials have rejected new rules suggested by the business community to deal with problems caused by the city’s homeless population.
WWMTCw
Local veterinarians expect canine influenza to hit West Michigan during the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Canine flu outbreaks and other viruses are spreading quickly in certain states. Several West Michigan veterinarians said they’re expecting canine flu to hit Michigan, but right now they’re dealing with an uptick in canine respiratory diseases. “It’s often brought across straight state lines through...
Corewell Health opens 80-bed, $19.5M rehabilitation facility in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Patients are expected in mid-January to move into a new, $19.5 million short-term rehabilitation facility built by Corewell Health, formerly known as Spectrum Health, near Leonard Street NE and East Beltline Avenue. The building, 1001 Leffingwell Ave. NE, has 80 beds to serve patients who...
whtc.com
Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
Woman critically injured in Ottawa County crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 51-year-old Wayland woman was critically injured Wednesday, Dec. 12, in a crash in Georgetown Township, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Two others suffered less serious injuries. The crash was reported at 9:17 p.m. at Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue. Police said that the...
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
2 pets rescued from Holland house fire
Authorities say two pets were rescued from a house fire in Holland Monday.
Local kids, Kent County Sheriff's deputies go Christmas shopping
At the annual "Shop with a Sheriff" event in Kent County, local children had the opportunity to cross off their Christmas shopping and make friends with a local deputy.
Comments / 0