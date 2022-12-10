ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus magician Thurston's Roaring ’20s act had women levitating, vanishing

By Ed Lentz
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wX7KI_0je2ONYc00

It is interesting to note that one of the greatest magicians in American history — if not our greatest prestidigitator — did not come from one of our great cities or from inherited wealth and favor.

He was a common kind of kid from Columbus, Ohio, and Howard Thurston’s story is worth retelling.

Like many in his chosen profession, some elements of Thurston’s story are not well recorded. But the basic parts of his history are well known and compose a remarkable story of energy and determination leading to professional success.

Compatriots like Harry Houdini are better remembered today. Perhaps that is because Houdini was brash enough to escape from chains under a windswept bridge or from a glass tank full of water.

Thurston, on the other hand, stood on stage in a tuxedo and levitated ladies while doing simply astonishing card tricks. It was a matter more of style than substance. And Thurston’s style brought people back to his programs time after time. By the Roaring ’20s after World War I, he was arguably the best-known magician in the world.

It took him about 30 years to get there, though.

Lentz column:James B. Gardiner was a journalist, joker, tavern owner in Columbus

Thurston was born in Columbus on July 20, 1869. Columbus at that moment was a city on the verge of extremely rapid growth. A town of 18,000 in 1860, Columbus had served as a major mobilization and training center during the Civil War. By 1869, Columbus was a commercial hub as well as a capital city of more than 30,000 residents.

Thurston’s father had served briefly in the Civil War on the Union side and made a good living as a wheelwright and carriage maker. His mother was a farm girl from rural Ohio who had become a housewife in the capital city. Howard Thurston had a turbulent childhood, but along the way, at the age of 7, had seen his first magic show when the nationally famous Alexander Hermann, the “King of Magic,” came to Columbus.

Leaving home at a young age, Thurston studied religion for a time in Massachusetts, but he soon decided that his future lay more with magic than ministry. By 1893, he had joined a traveling show, working his way west, doing card tricks and other magic. This was followed by a successful European vaudeville tour and led to an opening in New York sponsored by theatrical promoter Tony Pastor.

Thurston used the money he had earned in Europe and America to expand the scope and reach of his magical program. He began to be well known for a show that regularly changed and included levitating attractive young women who would “float” above the footlights before vanishing completely.

Thurston’s show became quite large and by 1900 included 20 associates and seven boxcars full of equipment and supplies. Thurston traveled to Europe and Asia, meeting with kings and queens and with common folk. But he never forgot where he had begun and returned to Columbus on numerous occasions.

Of all his tricks and illusions, his most famous was arguably the “rising card trick.” He would walk among his audience, asking people to pick a card from the deck and remember it. Shuffling the deck, he would ask in his stage baritone for the name of cards that were chosen. He then would reveal them as having risen to the top of the deck.

By 1908, Thurston had returned to America, prepared to challenge the fame of Harry Keller, then the country’s most famous magician. Thurston and Keller worked together on several shows, and Keller eventually passed his cape and legacy on to Thurston.

Thurston became one of America’s best-known performers in the 1920s. But he soon found, as did most of the people working in vaudeville, that it was difficult for live performers and their expensive accoutrements to compete with a few reels of film featuring Douglas Fairbanks, Mary Pickford or Charlie Chaplin.

Thurston decided that if he couldn’t defeat them, he’d join them. In 1931, he established a new show that included a live performance and a motion picture — in short, magic and a movie. The challenge became the schedule, and Thurston was performing four shows a day rather than 10 shows per week.

It was an exhausting schedule, and his associates urged him to slow down and let others carry some of the show. Thurston ignored the advice and continued to work. In 1935, he suffered a stroke during a performance in Charleston, West Virginia. Returning to work, he suffered a second stroke on March 30, 1936, and died at his home in Florida on April 14, 1936.

He was returned to Columbus for the last time and buried in the Green Lawn Abbey mausoleum south of the city near but not related to Green Lawn Cemetery. Several of his books of magic tricks and other illusions are still in print or available for sale as used books. To the magician in any or all of us, they are worth a look.

Local historian and author Ed Lentz writes the As It Were column for ThisWeek Community News and The Columbus Dispatch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Irina and Nicolas Miller

Dec. 17, 2021 | “A night under the stars” was the perfectly executed theme of Irina (Gurchunov) and Nicolas Miller’s wedding, which took place one year ago this week. The pair met back in 2016 at Southern Tier Brewery in Lakewood, New York, where Irina was enjoying a girls’ weekend and Nic was celebrating a bachelor party. “Our groups started talking, and Nic and I hit it off right away,” Irina says. “We found out that one of my best friends from high school in St. Louis was one of Nic’s friends in college in New York. I called her to make sure she approved, and she did.” The pair dated long-distance for nearly a year, “before I convinced Nic to move to Columbus,” she adds.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

New, Returning Flights Coming To John Glenn International

Delaware County travelers will have some expanded options in 2023 as Breeze Airways has announced new and returning service to CMH. Breeze, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, recently announced new and resuming service to 6 destinations. Fares on new nonstop routes to RaleighDurham,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Tacos in Columbus

Pizzas, burgers and tacos. The three basic American food groups. We asked our readers for the second year in a row about their favorite spot for tacos and the results were wild and varied. From sit-down restaurants to taco trucks and finer-dining to quick-and-cheap, all kinds of taco options were represented.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Governor Announces New Master Plan For The Ohio Expo Center

There is a sense of ownership and pride that many Delaware Countians and other Ohioans have for the Ohio State Fair, that staple of mid to late summer entertainment and fun. In the coming years, that event may well be taking on a new look as a new Master Plan has been adopted for its home, the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

Christmas dreams coming true at Holiday Farm

Courtney Helt grew up on a small farm in Perry County and has always loved Christmas. “When I was in high school, they started doing coal mining around the farm and eventually, my parents were forced to sell,” Helt said. After high school and college, Helt built a successful...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Salons & Spas in Columbus

When you’re looking for more than just a haircut, look no further. Columbus is filled with top notch salons and spas that offer a wide variety of styling, pampering, cosmetic and self-care services that go above and beyond the norm. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite places...
COLUMBUS, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio

Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grandview-area Hot Chicken Takeover opening this week

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Grandview Heights-area Hot Chicken Takeover is opening Friday. It’s the seventh restaurant for the Columbus-founded fast-casual brand and the second that’s opened in the past month after a Lewis Center eatery. The 3,800-square-foot restaurant is at 1417 W. 5th...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to sign up for Ohio Liquor's winter lottery

Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting …. Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting in 2024. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FoLH1z. ‘Outdated’ science gets 20-year-old Columbus murder …. A man who has already spent roughly two decades in prison will now get a retrial after his conviction was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thieves steal central Ohio Santa’s ‘sleigh’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local Santa Claus is adding names to his naughty list after his car was stolen in broad daylight. The theft was reported at a Cabela’s parking lot near Polaris Saturday evening, where the man was inside working as Santa Claus. During the holidays, he and his wife, who asked to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: C.J. Stroud has one game to define his Ohio State legacy

In less than a month, C.J. Stroud will play what may be the final game of his collegiate career. However, he is definitely playing in the game that defines his legacy, and winning that game could totally change the narrative surrounding him. Being on the opposite end of this one could haunt him forever.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Santa finds his stolen Kia sleigh

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio Santa Claus has reunited Tuesday with his “sleigh” after it was stolen while he was spreading holiday cheer. Father Christmas came out Saturday evening from working inside a Cabela’s near Polaris to find his red Kia Sportage missing from the parking lot. He and his wife, who asked […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Amid protest, Ohio GOP says bill to make it harder to amend constitution lacks votes to pass

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A resolution to require a 60% supermajority vote in order for constitutional amendments […] The post Amid protest, Ohio GOP says bill to make it harder to amend constitution lacks votes to pass appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
10TV

'It's important to show them that we care': Columbus group sends care cards to gun violence survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Columbus closes out 2022 with another year of more than 100 homicides, many families are preparing to spend the holidays without their loved ones. On Sunday, volunteers with Moms Demand Action Columbus held its annual holiday gathering, making care cards to ensure gun violence survivors feel supported, not just during the holidays but all year long.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Keon Keeley, 5-star Edge and Ohio State target, reveals commitment

Keon Keeley announced where he’ll spending his college career at on Monday. Keeley was targeted by a number of programs from around the country, including a few from the B1G. Keeley ultimately picked Alabama over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Florida. Keeley is a 5-star edge rusher...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy