ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, OH

Ridgewood staging two Christmas plays

By Special to the Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 4 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE − The performing arts program of Ridgewood High School will perform two family-friendly Christmas play at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 in the auditorium of the high school. The performances will also be part of the school's annual luncheon for senior citizens during the school day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORW1y_0je2OP4q00

"Last Stop Til Christmas" stars Keeley Carter as Angela, Andrew Clantz as Mr. Greysuit, Kylah Patterson as Mrs. Loudmouth, Corey Burt as Mr. Loudmouth, Sophia Dunn as Shopper, Liah Alloway as Mother, Kenzie Bice as Brat, Autumn Joyce as Goilfriend, Taven Dotson as Joisey, Emily Maple as Grandma and LJ Grimmett as Grandpa.

The story is about a woman filled with Christmas spirit named Angela waiting alone at a bus stop. Shortly, she is joined by a crowd of grumpy people who are too caught up in their own problems to see the joy in the season. With the help of some magical Christmas ornaments and a little good cheer, Angela is able to teach everyone all about a merry Christmas.

In the "The Ghost of Christmas Presents," viewers join a line of disgruntled store patrons as they all attempt to return gifts the week before Christmas. Between the overwhelmed store employees, an angry woman with a personal vendetta against the clerk and a host of other carping Christmas customers, the returns department at Wallace & Sons is pretty light on holiday cheer. Suddenly a mysteriously familiar woman who seems to have a connection to the store and all the patrons appears to spread some wonder and joy.

Kathy Reid of the Coshocton Footlight Players stars as Ma. Students include Deakkon Williamsson as Mr. Carlisle, Taven Dotson as Taylor, Charlotte Seibert as Frieda, Alaina Swiney as Beverly, Kyndall Stocker as Faye and Mattalyn Kiser as Brooke.

Director Jill Collins said Reid has been part of their musical audition panel for years and it's been for everyone to have share the stage with the students in this short play.

Tickets for the evening performance is $5 at the door. All proceeds go toward the performing arts program. Senior citizens can reserve seats for the luncheon by calling the school office at 740-545-6345.

Information submitted Ridgewood High School.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

The Diamonds Performing in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, OH – If you’ve got all your holiday shopping done and are looking for some festive fun this weekend, head down to Secrest Auditorium and see The Diamonds in concert. For the first time ever, the classic Canadian-based rock and roll group, known for their music on...
ZANESVILLE, OH
ocj.com

Christmas dreams coming true at Holiday Farm

Courtney Helt grew up on a small farm in Perry County and has always loved Christmas. “When I was in high school, they started doing coal mining around the farm and eventually, my parents were forced to sell,” Helt said. After high school and college, Helt built a successful...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

REO Speedwagon coming to Wheeling

(WTRF) REO Speedwagon is back on tour and will be coming to Wheeling REO Speedwagon will be playing at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, June 20 at 7:30 PM. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, December 16, at 10 AM. From 1977 to 1989, REO Speedwagon released nine consecutive albums all certified […]
WHEELING, WV
WHIZ

Cambridge Ice Rink Officially Open

CAMBRIDGE, OH – Get ready to lace up those skates and hit the ice! The ribbon has officially been cut on a brand new winter adventure. The Cambridge Ice Rink is now open at 402 Wheeling Ave, and they’re ready to welcome skaters of all ages this Friday. You can even bring your own skates, as long as they aren’t figure skates.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Law Enforcement Spreads Holiday Cheer

Law enforcement in the area got to connect with children in our community as they took part in the making of a happy holiday. The Fraternal Order of Police took part in this year’s Shop with a Cop program. Each child had a budget of $125.00. They walked the aisles of the Wal-Mart North. This year 33 children were assisted.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Pizza Marketplace

Romeo's Pizza opens in Millersburg, Ohio

Romeo's Pizza has opened in Millersburg, Ohio, according to a press release. "We chose Millersburg specifically as our next Ohio town and are excited that we've been welcomed to the area so enthusiastically," Ryan Rose, CEO of Romeo's Pizza, said in the press release. Romeo's Pizza has corporate headquarters based...
MILLERSBURG, OH
WHIZ

Annual Christmas Bazaar at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds

ZANESVILLE, oh – As you know, Christmas is approaching fast, which means it’s time for last minute holiday shopping. The Muskingum County Fair Grounds hosted the annual Christmas Bazaar and Flea Market on December 10th, from 9am until 3pm. With plenty of great food available, the Christmas Bazaar had over 100 venders filled with baked goods, decorations, crafts, homemade items, and plenty more. You could really feel the Christmas cheer in the air as people got their holiday shopping in.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Look at the past: Train on the Cadiz Branch circa 1869

In 1851 Daniel Kilgore of Cadiz became the first president of the Steubenville and Indiana Railroad. The citizens of the townships served subscribed chiefly to the stock that paid for the eight-mile branch from Cadiz-to-Cadiz Junction. This locally financed Cadiz Branch met the main line of the PCC and St. Louis Division of the Pennsylvania Railroad at Cadiz Junction. On June 12, 1854, the first train operated, running from Steubenville to Cadiz. February 14, 1861, President-elect Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural train stopped in Cadiz Junction on his way to Washington, DC, for his inauguration. James Cady served breakfast to Mr. Lincoln and his family while hundreds of the area’s citizens gathered to pay their respects to “The Man who was to Preserve the Union.” When Lincoln went to board the train to go on to Steubenville, the crowd yelled, “Speech!” “Speech!” their voices echoing through the valley. Mr. Lincoln told them he was too full for utterance and stood waving at the crowd, bidding them adieu as the train moved on. (The train moved on from Steubenville to Pittsburgh – it could not go through Wheeling, VA, because Virginia was part of the South. West Virginia broke away from the South and became a state on June 20, 1863.) Picture from the Harrison County Historical Society. Info from the Harrison Co OH Sesquicentennial Celebration 1813-1963 and the files of the HCHS.
CADIZ, OH
WHIZ

Dog of The Week: Meet Hardy

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is someone who loves to go on walks and has his nose on the ground when walking. Meet Hardy, he’s a three-year-old Beagle who is already neutered, does well with kids and other dogs and rides well in the car.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Joe’s Run Recreational Trail temporarily closing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A local recreational trail will be temporarily closed. The Muskingum Valley Park District has scheduled contract work to repair and stabilize the trails on Joe’s Run Recreational Trail starting on Wednesday, December 14th. This work will affect the entire trail from Blue Avenue to Adams Lane to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)

Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
LANCASTER, OH
WHIZ

Two Injured in Coshocton Accident

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Recall Alert: Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio — An Ohio dairy company has issued a voluntary recall of its quart sized eggnog product due to undeclared allergens. Hartzler Family Dairy, of Wooster, Ohio, announced the recall of the product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates. According to the company, there was a labeling defect with the quart sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product.
WOOSTER, OH
Knox Pages

This Knox County village had a revolving door of names

WATERFORD -- I’m always looking for places where I can find old photos for this column, and one such place I recently discovered was a Facebook group that specializes in old and forgotten Ohio photos. I was amused to find that more than once links to my columns have...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Family Displaced By Fire

ZANESVILLE, Oh – A fire this morning displaced a family. Zanesville Fire Department responded to a home at 1410 Lewis Drive 7:02 AM, after calls from passersby reporting the blaze. Upon arrival on-scene, they found heavy fire coming from the home. Crews, assisted by Washington Township, were able to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Cheesebarn 'grandma' passes away within two days of husband's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Vera Baum, whose husband inspired the name for the famous Grandpa's Cheesebarn, passed away within two days of her husband's death, the company said. Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates in Ashland, Ohio, was founded in 1978 by Richard and Ronda Poorbaugh with Paul "Dick" Baum, who is Rhonda's father.
ASHLAND, OH
ycitynews.com

USPS deploys new package sorting machine to handle increased parcel volumes

A new mostly autonomous machine at the United States Postal Servies Processing and Distribution Plant in Columbus, which handles mail and packages for those as far away as Zanesville, will dramatically increase the number of parcels able to be processed for the upcoming holiday season. Capable of handling packages ranging...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF

Two-vehicle accident in Moundsville

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Moundsville Police officials confirm there is a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the CVS in Moundsville Monday evening. First responders are on the scene. Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy