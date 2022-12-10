Ridgewood staging two Christmas plays

WEST LAFAYETTE − The performing arts program of Ridgewood High School will perform two family-friendly Christmas play at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 in the auditorium of the high school. The performances will also be part of the school's annual luncheon for senior citizens during the school day.

"Last Stop Til Christmas" stars Keeley Carter as Angela, Andrew Clantz as Mr. Greysuit, Kylah Patterson as Mrs. Loudmouth, Corey Burt as Mr. Loudmouth, Sophia Dunn as Shopper, Liah Alloway as Mother, Kenzie Bice as Brat, Autumn Joyce as Goilfriend, Taven Dotson as Joisey, Emily Maple as Grandma and LJ Grimmett as Grandpa.

The story is about a woman filled with Christmas spirit named Angela waiting alone at a bus stop. Shortly, she is joined by a crowd of grumpy people who are too caught up in their own problems to see the joy in the season. With the help of some magical Christmas ornaments and a little good cheer, Angela is able to teach everyone all about a merry Christmas.

In the "The Ghost of Christmas Presents," viewers join a line of disgruntled store patrons as they all attempt to return gifts the week before Christmas. Between the overwhelmed store employees, an angry woman with a personal vendetta against the clerk and a host of other carping Christmas customers, the returns department at Wallace & Sons is pretty light on holiday cheer. Suddenly a mysteriously familiar woman who seems to have a connection to the store and all the patrons appears to spread some wonder and joy.

Kathy Reid of the Coshocton Footlight Players stars as Ma. Students include Deakkon Williamsson as Mr. Carlisle, Taven Dotson as Taylor, Charlotte Seibert as Frieda, Alaina Swiney as Beverly, Kyndall Stocker as Faye and Mattalyn Kiser as Brooke.

Director Jill Collins said Reid has been part of their musical audition panel for years and it's been for everyone to have share the stage with the students in this short play.

Tickets for the evening performance is $5 at the door. All proceeds go toward the performing arts program. Senior citizens can reserve seats for the luncheon by calling the school office at 740-545-6345.

Information submitted Ridgewood High School.